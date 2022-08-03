ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

How to change EQ levels on Pixel Buds Pro

By Andrew Myrick
Android Central
Android Central
 2 days ago

The Pixel Buds Pro seem to be everything that we have been wanting from a set of high-end earbuds for Android. They feature true Active Noise Cancelation, Multipoint connectivity, and a familiar, yet different design. While the out-of-box audio profiles are tuned pretty well, you might be wondering how to change the EQ levels on Pixel Buds Pro.

It seems that Google decided that the ability to change EQ levels on Pixel Buds Pro wasn't a feature that was ready for a "day-one" release. This falls in line with what we've seen from the Pixel Buds (2020) and Pixel Buds A-Series, but many were expecting a customizable EQ to be available at launch.

How to change EQ levels on Pixel Buds Pro

You might be surprised to know that Google actually implemented just a single EQ setting for the Pixel Buds Pro. This is known as Volume EQ , and according to the description it "enhances bass and treble frequencies at lower volume levels." The feature is just a basic toggle in the Pixel Buds settings app, and here's how you can turn it on or off.

1. Open the Settings app on your Pixel phone.

2. Tap Connected devices .

3. Under Media devices , tap the Gear icon next to the name of your Pixel Buds Pro.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tsNz2_0h3lhFBB00

(Image credit: Android Central)

4. Scroll down and tap Sound .

5. Tap the toggle next to Volume EQ .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VwLrL_0h3lhFBB00

(Image credit: Android Central)

When going through the steps above, these only apply if you are using a Google Pixel phone. If you are using another Android phone with Google's new earbuds, you can perform the same steps above, but instead of opening the Settings app, you'll just need to download and use the Pixel Buds app from the Play Store.

A proper equalizer for Pixel Buds Pro is on the way

For a new product that is already considered amongst the best wireless earbuds , it's a bit disappointing to be missing out on a feature such as a customizable EQ. On the bright side, Google has already confirmed that this will change, and a future update will bring a dedicated equalizer for the Pixel Buds Pro. According to the company's Pixel Buds Pro help page, the following information is provided:

Google Pixel Buds Pro only

Select a preset or customize your EQ.

Out of the box, the sound profile of the Pixel Buds Pro isn't terrible, but it might not be up to your standards. Thankfully there are some apps on the Play Store that can help provide the EQ customization that you might be looking for. It appears as though Wavelet is a fan favorite, with a few Pixel Buds Pro owners already turning to the app to change the sound profile of Google’s new earbuds.

With Wavelet, you can have the app automatically detect your earbuds and provide a profile that takes advantage of the custom-designed drivers of the Pixel Buds Pro. But there’s also a built-in 9-band graphic equalizer for those who want a bit more fine-tuned control. The app is free from the Play Store, and looks to be just what the doctor ordered while we await the arrival of Google’s equalizer controls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D1FSK_0h3lhFBB00

Google Pixel Buds Pro

Almost pro

Google’s high-end earbuds are finally here, as the Pixel Buds Pro brings ANC, Multipoint, and incredible battery life. While these new headphones are missing a customizable EQ at launch, Google plans to release an update to change that.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
GeekyGadgets

More Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked

We have already heard a number of specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets and now we have more details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will apparently come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we previously heard that the handset would only feature a Snapdragon processor.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

What I love (and regret) about ditching the Galaxy S22 Ultra for the iPhone 13 Pro Max

The Galaxy S22 Ultra was my primary device since its launch earlier in the year. That is until I decided to buy the iPhone 13 Pro Max in July. One of my primary concerns with the Samsung flagship was its battery life. When I was using all its features — high refresh rate, maxed-out screen resolution, and more — it simply didn’t last as long as I needed it to.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Pixel Buds Pro You
IGN

Daily Deals: 75" Hisense 4K QLED Gaming TV with HDMI 2.1 for $899, Buy Google Pixel 5a Get $50 Amazon Gift Card, and More

Starting today, score the lowest price we've seen for a superb 75" gaming TV. It's got HDMI 2.1 and a native 120Hz refresh rate, so it can do 4K @ 120Hz on your PS5 or Xbox Series X. If you're in the market for a smartphone, Google recently released a very reasonably priced Pixel 6a smartphone, and Amazon is sweetening the offer by throwing in a $50 Amazon gift card. These deals and more below.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
ANC
NewsBreak
Google
CNET

Snag Samsung's Lightweight Galaxy Tablet for Up to $120 Off Today Only

Apple isn't the only brand carving out its own piece of the tablet market at the moment. Samsung also makes a line of sleek, powerful Galaxy tablets, and right now you can snag one at a bargain. Today only, Best Buy is offering up to $120 off the 2022 model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, dropping the price down to just $250 on the 64GB model, and $310 on the 128GB model. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

WTS: Galaxy Note 9

Hello all. I am looking to sell my Galaxy Note 9. So, I thought it would be a good idea awhile back to have a Note 9 for a backup device in addition to my main device, but due to financial reasons, I am opting to sell it. This is...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

S22U from Note 20U?

Surely many here have upgraded from the Note20U to the S22U. Was it worth it? With August 10 around the corner, I find myself significantly more interested in the GW5 (Pro) than the Fold 4. I have a Note 20U, Fold 3 and GW4 Classic. I moved back to an iPhone 13 Pro as my daily because I found the watch unsuitable for my use case. It's hard to reconcile the Z Fold 4 being such a significant upgrade from the Fold 3 (and no leaks so far have suggested otherwise.) BUT, if the watch were compelling I'd definitely get the S22U as my daily- if it's demonstrably better than the Note 20U. I've read reviews and watched a few comparison videos- nothing conclusive. Have you all found it to be a worthwhile upgrade?
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Here is my 6a

I ended using my 6a for three days with my 13 pro side by side. When the 6a acted up inside a app I tried the same thing on my pro and the pro worked as it should. There were too many incidents with the pixel that the pro never did so for these reasons it was returned.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Global HTTP Proxy Setting

I don't know much about this setting, but I'm working with an MDM (Mobile Device Management) system to enroll and manage devices for our organization. One of the settings the MDM provides is a Global HTTP Proxy setting that can be applied to enrolled devices. The proxy we are using is an internet security and content filter and we want the devices to use this proxy for all traffic, which the proxy setting is supposed to provide. The problem I'm having is that some Android devices simply ignore this setting and therefore are bypassing the proxy. I'm able to get some Android devices to work by setting the configuration to manual rather than automatic, which prompts the user for the proxy username and password. This is less than ideal, but at least works to a degree. Samsung devices have been the most workable and Motorola and Google devices the most problematic. Does anyone know if there is a way to make this work on all Android devices? I would be very grateful for any input on this.
CELL PHONES
Ars Technica

Samsung and iFixit launch repair program for flagship phones and tablets

Hot on the heels of Google and iFixit launching a parts store about a month ago, Samsung and iFixit's self-repair program is now live, too. iFixit hosts an official Samsung parts store that Samsung says sells parts "at the same pricing offered to our affiliated repair providers." The repair site now has a series of official repair guides written in the usual excellent style, and Samsung will start selling parts and iFixit tools in its retail locations.
BUSINESS
notebookcheck.net

OnePlus launches the SUPERVOOC 80W Car Charger for power users on the go

OnePlus launched its first-ever 80W SUPERVOOC-charging flagship smartphone in 2022 - however, the 10 Pro's speed in these terms stop mattering once a user gets in the car and has to use a non-compatible charger. However, the OEM has announced a solution today (August 3, 2022; even if it has waited to release the refreshed 10T smartphone to do so).
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Android Central

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy