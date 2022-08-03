Read on www.wtap.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTAP
Obituary: Johnston, Peggy Jean
Peggy Jean Johnston, 82, of Parkersburg, passed away on August 4, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born in Parkersburg, the daughter of the late Pearl and Ruby Sylvis Life. She had at one time worked as a Caregiver with JCDC Social Services of Parkersburg. She enjoyed...
WTAP
Obituary: Talbott, Wayne Thomas
Wayne Thomas Talbott, 58, of Vienna, WV, passed away on August 2, 2022, with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Weekley, Norman (Lee) Hodge
Norman (Lee) Hodge Weekley, 80, of Parkersburg, passed away on August 8, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV. He was born in Michigan on February 8, 1942, a son of the late Lee Wesley Weekley and Margaret Belle (Hodge) Weekley. Norman retired from GE Plastics with 37 years...
WTAP
Obituary: Buffington, Clinton Wesley
Clinton Wesley Buffington, 44, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away July 23 at his residence. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTAP
Obituary: Chambers, Nancy Claire
Nancy Claire Chambers, age 68, of Owenton, KY, and formerly of Belpre, OH, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital in Lexington, KY. Born November 4, 1953, in Parkersburg, WV, she was the daughter of the late Claire and Donita Elder Chambers and was...
WTAP
Obituary: Bradley, Mark Francis
Mark Francis Bradley, 52, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at home peacefully surrounded by his family. He was born on September 15, 1969, in Marietta to Gertrude and Charles Roger Bradley. Born and raised in Marietta, Mark graduated from Marietta High School in 1987 and...
WTAP
WTAP Pet of the Week: Salem from the Humane Society of Parkersburg!
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Salem! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!. Salem is a pit mix! She joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg!. Salem is 1.5 years old and loves to run and play as well as going for a little dip in the water. If you...
WTAP
Belpre Homecoming came to an end with fireworks
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Belpre Homecoming went out with a bang this year. The rain put a slight damper on the celebrations early Saturday afternoon but they were able to resume the festivities once it was safe. The rest of the evening was a blast and stayed dry enough...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTAP
House calls hospice celebrates National Purple Heart Day at Veterans Memorial Park
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - August 7th represents National Purple Heart Day for veterans across the country. In Williamstown veterans gathered to honor other veterans who served with them in World War II or the Korean war. Some veterans were honored with purple heart pins to acknowledge their service. Others gathered...
WTAP
Emerson Avenue area boil advisory lifted
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Customers of the Parkersburg Utility Board in the Emerson Avenue area no longer need to boil their water. This is according to a press release from the Parkersburg Utility Board. On Friday, customers were notified of an issue with drinking water in the Emerson Avenue area...
WTAP
Veterans collected donations to help Kentucky flood victims
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Donations were collected for flood victims in Kentucky. From Wednesday to Friday, veterans have been working at Sunset Funeral Home to collect donations for the victims. Most of the donations were geared towards clean-up efforts, with mops, buckets, and paper towels being donated, among other items.
WTAP
Local writers will be highlighted at Saturday showcase
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local library is hosting a writers’ showcase this Saturday. Local writers will get the spotlight. Four artists from the area will be reading their work as well as talking about their creative process. Each writer will have about an hour block which will end in a question and answer period.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTAP
Motorcyclist taken to hospital with minor injuries from crash
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A motorcyclist was left with minor injuries after getting into an accident with a vehicle. According to officials, the accident happened outside of My Way Lounge on Juliana Street. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital.
WTAP
Burger King district manager is recognized for her dedication and work
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jeannette Jaracauro – or J.J. As some of her coworkers call her – is a district manager for Burger King. J.J. Has been with the company for 28 years now and has received many awards because of her work. “Being in this community, being...
WTAP
Williamstown Relay For Life continues indoors despite heavy rains.
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -Despite heavy rain showers and muggy conditions, the Williamstown Relay for Life was held within the First Baptist Church of WIlliamstown Friday evening. More than 200 supporters filed in and out of the venue to sample wares, treats, crafts and more...all in support of the American Cancer...
WTAP
Annual Belpre Homecoming Parade avoids rain
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Belpre Homecoming Parade rolled through Belpre this morning. Many floats were included in the parade such as pageant winners, the Belpre band, BHS football team, BHS volleyball team and more. Many people come to the annual event as tradition with their children or grandchildren.
WTAP
Two shooting suspects are involved in DUI crash
BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - About thirty minutes after being dispatched to the scene of a robbery in which a minor was shot, law enforcement was called to the scene of a DUI. Two of the shooting suspects were involved. The driver, 20 year old Michael Walker McCauley, is in custody....
WTAP
Belpre Homecoming parade route for August 6
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Belpre Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual parade Saturday, August 6. The parade is expected to start at 10 a.m. and last about two hours. This will be the 90th homecoming celebration for the Belpre Homecoming. Homecoming coordinator Terri Klingenberg explains the route of...
WTAP
PUB issues boil water advisory for some on Emerson Ave.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Utility Board has issued a boil water advisory for some people living on Emerson Avenue. According to a news release from the PUB, the advisory is because of a water main break along Emerson Avenue, causing a drop in water pressure in the distribution system. This has created a potential for contamination of water.
WTAP
Three people facing drug charges after warrant search in Meigs County
MIDDLEPORT, Ohio (WTAP) - Three people are facing drug charges in Meigs County. Willie Causey, 40 years old of Middleport, Austin Billingsley, 21 years old of Athens, and Stacy Jacks, 44 years old of Middleport, were all charged after a warrant search on August 4. According to a news release...
Comments / 0