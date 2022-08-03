ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Daily Mail

'The biggest war the world has seen': Military expert lays out what Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan could mean for Australia as Carrie Bickmore questions China's 'empty threats'

'All bets are off' for Australia if the US gets involved in tensions between China and Taiwan, one of the country's leading security experts has warned. American House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a historic visit to Taiwan this week to mark the island's highest level US diplomatic visit in 25 years - a move which sparked outrage in Beijing and even threats of military action.
WORLD
MSNBC

'Extremely dangerous for Trump': DOJ subpoenas WH lawyer in criminal Jan. 6 probe

The Department of Justice now demands Trump’s White House lawyer talk with the grand jury. Pat Cipollone is the highest-ranking White House official who is known to have been called to testify by the Feds. This move suggests the probe is intensifying and possibly getting closer to Trump himself. Cipollone warned Trump insiders of “every crime imaginable.” Former Watergate prosecutor, Nick Akerman tells MSNBC’s Ari Melber he thinks “the DOJ is going to get a lot more information from Pat Cipollone… This is extremely dangerous for Donald Trump… This is somebody who can be a direct witness against him and who is very credible.”Aug. 3, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Judge rejects Trump’s ‘absolute immunity’ claim in Jan. 6 cases

Donald Trump’s list of legal troubles isn’t short. As regular readers know, the former president’s business is facing multiple fraud investigations. He’s also under investigation for having allegedly mishandled classified materials. There’s also an ongoing criminal investigation in Georgia related to his efforts to interfere with election results. There’s also a criminal investigation surrounding his special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).
WASHINGTON, DC
MSNBC

'Monumental consequences': Why Trump is facing real legal trouble

MSNBC’s Zerlina Maxwell speaks to Jill Wine-Banks, who served as an assistant Watergate prosecutor, and Tim O'Brien, Senior Executive Editor for Bloomberg Opinion, about the news that former President Trump’s legal team has been having discussions with the Justice Department over issues of executive privilege as they investigate January 6th.Aug. 5, 2022.
POTUS
Benzinga

Japan Warns Russia's War Could Encourage Xi Jinping To Act Against Taiwan

Japan, in its annual defense white paper on Friday, warned of escalating security threats emerging from the Russia-Ukraine war, Chinese intimidation of Taiwan, and other vulnerable technology supply chains. What Happened: The defense ministry report listed out the Japanese government's security concerns as it prepares the defense budget request due...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

China Signals Plan to Launch Missiles Over Taiwan in a Dramatic, Troubling Escalation

China signaled on Wednesday it plans to dramatically escalate military provocations aimed at Taiwan to include flying missiles over it for the first time, a clear sign that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s departure from visiting the island nation marks not the end of a burgeoning standoff with the U.S. but rather the beginning of one.
POLITICS
MSNBC

Former White House ethics lawyer ‘strongly suspects’ orders to destroy texts came from White House

The Jan. 6 texts of Secret Service, Department of Homeland Security, and Pentagon officials being deleted is slammed by former chief White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter. “Not only do we have the destruction of government documents, but obstruction of justice, in not one but three government agencies. I strongly suspect that the orders for the destruction of this evidence came from the White House and perhaps from the president,” Painter tells Joy Reid. MSNBC legal analyst Charles Coleman also joins The ReidOut to discuss.Aug. 4, 2022.
POTUS
NBC News

The last time there was a Taiwan crisis, China’s low-tech military was badly outmatched by U.S. forces. Not now.

The last time tensions soared between Beijing and Washington over Taiwan, the U.S. Navy sent warships through the Taiwan Strait and there was nothing China could do about it. China’s military has undergone a transformation since the mid-1990s when a crisis erupted over Taiwan’s president visiting the U.S., prompting an angry reaction from Beijing.
POLITICS
MSNBC

Ron Johnson sparks new problem with Medicare, Social Security rhetoric

When thinking about the many reasons Sen. Ron Johnson struggles on Capitol Hill, the most obvious troubles relate to his weird conspiracy theories and eager embrace of ridiculous misinformation. The scope of his troubles is almost impressive, cultivating a dreadful record on everything from Jan. 6 to Covid to the 2020 presidential election.
WISCONSIN STATE
MSNBC

Republicans are clinging to Trump's election lies in battleground states. They're about to regret it.

Historically, there is one basic truism about midterm elections: The party in power usually gets routed. Moreover, the more unpopular a sitting president, the worse his party does in November. Considering that President Joe Biden is currently polling in the high 30s, Republicans should be licking their chops about the election to come. Yet, in primary after primary, Republicans seem intent on snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.
ARIZONA STATE

