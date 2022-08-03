What's the difference between Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac?

Read on www.cnbc.com
The housing market correction takes an unexpected turn
The Federal Reserve has a simple inflation-fighting playbook. It goes like this: Keep applying upward pressure on interest rates until business and consumer spending across the economy weakens and inflation recedes. Historically speaking, the Fed’s inflation-fighting playbook always delivers a particularly hard hit to the U.S. housing market. When it...
CNBC
A 'shakeout' among mortgage lenders is coming, according to CEO of bank that left the business
Some firms will be forced to exit the mortgage industry as refinance activity dries up, according to Tim Wennes, CEO of the U.S. division of Santander. Santander left the mortgage business in February as part of a strategic pivot to focus on higher-return services like its auto lending franchise. The decision now seems prescient.
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
Vox
The inflation prices that broke us
Peter Lewis recognizes that eggs aren’t the biggest expenditure in the world. But amid today’s levels of inflation, the price increase on the consumer staple really gets to him. “I tend to buy the same things every week, and for some reason, with eggs, I just eat a lot of them, and I notice the prices on them,” he says. The 18 extra-large eggs he buys were $3.18 in early 2021; now, they’re $5.12. Over the weekend, Lewis spent nearly $100 at his local Walmart on food for him and his wife, an amount he doesn’t believe he’s ever hit before. “It’s not like we’re buying a whole shopping cart.”
CNBC
Use of credit cards, personal loans surges, but 'it's not a red flag,’ expert says
The number of consumers with credit cards and personal loans reached record highs in the second quarter of 2022, driven by an increase in loans to subprime borrowers, according to the latest credit report from TransUnion. Delinquencies are also back near pre-pandemic levels. But as long as people have jobs,...
CNBC
Does the Inflation Reduction Act violate Biden’s $400,000 tax pledge? Expect 'a different answer depending on who you ask,' says analyst
Senate Democrats unveiled the Inflation Reduction Act last week. The bill is a package of climate change and health-care investments, funded primarily by drug pricing and tax reforms. The legislation wouldn't directly increase taxes on households with annual incomes below $400,000, thereby keeping President Joe Biden's tax pledge intact, experts...
CNBC
If you're 'unretiring' and collecting Social Security, here's what to know before heading back to work
A combination of high prices and more job openings may encourage retirees back into the workforce. If you're collecting Social Security retirement benefits, that will likely mean changes to your monthly checks. A combination of record high prices and a record number of job openings has been encouraging more retirees...
CNBC
Retirees may be focusing on the wrong risks to financial security, due to 'exaggerated assessments of market volatility'
When asked what the biggest financial risk is to their retirements, retirees cite the markets as No. 1. But it turns out longevity, the prospect they may live longer than expected, is actually the biggest financial risk they face. Here's what the research suggests retirees can do to better address...
CNBC
Where companies say they will cut budgets first in a softer economy
Many companies are reducing their real estate footprint as a result of pandemic changes in the way corporate staffers work, and with the rise of more flexible work-from-home policies. As the economy weakens and there are more corporate budget cuts, a new Gartner survey of CFOs finds that one of...
CNBC
What this 'play the recovery' strategy says about the hot bond market's future
A recent trend in the exchange-traded funds market suggests bond demand is far from cooling. Corporate, government and high-yield bond ETFs saw inflows last month after lower bond prices and higher yields contributed to the deceleration of fund outflows in May. Andrew McOrmond of WallachBeth Capital, an institutional execution service...
CNBC
As climate change threatens more homes, some properties are getting too costly to insure
As climate change threatens the U.S. with more natural disasters, it's becoming increasingly costly for Americans to insure their homes, experts say. Homeowners insurance premiums rose by 12.1% nationwide, compared to one year ago, but surges have been higher in disaster-prone states, according to Policygenius. As climate change threatens the...
CNBC
Danger ahead: The U.S. economy has yet to face its biggest recession challenge
There is no historical precedent to indicate that an economy in recession can produce 528,000 jobs in a month, as the U.S. did during July. But that doesn't mean there isn't a recession ahead, and, ironically enough, it is the labor market's phenomenal resiliency that could pose the biggest danger.
TechCrunch
A troubling startup layoff trend has emerged
For a long time, I noticed the same startups that conducted layoffs in March 2020 had to scale back again in the 2022 wave. The first wave was in preparation and fear; this wave feels like a pullback after a surge. What confuses me is seeing startups cut staff now, cite it vaguely due to the macroeconomic environment, then do the same thing a few weeks later with the same reasoning.
CNBC
Job growth was likely strong in July, but it could slow in coming months with more layoffs
Economists expect 258,000 jobs were added in July, down from 372,000 in June, according to Dow Jones. Job growth is expected to slow some more, as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates to fight inflation. "At the moment, inflation is hurting everyone. It's an equal opportunity scourge at...
CNBC
Gold dips nearly 1% as robust U.S. jobs data eases recession concerns
Gold prices extended losses to slide nearly 1% on Friday as an encouraging U.S. jobs report eased recession worries and raised hopes the Federal Reserve will stick to its aggressive tightening path. Spot gold fell 0.92% to $1,774.97 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures eased 0.87% to $1,791.1. "Gold had...
