Texas murder suspect in custody, found in Colorado

By Julianna Russ
ABC Big 2 News
 2 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A man wanted in connection to a May 23 south Austin murder investigation was arrested Tuesday in Colorado, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Officials said the shooting occurred in the parking lot of a south Austin gym.

John W. Bagwell, 19, was charged with first-degree murder and accused of being involved in the shooting that killed 36-year-old Jose Alberto Aguirre Castellanos. Austin police previously arrested 17-year-old Juan Lopez-Espinoza in connection to the murder of Castellanos.

“Witnesses observed three suspects flee the scene of the shooting. With Bagwell apprehended, two of the three suspects are now in custody. One remains at large,” the Marshals said.

According to a release, officials set up surveillance around a truck stop in the Monument, Colorado area after receiving information that Bagwell may be there.

Bagwell was eventually seen exiting a semi-truck parked behind the truck stop, according to Marshals; however, Bagwell and another man left in a ride-share vehicle before law enforcement could speak to him.

Officials followed the vehicle until it stopped at a business. When Bagwell got out of the vehicle, law enforcement took him into custody, according to a release.

Bagwell was taken to the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center in Colorado, and he was booked on a Texas murder warrant. He is currently waiting on extradition back to Austin.

The arrest was a joint effort between the Austin Police Department, U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, U.S. Marshals Colorado Violent Offender Task Force, Colorado Springs Police Department and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to a release.

