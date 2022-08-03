Camden County deputies arrest man accused of assaulting customers at Linn Creek, Mo. general store

Read on www.ky3.com
Assault charge filed in Camden County shooting
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Gravois Mills man was charged with assault and armed criminal action in a Thursday shooting in Sunrise Beach. Corbin L. Everitt is accused of shooting another man in the armpit during a fight early Thursday in the victim's front yard. Deputies found Everitt hiding in a room in a salon, according to a probable cause statement. Everitt's mother and grandmother were at the salon and initially told deputies they had not seen him, according to the statement.
MO man chases nurse, fights deputy, kicks dog
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a man who attacked several employees and shoppers at a Linn Creek general store before taking off in a white truck. While the deputies were on the way to the scene of the crime, they […]
Jefferson City man charged after police say he fired gun into air during argument
A Jefferson City man is scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday morning after he reportedly admitted to firing a gun in the air while police were outside his home. The post Jefferson City man charged after police say he fired gun into air during argument appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City man arrested after shooting a gun to disperse a crowd on Tuesday evening
As officers were arriving, police reported hearing a gunshot when they arrived on the scene. The post Jefferson City man arrested after shooting a gun to disperse a crowd on Tuesday evening appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Phelps County man arrested with multiple child molestation charges
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. – Reports of child molestation and abuse or neglect of a child led to one arrested on July 28. According to a release by the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department, detectives investigated alleged assaults on juveniles between 2014 and 2021. During the investigation, it was alleged that Charles A. Mason, age 37, of […]
Camden County Fugitive ‘On the Run’ for Eight Years Taken into Custody
A southeast Missouri man wanted on a felony warrant out of Camden County since March, 2014, has been arrested. Details of how 50-year-old Chad Leon Hale was taken into custody were not immediately released. Hale is charged with a class-C felony for abuse or neglect of a child. He’s been one of the longest running fugitives according to Camden County’s “most wanted” list and is being held, pending formal arraignment, on no bond.
Driver killed in a crash near Lebanon, Mo.
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a man from Lebanon Thursday afternoon. The patrol reports a pickup driven by Junior McGuire, 66, crossed the centerline of Highway MM and hit an SUV. The patrol says McGuire was thrown from the pickup. The...
Polk County sheriff arrests escaped inmate in Bolivar, Mo.
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested an inmate who escaped custody for a short time on Wednesday morning. Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison found Charlotte Ward, 32, around 10:45 a.m. near South Pike Avenue and West Walnut Street in Bolivar. She escaped custody around 10 a.m.
Camden County commissioners begin moving offices due to asbestos clearing
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Several Camden County offices are being relocated temporarily. The county to take care of removing the asbestos in some county buildings. The concern came a few years ago. Some people in Camden County said they worried about asbestos in older county buildings. ”Some local people claimed...
Bolivar, Mo. man enters guilty plea in shooting death of his uncle
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - A Bolivar, Mo. man pleaded guilty to the shooting death of his uncle in September of 2021. Ryan Richardson entered the plea to first-degree murder this week. Polk County deputies responded to the home on State Highway KK in Bolivar following reports of a death. Deputies...
Crash leads to large backup outside Jefferson City
A crash on Highway 54/63 near the Missouri River bridge outside Jefferson City caused a large backup Friday afternoon. The post Crash leads to large backup outside Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Camdenton man caught with almost a pound of methamphetamine sentenced to 7 years
One of two men arrested last year with nearly a pound of methamphetamine pleads guilty to a reduced charge. Isaac Wheeler, of Camdenton, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Wheeler had previously been charged with drug trafficking. He was sentenced to 7 years in prison on the drug possession charge and 30 days in the county jail for possessing drug paraphernalia.
Webster County victim assistance center hopes to build much-needed domestic violence shelter
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the last 23 years, the Safe Harbor Victim Assistance Program in Marshfield has helped Webster County victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and elderly abuse with everything from food and clothing to protection orders and navigating the court system. But DeAnne Rader, the Director of...
Charges are filed in a fatal car crash
A man from Olean is charged with involuntary manslaughter after a fatal car crash last April. 65 – year old Chester McComb is accused of driving across the center line of Highway 52 in Miller County and hitting a car driven by Steven Thompson. Thompson died in the crash.
JCMO shots fired call leads to an arrest
A man is arrested after allegedly firing a gun in the air to break up a crowd. Police were called to the 600 block of Georgia Street (Jefferson City) Tuesday night. Officers heard a gunshot as they arrived. The man arrested is charged with unlawful weapons use and being a felon in possession of a gun. No one was hurt.
Pettis County woman dies Tuesday night following Highway 127 crash
A La Monte woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 127 Tuesday night. The post Pettis County woman dies Tuesday night following Highway 127 crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Camdenton man suffers serious injuries in motorcycle crash Wednesday night
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Camdenton man suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Neongwah Bend Road near Double Tree Lane around 6:40 p.m. Troopers said 67-year-old Dennis G. Harmon was hurt after the motorcycle went off the side of the road, The post Camdenton man suffers serious injuries in motorcycle crash Wednesday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City woman pleads guilty to helping man escape area following murder
A Jefferson City woman accused of helping a Boone County murder suspect escape the area is sentenced. It was last week when Sarah Beth Malki, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of hindering prosecution. She was sentenced to five years supervised probation. The charge stems from Malki helping Robin Morales-Sanchez...
