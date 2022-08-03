Seattle Pacific University sues AG Ferguson over investigation into LGBTQ+ employee ban

Read on kuow.org
The Stranger
Ann Davison’s Push for Pointless Prosecutions Targets the Poor, Mentally Ill
A Stranger analysis of the criminal histories of the 113 people targeted by the City Attorney’s High Utilizer Initiative (HUI), a program designed to single-out certain “prolific offenders” for prosecution, found that nearly 65% of them have not been convicted of a crime in Seattle Municipal Court (SMC) since January 1, 2020.
Anti-taxer Tim Eyman forced to sell home to pay millions in fines
Watch salesman turned anti-tax initiative promoter Tim Eyman, who was found liable last year for “numerous and particularly egregious” violations of campaign finance law, has been forced to sell his house to help pay millions of dollars of fines and debt. A federal bankruptcy judge Thursday approved a...
KOMO News
King County names 2 groups to run ex-hotels in Auburn, Federal Way to house the homeless
SEATTLE — King County officials on Friday announced who will manage two former hotels in Auburn and Federal Way that have been purchased by the county and will be converted into housing for the homeless. The two buildings are part of the county's Health Through Housing initiative, which aims...
KUOW
More MPV vaccine coming to Washington state
Washington state is authorized to receive 17,000 more monkeypox (MPV) vaccine doses. Those additional doses are on top of the 7,000 the state has already received. According to the state Department of Health, much of the current supply has already been used for those most at risk for MPV. Meanwhile,...
KOMO News
Federal bankruptcy judge requiring Tim Eyman to sell his portion of house, pay down debts
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Tim Eyman, who was found liable for years of violations of Washington's campaign finance laws and was fined millions in 2021, was required by a federal bankruptcy judge to sell his share of his house to pay down his debts. Eyman, Karen Williams (formerly Karen Eyman),...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Tim Eyman’s ‘ultimate revenge’ against WA AG ‘is my continued political activism’
Tim Eyman has been forced to sell his Mukilteo home as financial restitution for more than $5.6 million in penalties and legal fees after a Thurston County judge’s finding that the political activist failed to report campaign contributions to the Public Disclosure Commission. “The fact that [Ferguson] would gloat...
South King County mayors urge county, state to tackle rising crime
(The Center Square) – Eight South King County Mayors have pleaded with county and state officials to address the “rising tide of crime and violence in our communities,” in a joint message. The mayors of Auburn, Black Diamond, Enumclaw, Federal Way, Kent, Pacific, Renton and Tukwila believe...
KUOW
Seattle's Duwamish Tribe 'on the outside looking in' as city names new Indigenous Advisory Council
The city of Seattle is named for Duwamish leader Chief Seattle, yet his own descendants say they’ve been excluded from an effort to involve more Indigenous people in city issues. Duwamish Tribal Councilmember Ken Workman was the tribe's chosen delegate to be considered for a spot on the city's...
auburnexaminer.com
South King County Mayors Express Frustration, Demand Action Amid Increased Violent Crime
The mayors of the South King County cities of Auburn, Black Diamond, Enumclaw, Federal Way, Kent, Pacific, Renton, and Tukwila are united in our ongoing plea to our King County and Washington state criminal justice partners to help us stem the rising tide of crime and violence in our communities. King County cities are seeing a disturbing rise in violent crime, as well as drug offenses and property crimes including auto thefts, burglaries, and robberies. Our community of residents, businesses, and visitors – the victims of these crimes – are fed up and action is necessary.
KUOW
WA health officials stress prevention amid rise of MPV cases
Cases of MPV, also known as monkeypox, are doubling in Washington state every 8 to 10 days. KUOW’s Paige Browning has been following the outbreak. She spoke with Kim Malcolm about the latest developments. This interview has been edited for clarity. Kim Malcolm: Today, the federal government declared a...
nypressnews.com
Slog AM: King County Housing Authority Gets Sued, Mayor’s Office Seeks More Public Input on SPD Chief Search, Jobs! Jobs! Jobs!
King County’s former top landlord gets sued: The Seattle Times reports that three former senior female staffers at the King County Housing Authority have sued the agency and its former Executive Director Stephen Norman. The amended complaint filed in federal court last month alleges that the women were discriminated against based on their race, gender, or both.
KING-5
King County sheriff is aiming to have department staffed at 100% in 3 years
SEATTLE — King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall has spent the last few months settling into her new role and removing the interim label. She became the first person of color to lead the department when she was named sheriff in May. Cole-Tindall isn't originally from Washington, but moved to...
KUOW
A pregnant mom was 'writhing in pain,' but a Catholic hospital refused to intervene
Alison was three months pregnant and on a camping trip with her family in 2013 when she started bleeding. She rushed home to Bellingham, where the only hospital is Catholic-owned PeaceHealth. “They did an ultrasound,” Alison said. KUOW is not using her last name to protect her private health information....
KUOW
Incumbents move ahead in key Washington races: 2022 primary election
The results from this week's primary are still taking shape, but we've got a good idea of who will be on the November ballot in some key Washington state races. As of Friday, Democrat Steve Hobbs is on his way to the General Election for the secretary of state race. Hobbs was appointed to the job after former Secretary of State Kim Wyman left to take a job with the Biden administration. He's running to stay in the role.
KUOW
Few of Washington's youngest kids are getting the Covid vaccine
About a month and a half after Covid-19 vaccines became available to kids under 5 in Washington state, just under 9 percent have had their first shot. That’s significantly lower than all other age groups. These youngest kids, 6 months to 4 years old, were the last group to...
The Stranger
Farivar Inches Ahead in Northeast Seattle, Dunn's Congressional Hopes Slip Away
Today King County Elections tallied up 80,000 votes, leaving about 105,000 more to count in the 2022 midterm primaries. Tomorrow's drop "should get us most of the way there," according to a department spokesperson. Meanwhile, the rest of the state is looking at around 320,000 ballots still left to sort through.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle residents, business fight homelessness, upsetting activists and media
Residents and business owners are taking back their streets from the homeless. They have placed one-ton concrete blocks around their neighborhoods and businesses in an effort to stop the homeless from moving back in and wreaking havoc. The concrete blocks prevent broken-down RVs and tents from occupying the space. They’re...
q13fox.com
South King County mayors blast county, state officials over recent crime surge
KING COUNTY, Wash. - The mayors of several South King County cities penned a letter decrying the recent surge in crime, urging county and state officials to do something about it. Auburn Mayor Nancy Backus, Black Diamond Mayor Carol Benson, Enumclaw Mayor Jan Molinaro, Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell, Kent...
KUOW
2022 primary election results for Seattle, King County, and Washington state
Here are the top vote-getters in Washington state's 2022 primary election, as of 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4. The following are preliminary results. More ballots will come via by mail for several days, and election results will be updated. Statewide. Secretary of State. Steve Hobbs (D): 40.56%. Julie Anderson...
KUOW
Larkin advances, Dunn concedes in 8th Congressional District
King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn is throwing in the towel in the 8th Congressional District primary. Dunn conceded to fellow Republican challenger Matt Larkin, who will face incumbent Democrat Kim Schrier in the general election. As of Friday morning, Aug. 5, Dunn had 14.62% of the vote. Larkin had 17.07%....
