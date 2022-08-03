ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn Creek, MO

Camden County deputies arrest man accused of assaulting customers at Linn Creek, Mo. general store

 2 days ago
abc17news.com

Assault charge filed in Camden County shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Gravois Mills man was charged with assault and armed criminal action in a Thursday shooting in Sunrise Beach. Corbin L. Everitt is accused of shooting another man in the armpit during a fight early Thursday in the victim's front yard. Deputies found Everitt hiding in a room in a salon, according to a probable cause statement. Everitt's mother and grandmother were at the salon and initially told deputies they had not seen him, according to the statement.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

MO man chases nurse, fights deputy, kicks dog

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a man who attacked several employees and shoppers at a Linn Creek general store before taking off in a white truck. While the deputies were on the way to the scene of the crime, they […]
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Camden County deputies arrest suspect after overnight shooting

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Camden County deputies have arrested a person following a shooting early Thursday morning. Deputies responded to a home on Nuttal Oak Road near State Highway 5 for a report of a disturbance with a gun around 1:45 a.m., according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the suspect pulled a The post Camden County deputies arrest suspect after overnight shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Deputies arrest 1 in shooting investigation in Sunrise Beach, Mo.

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County deputies arrested one suspect in a shooting investigation in Sunrise Beach. Deputies responded to the scene early Wednesday morning. The victim suffered injuries considered non-life threatening. Investigators have not released the names of the suspect or victim or a motive in the shooting.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
KRMS Radio

Camden County Fugitive ‘On the Run’ for Eight Years Taken into Custody

A southeast Missouri man wanted on a felony warrant out of Camden County since March, 2014, has been arrested. Details of how 50-year-old Chad Leon Hale was taken into custody were not immediately released. Hale is charged with a class-C felony for abuse or neglect of a child. He’s been one of the longest running fugitives according to Camden County’s “most wanted” list and is being held, pending formal arraignment, on no bond.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Driver killed in a crash near Lebanon, Mo.

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a man from Lebanon Thursday afternoon. The patrol reports a pickup driven by Junior McGuire, 66, crossed the centerline of Highway MM and hit an SUV. The patrol says McGuire was thrown from the pickup. The...
LEBANON, MO
KYTV

Polk County sheriff arrests escaped inmate in Bolivar, Mo.

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested an inmate who escaped custody for a short time on Wednesday morning. Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison found Charlotte Ward, 32, around 10:45 a.m. near South Pike Avenue and West Walnut Street in Bolivar. She escaped custody around 10 a.m.
BOLIVAR, MO
KYTV

Bolivar, Mo. man enters guilty plea in shooting death of his uncle

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - A Bolivar, Mo. man pleaded guilty to the shooting death of his uncle in September of 2021. Ryan Richardson entered the plea to first-degree murder this week. Polk County deputies responded to the home on State Highway KK in Bolivar following reports of a death. Deputies...
BOLIVAR, MO
kjluradio.com

Camdenton man caught with almost a pound of methamphetamine sentenced to 7 years

One of two men arrested last year with nearly a pound of methamphetamine pleads guilty to a reduced charge. Isaac Wheeler, of Camdenton, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Wheeler had previously been charged with drug trafficking. He was sentenced to 7 years in prison on the drug possession charge and 30 days in the county jail for possessing drug paraphernalia.
CAMDENTON, MO
kwos.com

Charges are filed in a fatal car crash

A man from Olean is charged with involuntary manslaughter after a fatal car crash last April. 65 – year old Chester McComb is accused of driving across the center line of Highway 52 in Miller County and hitting a car driven by Steven Thompson. Thompson died in the crash.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

JCMO shots fired call leads to an arrest

A man is arrested after allegedly firing a gun in the air to break up a crowd. Police were called to the 600 block of Georgia Street (Jefferson City) Tuesday night. Officers heard a gunshot as they arrived. The man arrested is charged with unlawful weapons use and being a felon in possession of a gun. No one was hurt.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Camdenton man suffers serious injuries in motorcycle crash Wednesday night

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Camdenton man suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Neongwah Bend Road near Double Tree Lane around 6:40 p.m. Troopers said 67-year-old Dennis G. Harmon was hurt after the motorcycle went off the side of the road, The post Camdenton man suffers serious injuries in motorcycle crash Wednesday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDENTON, MO

