Hoot Wilson (final arrangements)
William John “Hoot” Wilson, 57, of Mount Pleasant, died Thursday, August 4, 2022 at his home. He was born in Burlington, Iowa on July 6, 1965 to William C. and Linda J. McCleeary Wilson. He was a 1984 graduate of Mount Pleasant High School and a member of the Mount Pleasant First United Methodist Church, where he married Jodi Lynn O’Neill on December 22, 1990.
John Clark Schlatter
John Clark Schlatter, 69, of Hopkins, MN peacefully passed away on Thursday February 10, 2022 at Emerald Crest Memory Care, surrounded by his loved ones. John Clark Schlatter was born on January 24, 1953 in Mt Pleasant IA to Glenn and Jeanette (Zickefoose) Schlatter. John was a member of First Baptist Church in Mt. Pleasant and graduated from Mt Pleasant High School in 1972. After working for a year for the Mt Pleasant Newspaper he joined the Navy. He was stationed at the San Diego Naval base and proudly served his country for four years. Following his honorary discharge he remained in San Diego working for a printing company for the next 16 years. In 1988 he married Lori Moyle from LaCrosse, WI. They made their home in San Diego and their family became complete when their son, Nathan Timothy was born in 1991. In 1999, John packed up his family and they moved to the Twin Cities and settled in Hopkins, MN. John found his nitch in driving shuttle for various hotels in the area. He especially liked driving the airline pilots and hearing about their adventures.
Dorothy M. Halm
Dorothy M. Halm, 82, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, surrounded by family. Friends may call on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant, the casket will remain closed per Dorothy’s wishes. The family will not be present. Private family services will be held and burial will be in the Forest Home Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant.
William John “Hoot” Wilson
William John “Hoot” Wilson, 57, of Mt. Pleasant, died Thursday, August 4, 2022 at his home. According to his wishes, his body will be cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Elliott Chapel, New London, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Inaugural Women in Ag Farm Crawl in Washington, Henry Counties
WASHINGTON, Iowa – The inaugural Women in Ag Farm Crawl is set for Saturday, Aug. 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Washington County and the Washington County Women in Agriculture Advisory Board are planning the event. The farm crawl will feature...
Southeast Iowa Agricultural Research Association to Hold Open House and Field Day Ribbon cutting on new research farm facility
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Iowa – Farmers and farm businesses in southeastern Iowa are invited to join the Southeast Iowa Agricultural Research Association and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach on Sept. 8 at the Southeast Research and Demonstration Farm for an open house and ribbon cutting for their new Research and Learning Center building and to celebrate the Southeast Research Farm’s 35th anniversary. The event will start at noon with a complimentary lunch, which will include hamburgers grilled by the Washington County Cattlemen.
Daily Jail Count
In the interest of keeping Henry County residents informed, the Henry County Sheriff’s office has requested KILJ post the daily jail count. During the jail referendum campaign it was publicized that the jail would be able to house additional inmates from surrounding counties and this would generate revenue for Henry County.
Wapello Man Sentenced to Six Months in Federal Prison For Failing to File Income Tax Returns
DES MOINES, IA – Bradley Earl Ewart, age 51, of Wapello, was sentenced Monday,. August 1, 2022, to 6 months in prison for failing to file income tax returns. Ewart pleaded guilty. on March 24, 2022, to two counts of failure to file income tax returns, one for each...
