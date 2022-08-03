“Enough fentanyl to kill every man, woman and child in the Northern Panhandle”

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Months of investigation from local agencies have paid off, as massive amounts of deadly drugs are off Ohio County’s streets.

U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced four high-profile drug cases that now face indictment from a grand jury.

4 men charged in Wheeling with fentanyl, cocaine

Solomon Watters of Cleveland, along with his co-conspirator Chelsea Banks of Wheeling, allegedly planned to distribute more than a kilogram of fentanyl in Ohio County.

Wheeling resident Christopher Park was charged with possession with the intent to deliver, after several kilograms of cocaine were seized from him.

David McCracken of Moundsville was indicted for allegedly possessing a large amount of meth in his Highlands hotel room.

And Michael Shawndale Davis was indicted after police say he fired shots outside the Formosa Apartments on Eoff Street.

He was previously convicted on a felony drug charge and was a prohibited person.

The cracker jack investigative work done in particularly in the Davis case bring basically a beautifully wrapped gift to a prosecutor with everything that they could ever want to hopefully have a successful prosecution. Chief Shawn Schwertfeger, Wheeling Police

The combined efforts of several departments made all these breakthroughs happen.

Chief Schwertfeger says he’s proud of his force for taking on the additional training required for these investigations.

Quick communication between the Pennsylvania State Police, Belmont County Sheriffs, the ATF and other federal agencies was also key.

That cooperation with our friends in PA and our friends in Ohio was critical to our efforts. William Ihlenfeld, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of WV

Ihlenfeld also said the announcement was meant to send a message to landlords.

He says his office has sent a warning to the owner of Formosa, saying that his office will take action if necessary following complaints about drugs and violence.

They simply shouldn’t turn a blind eye to drug trafficking activity that’s going on in their properties simply because the rent’s being paid on time every month. William Ihlenfeld, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of WV

With drugs being shipped to West Virginia from all over the world, federal, county and city officials have a message.

They’re working around the clock to put an end to the deadly sway of illegal substances…and they’ll stop whoever puts our friends and family in danger.

They say their work was helped along by tips from residents who took note of what’s going on.

So if you have license plate numbers or Ring camera footage to provide them—you never know how many lives you could save.

