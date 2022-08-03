ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

“Enough fentanyl to kill every man, woman and child in the Northern Panhandle”

By Dan Mayeres, Colin Roose
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A78U4_0h3lgoPd00

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Months of investigation from local agencies have paid off, as massive amounts of deadly drugs are off Ohio County’s streets.

U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced four high-profile drug cases that now face indictment from a grand jury.

4 men charged in Wheeling with fentanyl, cocaine

Solomon Watters of Cleveland, along with his co-conspirator Chelsea Banks of Wheeling, allegedly planned to distribute more than a kilogram of fentanyl in Ohio County.

Wheeling resident Christopher Park was charged with possession with the intent to deliver, after several kilograms of cocaine were seized from him.

David McCracken of Moundsville was indicted for allegedly possessing a large amount of meth in his Highlands hotel room.

And Michael Shawndale Davis was indicted after police say he fired shots outside the Formosa Apartments on Eoff Street.

He was previously convicted on a felony drug charge and was a prohibited person.

The cracker jack investigative work done in particularly in the Davis case bring basically a beautifully wrapped gift to a prosecutor with everything that they could ever want to hopefully have a successful prosecution.

Chief Shawn Schwertfeger, Wheeling Police

The combined efforts of several departments made all these breakthroughs happen.

Chief Schwertfeger says he’s proud of his force for taking on the additional training required for these investigations.

Quick communication between the Pennsylvania State Police, Belmont County Sheriffs, the ATF and other federal agencies was also key.

That cooperation with our friends in PA and our friends in Ohio was critical to our efforts.

William Ihlenfeld, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of WV

Ihlenfeld also said the announcement was meant to send a message to landlords.

He says his office has sent a warning to the owner of Formosa, saying that his office will take action if necessary following complaints about drugs and violence.

They simply shouldn’t turn a blind eye to drug trafficking activity that’s going on in their properties simply because the rent’s being paid on time every month.

William Ihlenfeld, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of WV

With drugs being shipped to West Virginia from all over the world, federal, county and city officials have a message.

They’re working around the clock to put an end to the deadly sway of illegal substances…and they’ll stop whoever puts our friends and family in danger.

They say their work was helped along by tips from residents who took note of what’s going on.

So if you have license plate numbers or Ring camera footage to provide them—you never know how many lives you could save.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man found and arrested after stabbing incident

On Friday, August 5, Curtis McGhee, Jr. was arrested in Moundsville and taken to the Northern Regional Jail. Wheeling Police obtained an arrest warrant for McGhee on three counts of malicious wounding regarding the July 30 stabbing incident on Wheeling Island. McGhee was arraigned by a magistrate, who set bond at $50,000. Stay with 7News […]
WHEELING, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, WV
State
West Virginia State
Wheeling, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Wheeling, WV
City
Moundsville, WV
Ohio County, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Man, WV
County
Ohio County, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling man admits to firearm charge

WHEELING- Darius Alexander Savage, of Wheeling, West Virginia, has admitted to a firearms charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Savage, 24, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Stealing Firearm from a Dealer.” Savage admitted to stealing three pistols from a licensed firearms dealer in February 2022 in Ohio County. Savage faces up to […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Wheeling police looking for Curtis McGhee Jr.

WHEELING, W.Va. )WTRF) – Wheeling Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Curtis McGhee, Jr., on three counts of malicious wounding regarding the July 30 stabbing Incident on Wheeling Island. Officials believe the victim and the suspect had a verbal argument on South Penn Street, that later escalated into...
WHEELING, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Mccracken
WTRF- 7News

4 men charged in Wheeling with fentanyl, cocaine

WHEELING- A federal grand jury returned indictments on Tuesday against alleged large-scale dealers of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine operating in Ohio County, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. “Enough fentanyl to kill every man, woman and child in the Northern Panhandle” Yesterday, Solomon Watters, age 26 of Cleveland, Ohio was indicted for conspiring to distribute […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man shot by police; homemade bomb found inside house

OHIO- Tuscarawas Sheriff’s Deputies shot a 36-year-old man after a five-hour standoff on Wednesday morning in Newcomerstown, Ohio. According to Sheriff Orvis Campbell, police were called to an incident that began between suspect John P. Mozena III and father John P. Mozena II. The father told police that the suspect had shot in his direction […]
NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH
WDTV

Fairmont man charged with threatening to kidnap woman

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man was charged after officers said he threatened to kidnap a woman at a home in May. On May 30, Nevin Daniels, 28, struck a woman, drug her into a closet, shut the door and secured it so she could not escape, according to a criminal complaint.
FAIRMONT, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Illegal Drugs#Fentanyl#Pennsylvania State Police#Chelsea Banks Of Wheeling
WTRF- 7News

Ladders raised in honor of longtime Glen Dale fire chief

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — The ladders were raised this morning for a firefighter who gave decades of service to Glen Dale. Norman Pastorius passed away this week following an illness. He served in the city’s fire department for nearly 50 years, 20 of which were as fire chief. McMechen and Sherrard emergency vehicles were […]
GLEN DALE, WV
WTRF- 7News

Congressman Johnson checks in on rural hospital

BARNESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) Congressman Bill Johnson made a few stops in the Ohio Valley this week. One of them being in Belmont County. Congressman Johnson toured WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital. He met with staff and to talked about workforce challenges, the hospital’s relatively new relationship with WVU, the lasting impact of COVID, challenges faced by […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sciotopost.com

13 Year Old Killed in Farming Accident in Ohio

Noble County – A 13-year-old has died after a farming incident in Noble county. According to the Noble Sheriff’s department, on Thursday, August 4th, 2022, The Noble County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a farming accident. Deputies, Firefighters, and EMS personnel were dispatched to the...
NOBLE COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Man attempted suicide out of building in Wheeling

UPDATE: Wheeling police say the man attempted suicide WHEELING- A man in Wheeling fell out of a six-story window in Wheeling on Wednesday. Officials say it happened at 601 Main St at Riverview Towers. Wheeling Police were on the scene investigating. The man was immediately rushed to Wheeling Hospital. There is no information on the […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

52K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy