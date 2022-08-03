ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

5-Year-Old Girl, Woman Die in Fire Caused by E-Bike Battery Explosion

By Emily Hernandez
 2 days ago
Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

An apartment fire caused by a battery explosion killed a 5-year-old girl, a 36-year-old woman, and their three dogs on Wednesday, New York officials said. The girl’s 46-year-old father, who is the woman’s boyfriend, is in critical condition in the hospital, police said. The fire broke out after a battery powering the electric bike exploded just outside the door of the couple’s apartment overnight, trapping the three inside with their dogs, New York fire marshals said. The couple apparently owned several electric scooters and bikes, even inspiring neighbors to buy e-bikes themselves, one told CBS New York. “We all used to ride our bikes. He was the reason I bought my e-bike,” the neighbor said. The fire, which was contained to the one apartment, also sent a fourth person and a firefighter to the hospital with minor injuries.

