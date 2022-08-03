Charleston woman's Frontier bill spikes after not returning equipment

Read on www.wsaz.com
2022 Multifest is underway in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Multifest is in full swing on Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston. The event runs from Friday to Sunday. On Friday, participants heard music and got to eat plenty of good food. On Saturday, there’s a hip-hop workout, along with Zumba and yoga. Former NBA player and current Assistant Marshall Basketball Coach Tamar […]
WV, KY, PA Texas Roadhouse locations to donate profits to flood relief
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Aug. 9, 28 Texas Roadhouse locations in West Virginia, Kentucky and western Pennsylvania will donate 100% of their profits to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. The Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund was established to help victims of the flooding that hit eastern Kentucky starting on July 26, […]
What’s the latest on West Virginia’s top highway project?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There’s been a big development in the completion of Corridor H, West Virginia’s top highway project. Governor Jim Justice says the Department of Transportation in West Virginia and Virginia are now in talks about the completion of Corridor H, which runs from I-79 in Weston, West Virginia, to eventually connect with […]
wchsnetwork.com
Justice answers Putnam sheriff on abandoned vehicle issue
WINFIELD, W.Va. — Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton sent a letter to Gov. Jim Justice Friday asking for assistance in enforcement of a state law focusing on the removal of abandoned vehicles from public and private property. In his letter, Eggleton tells Justice that he’s learned since taking office...
wchsnetwork.com
Multifest begins Friday in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Multifest will begin its 32nd year of celebrating diversity in West Virginia this weekend with various events in Charleston. Multifest will feature various musical performances at Haddad Riverfront Park through Sunday as well as a basketball clinic Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Fighting Fraud
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Millions of Americans rely on Social Security benefits. One West Virginia mother, Misty Brown, recently found herself in a tough spot after her son’s Social Security benefits were sent to someone else who withdrew more than $1,000 in cash. “June the 4th I wake up,...
WSAZ
South Charleston residents safe after morning chlorine spill
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - South Charleston residents are safe after many were ordered to shelter in place early Thursday morning. The order was issued after a 30-gallon pail of chlorinated dry bleach was found decomposing at Clearon’s Ordinance Center. Kanawha County Emergency Management Director C.W. Sigman said South...
WSAZ
Stuff the Truck events planned to help Ky flood relief
Huntington, W.Va./New Boston, Ohio (WSAZ) – Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State has partnered with several local churches to assist in the flood relief efforts in Floyd County, Kentucky. ReGeneration Church and Norway Avenue Church of Christ, both in Huntington, West Virginia, and Sanctuary of Grace Church in Proctorville,...
WVNews
West Virginia State Police searching for vehicle in connection with shooting incident in Huntington
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia State Police are searching for a vehicle in connection with a shooting incident in Huntington Friday. Troopers from the Huntington Detachment responded Friday to the incident that occurred on Interstate 64 East near 16th street and exit 11, according to a press release from State Police.
WSAZ
Mr. Science shares back to school experiments
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mr. Science will be at the Back to School Fair at Huntington Mall on Saturday.
WSAZ
Rollover crash closes Corridor G
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Corridor G is closed in both directions late Friday night due to a rollover crash at the Davis Creek exit in Charleston, Metro 911 dispatchers say. Two people were taken to the hospital, according to Charleston Police officers on scene. There’s no word on the extent of their injuries.
WDTV
Loaded firearm caught by TSA during security screening at W.Va. airport
HUNTINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Police cited a Florida man after TSA officers caught a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag at a West Virginia airport Friday morning. The .22 caliber handgun was loaded with 10 bullets, according to TSA officials. When TSA officers spotted the gun in the checkpoint X-ray...
Letter of Intent filed against Southern Regional Jail
BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — According to Attorney Steven New, of New, Taylor & Associates, 150 inmates and multiple correctional officers joined together for a federal civil rights lawsuit citing deplorable living conditions at the Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) in Raleigh County. A 30-day notice of their intent to file the lawsuit was given on July […]
WSAZ
Kanawha prepares for three-day flood watch
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A flood watch from Thursday afternoon until Sunday evening is what responders in Kanawha County are making their top priority. Kanawha County Emergency Manager C.W. Sigman is helping to coordinate those efforts. He said the County Commission placed Kanawha County into a State of Preparedness in order to deal with potential flooding.
Putnam County Sheriff: ‘I’m just looking to make my state better’
UPDATE (7:38 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5): Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton responded on Facebook to the Governor saying: “I just want everybody to understand that I’m not looking for an argument. I’m not looking for a fight. I’m just looking to make my state better … And I’m running into brick wall after brick […]
meigsindypress.com
July 2022 Meigs Grand Jury Returns Indictments
POMEROY, Ohio – Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announces that on July 13, 2022 the Meigs County Grand Jury returned twenty-two indictments. Those indicted include the following cases presented by the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office:. Christopher Caldwell, 40, of Tuppers Plains, Ohio, was indicted for...
WSAZ
Back to School Fair at Huntington Mall
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You can shop at the other places for Tax Free weekend and just shop... OR you could have some fun while you shop, save some money, score a FREE gift card, while supplies last, this weekend, especially Saturday, August 6th during the The Huntington Mall Back to School Fair sponsored by UniCare Health Plan.
WSAZ
‘Shelter in Place’ order lifted
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A ‘Shelter in Place’ order has been lifted, according to Metro 911 dispatchers. County Manager Jennifer Herrald says a light haze and smell of chlorine was in the air in the area. Dispatchers say it was reported a little after 5 a.m. Thursday.
woay.com
Beckley Police to conduct safety checkpoint in Beckley on August 6
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department will be conducting a seat belt safety checkpoint on Saturday, August 6. The checkpoint will take place from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Second Street on Thornhill Courts the Register-Herald reports. An alternate location will be placed on the 700 block of Maxwell Hill Road.
1 critically shot in head in Charleston; victim identified
UPDATE: (5:09 P.M. Aug. 5, 2022) – The Charleston Police Department has identified a man critically shot on Charleston’s West Side. According to CPD, when officers arrived on the scene at Hunt Avenue and 6th Street, they found the victim, identified as 42-year-old James Hambrick, with a gunshot wound to the head. Officers say he […]
