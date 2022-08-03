ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Kari Lake says there’s ‘no path to victory’ for opponent Karrin Taylor Robson

By Adam Klepp
 2 days ago
While leading, Lake has not been officially declared as the winner of the gubernatorial primary - FOX 9's Adam Klepp reports

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Results are still coming in for Arizona's republican gubernatorial primary, and Karrin Taylor Robson and Kari Lake are the top two vote-getters.

With the vote now showing Lake ahead she spoke to the media outside of her campaign headquarters, claiming victory.

"They assure me our lead is only going to grow and grow,” Lake said.

Lake also is receiving a majority of the vote so far in Yuma County and took over the statewide lead after midnight on Tuesday.

On the other side of the ticket is Karrin Taylor Robson, who was up by 9 percent after the first ballot drop.

Speaking on election night when she was ahead, she said it was important to wait until all the votes were counted to declare a winner.

“Now we just need to be patient. The process is not over, and the state's 15 county election offices will continue to process ballots through the night and in the coming days,” Taylor Robson said.

In her press conference, Lake criticized her potential opponent in the general election Katie Hobbs for what she said was a quote “horrible election".

Citing issues over a lack of ballots in Pinal County.

“She embarrassed the state of Arizona, and she wants to take that incompetence she’s shown as secretary of state and now move to the governor’s office? The people won’t have it,” Lake said.

On the Democratic side Katie Hobbs has officially been declared the winner of the Democratic gubernatorial primary.

She used her election night victory speech to address the issues she’s campaigning on now in the general election.

“It’s time to tackle the real challenges we have before us today. Like rising costs, our water crisis, the failing education system, attacks on women’s freedoms, and the skyrocketing costs of housing,” Hobbs said.

