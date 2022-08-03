Read on www.huskeradio.com
How Weather Challenges this Growing Season Might Affect Crop Production
A climatologist says it remains to be seen how much of the U.S. corn crop will be impacted by weather this year according to Brownfield. Al Dutcher with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln says the Eastern Corn Belt should offset losses in the Great Plains. “Most of Iowa and points off to the east, they’ve had sufficient fall and spring moisture during this growing season. Then in theory, they should, unless they get some exceptionally warm and dry conditions in the next few weeks, they should come out above trend line yields. The question is how much.”
Breaking: Lady A Cancels Show at Nebraska State Fair
Lady A has announced they have canceled their Request Line Tour for 2022. The band was scheduled to perform Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Nebraska State Fair according to a social media post from the Nebraska State Fair. “We have decided to postpone our Request Line Tour until next year,” the band said in a statement. “Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy, so it was a hard but important decision to make. We are a band, but more importantly we’re family. We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together. It’s early on this road, but we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together. We’re grateful for your patience.”
Gov. Ricketts Thanks Nebraska National Guard for Service in the Middle East
This week, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts thanked Nebraska National Guard (NNG) Soldiers from the 1057th Military Police Company for their service during a visit to the Middle East. The Governor spoke to Soldiers at Camp Arifjan Army Base in Kuwait to celebrate a rare occurrence—one Nebraska team transferring its command to another detachment of fellow Nebraskans. The Scottsbluff-based team of the 1057th Military Police deployed in October 2021. As they return home, the Kearney-based detachment of the 1057th is carrying on their mission. “Twenty-five years ago, Nebraskans in the National Guard rarely deployed overseas,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Today, young women and men who join the Nebraska National Guard not only prepare to be deployed—they expect to be deployed. They’re eager to support U.S. military missions abroad, and they have the training and skills to take on major responsibilities. Congratulations to the first team of the 1057th Military Policy Company for completing a successful deployment. We pray for the safety and success of the second team as they carry on the great work of the Nebraska National Guard in the Middle East.”
Cash Rates Continue to Climb in Nebraska, Hit All-Time High
Farmers and ranchers in Nebraska are paying the highest cash rental rates on record an economist says that won’t change soon according to Brownfield. Jim Jansen with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln says rates jumped anywhere from 10 to 15 percent, matching a 10-year trend. “Some of the major driving forces were the changes in commodity prices in terms of expectations on what the commodities were worth,” he says. “Input expenses followed that so it was a balancing act to figure out where cash rents should be given the cost and income associated with it.”
Retailers Offering High Ethanol Blend Can Now Apply for Tax Credits in Nebraska
Today, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts invited retailers who sell higher ethanol blends of fuel to apply for tax credits made available through the passage of Legislative Bill (LB) 1261e. Gov. Ricketts signed the bill into law this spring after it was passed unanimously by the Nebraska Legislature. According to a press release from the Governor’s Office, the Nebraska Department of Revenue is administering the program and began applications for the credits on Monday, August 1st. For more information or to apply, visit ethanol.nebraska.gov/resources/nebraska-higher-blend-tax-credit-act. “Utilizing ethanol should be a centerpiece of our national strategy to lower gas prices,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Ethanol saves drivers money at the pump, is better for the environment, and creates opportunities for farm families here in Nebraska. As a state, we’re doing our part to grow U.S. energy production by encouraging sales of renewable fuel.”
