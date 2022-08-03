ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi opting out of federal rent, utility payment program

By Brent Addleman
impact601.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on impact601.com

Comments / 0

Related
impact601.com

MS Lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (eight, eight, nine; FB: five) (zero, two, seven, one; FB: five) (three, seven, ten, thirteen, eighteen) Estimated jackpot: $60,000. Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 52,000,000. Powerball. 08-15-46-56-68, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 2. (eight, fifteen, forty-six, fifty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: three; Power Play:...
JACKSON, MS
impact601.com

Archaeology students study Indian mound site in Mississippi

FAYETTE, Miss. (AP) — The question the graduate archaeology students asked during their lunch break concerned the refreshment capacity of chicken broth. Under a tent in a field off the Natchez Trace Parkway, they deliberated upon relevant factors such as the gelatinous texture, and protein and salt contents. After...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy