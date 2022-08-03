John Clark Schlatter, 69, of Hopkins, MN peacefully passed away on Thursday February 10, 2022 at Emerald Crest Memory Care, surrounded by his loved ones. John Clark Schlatter was born on January 24, 1953 in Mt Pleasant IA to Glenn and Jeanette (Zickefoose) Schlatter. John was a member of First Baptist Church in Mt. Pleasant and graduated from Mt Pleasant High School in 1972. After working for a year for the Mt Pleasant Newspaper he joined the Navy. He was stationed at the San Diego Naval base and proudly served his country for four years. Following his honorary discharge he remained in San Diego working for a printing company for the next 16 years. In 1988 he married Lori Moyle from LaCrosse, WI. They made their home in San Diego and their family became complete when their son, Nathan Timothy was born in 1991. In 1999, John packed up his family and they moved to the Twin Cities and settled in Hopkins, MN. John found his nitch in driving shuttle for various hotels in the area. He especially liked driving the airline pilots and hearing about their adventures.

