Department of Public Health debuts COVID-19 PCR testing kiosks

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As COVID-19 cases rise across the US and President Joe Biden tests positive, more experts fear that the BA.5 subvariant of omicron is leading to yet another wave of COVID infections. More than one in two Americans live in areas where the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention are now urging people to wear masks to reduce transmission of the virus.
Biden tests negative for COVID-19 after rebound case
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday as he continues to "feel very well" a week after his rebound infection, his physician announced. Dr. Kevin O'Connor said Biden has been in daily monitoring during isolation and continues to improve. "In an abundance of caution,...
MedicalXpress
Rapid, at-home prototype saliva test that's as good as RT-PCR
At-home COVID-19 tests have become an easy way to self-diagnose. But current tests have drawbacks, such as the length of time it takes to get an answer, or how accurately the test can identify a positive case. And most of them require the uncomfortable procedure of sticking a swab up one's nose. Now, researchers reporting in ACS Sensors have developed a SARS-CoV-2 saliva assay and prototype device that combine speed and ease with high sensitivity.
