Sam Pittman identifies 2 position groups as question marks for Arkansas entering 2022

Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen Walters
Take a Nostalgic Step Back in Time at This Downtown Bentonville Ice Cream Shop, Soda Fountain & MuseumChristina HowardBentonville, AR
Walmart Opens Second Health Store In ArkansasBryan DijkhuizenArkansas State
2024 Razorbacks commit RB Braylen Russell talks bright future, move to Benton
First 2024 Razorbacks commit, running back Braylen Russell describes his move to Benton and looks ahead to his time as a homegrown Hog
How Hogs Could Really Open Eyes on First Play of Game
Razorbacks has the speed to create an interesting situation offensive.
Jordan Walsh embracing grind as Arkansas eyes another deep run
Jordan Walsh is one of the headliners for Arkansas' No. 2-ranked signing class, and the five-star freshman wing has embraced the grind of summer practices with the goal of making steady improvements across the board as he hopes to help lead the Razorbacks to another deep postseason run. At 6-7,...
247Sports
Cincinnati football: Luke Fickell previews Arkansas opener, updates QB competition
Reigning AAC champion and College Football Playoff entrant Cincinnati travels to Arkansas for this season's opener, a seismic matchup for sixth-year head coach Luke Fickell and staff against one of the SEC's half-dozen teams expected to be ranked inside the preseason top 25. The Razorbacks won nine games last season and welcome back KJ Jefferson at quarterback while the Bearcats replace numerous starters after a school-record nine NFL Draft selections.
Former Razorbacks ace Isaiah Campbell talks promotion to Double-A Travelers
Former Razorbacks pitching ace Isaiah Campbell reacts to being promoted by Seattle Mariners to the organization's Double-A team, Arkansas Travelers
talkbusiness.net
Smith ‘made it happen’ in Northwest Arkansas
In his heyday, Cameron Smith was among the world’s best professional fast-pitch softball pitchers. In the 1980s, he toured with the legendary Eddie Feigner and his barnstorming, four-person team known as the King and His Court. Sportswriters often described them as the Harlem Globetrotters of softball. “Cameron was an...
This Oklahoma Hidden Oasis is the Perfect Place to Cool Off & Unwind This Summer
There's a hidden oasis in Oklahoma where the waters are crystal clear and aqua-blue as a tropical island. A beautiful place where the entire family can cool off and unwind this summer. As hot as it's been lately we're all looking for a reprieve from Mother Nature's moodiness and the never-ending 100-degree oppressive heat!
familydestinationsguide.com
8 Best Family Resorts in Arkansas — That All Ages Love!
From rustic cabins to upscale coves, Arkansas is home to a diverse lineup of fantastic family resorts. And, since planning a family trip can be time-consuming, we’re going to make things easy by highlighting the best family resorts in Arkansas. Whether you’re an outdoor adventurer or a luxurious traveler,...
KHBS
Parts of Crawford County, Arkansas, without water
VAN BUREN, Ark. — Part of Crawford County lost water Friday morning. The area most affected is Interstate 40 and up Highway 59 to Lowe's in Van Buren, but the entire area could be facing shortages. Steve Dufresne, Van Buren utilities director, said the water loss is due to...
sequoyahcountytimes.com
U.S. Highway 59 bridge make road program’s priority list
(From the Aug. 3 and 7, 1997, issues of the Sequoyah County Times) –Daily temperatures have continued to rise in recent weeks, contributing to the death of a least one elderly county resident and the treatment of many others at Sequoyah Memorial Hospital’s emergency room in Sallisaw. —Governor Frank...
LGBTQ back-to-school event canceled after controversy in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Day in and day out, the Fayetteville Public Library hosts all kinds of events for a variety of organizations. Northwest Arkansas advocacy group for LGBTQIA+ youth, The Equality Crew, planned a back-to-school event that was supposed to happen at the library this weekend. The organization canceled the event, citing safety concerns.
KHBS
Fayetteville Family Impacted By Sandy Hook Shooting Responds To Alex Jones Verdict
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas jury has ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over the conspiracy theorist’s repeated public claims that the attack was a hoax.
KHBS
Fort Smith police find woman dead in creek
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A woman died in Fort Smith after a police call Wednesday afternoon, according to police. Someone called police from a retailer at about 4 p.m., reporting a woman in crisis. The woman ran from the area. When police arrived, they found her dead in Mill...
kuaf.com
Racism, Christianity and Reparations
The limited-run podcast The R Word comes to a conclusion with a live recording of a conversation about racism, Christianity and reparartions. The discussion was recorded last week at St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Fayetteville.
Music lineup announced for Bikes Blues & BBQ
Bikes, Blues and BBQ is moving to Rogers in 2022 and the event has released the lineup of scheduled musical performances.
Arkansas cities among those awarded federal funding for air service needs
WASHINGTON — The U.S Department of Transportation (DOT) announced this week that it will award $16.9 million from the Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP) to help communities across several states address their local air service needs. The city of Bentonville will receive $500,000 while Fort Smith will...
UPDATE: Boil order issued in Van Buren
At approximately 5:30 p.m. on August 5, the Arkansas Department of Health issued a "Boil Water" Notice for the area North of I-40 in Van Buren.
Fayetteville looking to demolish apartment complex to prevent flooding
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Along Hamestring Creek, the complex has experienced frequent flooding in recent years. “We’ve seen over the past really since about 2008. 2008, 2011, 2017, and now 22 so almost on a 5-year frequency,” said Chris Brown- Director of public works and city engineer. The...
Northwest Health terminates EMS contracts with western Benton County
Northwest Health announced on Thursday it is ending current contracts to provide emergency medical services to parts of western Benton County and certain cities including Cave Springs, Centerton, Decatur, Gentry, and Highfill.
visitbentonville.com
Thousands expected to attend FORMAT Festival in Northwest Arkansas
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Thousands of people are expected to descend on the Ozarks for the Format music festival. The festival is scheduled to begin on Sept. 23, 2022, on nearly 300 acres of land at the Sugar Creek Airstrip in Benton County. FORMAT welcomes a diverse range of globally...
