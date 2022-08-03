ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Rescuers Creatively Trap Mama Cat and Her Kittens to Save Them

Heidi Wrangles Cats, a rescuer in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, got a call about a mother and her four kittens who needed help. Once she arrived, she set up the humane trap and waited for the litter and their mom to all make their way into the trap together. However, instead of falling for the trap, the kittens had fun messing with Heidi! They went right up to the camera to say hi and used the trap as their playground.
BROOKLYN, NY
Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features

A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
Pit Bull Has Puppies With A Dachshund And It’s The Weirdest Crossbreed We’ve Ever Seen

There are a lot of dog breeds out there that make you laugh like the labradoodle, or the one I heard of recently called a cockapoopoo. But this one definitely made me laugh out loud when I saw pictures of it. It’s the tale of an unlikely mix, a pit bull and a dachshund. The dog is called a Dox-Bull. This dog is named Rami and was recently turned over to the Moultrie Colquitt Humane Society. Just wait until you see what this dog looks like.
ANIMALS
126 Dogs With Pet Collars Rescued from Dog Meat Slaughterhouse in China

As the Chinese dog meat festival in Yulin came to an end last month, 126 dogs, believed to once be pets, were rescued from an illegal slaughterhouse 1,000 miles away. Thanks to animal advocates from Vshine, local Xi’an activists, the Baoji Small Animal Protection Association, and a group of police, law enforcement officers, and the mayor from Fufeng County, the animals escaped the brutal death that was awaiting them. The team worked to close down an illegal dog slaughterhouse.
PETS
Animals
Lifestyle
Cats
Pets
Puppy Born Without Front Legs Living Happily In A Senior Dog Home

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Joey, the little canine born without front legs, is now spreading happiness in a senior dog rescue home in Rhode Island. Staying at the Vintage Pet Rescue, the dog is also raising awareness about the importance of animal rescues.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Do cats and dogs remember their past?

WHEN I MET my cat Pearlita, she lived in an alley between my apartment building and a gas station. She drank from puddles polluted by engine leaks and ate whatever she could find. Ten years later, with Pearlita curled up on my lap, making it hard to type, I can still remember how she wolfed down the food I put in the alley and how easy it was to lure her inside with more.
PETS
Doodle dogs: Popular breeds and do they make good pets?

‘Doodle dogs’ is a nickname for a whole range of different breeds, including Sproodles, Cockapoos, Labradoodles and many more. Doodles are more correctly known as Poodle mixes, meaning they’re a cross between Poodles and another breed. Such crosses have been around for decades but have gained popularity in...
PETS
Woman Rescues Mama Cat and Kittens in Desperate Need of Love

When Boomer’s Buddies Rescue spotted this mama and her two babies in the medical ward of an animal shelter, they knew they had to take them home. Mama cat was so scared of human touch, most likely from her tough past, but it was also clear that she was craving love and affection and wanted the best for her babies. Instead of separating the family, the rescue decided to bring them all home together!
ANIMALS
Most Expensive Mixed Breed Dogs

While only purebreds can be part of the American Kennel Club Registry, the world is beginning to welcome mixed breed dogs in dog history. These wonderful mixes are now rejoicing in their growing popularity. Although they have no national parent clubs, that has not stopped enthusiasts to promote awareness of these adorable designer dog breeds.
PETS
Know About Different Kinds of Dog Breeds

If you are interested to know about different kinds of dog breeds, then you should understand that AKC has broadly divided dogs into 7 groups. Who doesn’t love dogs? After all, they are so adorable and also the most loyal friends. If you are considering bringing a dog home, then you must be aware of the different kinds of dog breeds, and choose one which fits your personality and lifestyle. A lot of people want the Sandlot dog, which is an English mastiff, but it may not be the best fit for every home. Let us find out more about the different types of dog breeds.
PETS
