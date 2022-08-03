Read on www.greenmatters.com
'All I Do Now Is Wait': Cat Leaving Frog in Dog's Bowl Delights Internet
"Just waiting for the dog to come along and slurp some of that frog water," one user said.
lovemeow.com
Cat Finds Comfy Place After Roaming Outside for Years, She Has 2 Kittens that No One Expected
A cat found a comfy place after roaming outside for years. She had two kittens that no one expected. A scruffy, scrawny cat was spotted in a neighborhood of Montreal, Canada, in need of help. Right before she was found, a few good Samaritans were in the area trying to save another cat of the same age.
CNET
Cat-Color Myth Busted: Your Orange Tabby Isn't Dumber Than Its Feline Pals
The recent viral fame of an orange tabby cat named Jorts led to debates about whether Jorts was less intelligent than other cats simply because he has orange fur. Some said it was unfair and prejudicial to judge the feline based on its appearance. But is there really a medically...
One Green Planet
Rescuers Creatively Trap Mama Cat and Her Kittens to Save Them
Heidi Wrangles Cats, a rescuer in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, got a call about a mother and her four kittens who needed help. Once she arrived, she set up the humane trap and waited for the litter and their mom to all make their way into the trap together. However, instead of falling for the trap, the kittens had fun messing with Heidi! They went right up to the camera to say hi and used the trap as their playground.
Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features
A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
buzznicked.com
Pit Bull Has Puppies With A Dachshund And It’s The Weirdest Crossbreed We’ve Ever Seen
There are a lot of dog breeds out there that make you laugh like the labradoodle, or the one I heard of recently called a cockapoopoo. But this one definitely made me laugh out loud when I saw pictures of it. It’s the tale of an unlikely mix, a pit bull and a dachshund. The dog is called a Dox-Bull. This dog is named Rami and was recently turned over to the Moultrie Colquitt Humane Society. Just wait until you see what this dog looks like.
5 food containers you should never throw away, you can use them in every room
RECYCLING does more than just help the environment – reusing household items is a good way to save money and boost your budget. DIY experts said that keeping packaging from common grocery items is a great way to save money – and even the smallest bits can be useful around the house.
One Green Planet
126 Dogs With Pet Collars Rescued from Dog Meat Slaughterhouse in China
As the Chinese dog meat festival in Yulin came to an end last month, 126 dogs, believed to once be pets, were rescued from an illegal slaughterhouse 1,000 miles away. Thanks to animal advocates from Vshine, local Xi’an activists, the Baoji Small Animal Protection Association, and a group of police, law enforcement officers, and the mayor from Fufeng County, the animals escaped the brutal death that was awaiting them. The team worked to close down an illegal dog slaughterhouse.
The Dogington Post
Puppy Born Without Front Legs Living Happily In A Senior Dog Home
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Joey, the little canine born without front legs, is now spreading happiness in a senior dog rescue home in Rhode Island. Staying at the Vintage Pet Rescue, the dog is also raising awareness about the importance of animal rescues.
How often do you take a cat to the vet? How to meet your feline friend's veterinary needs.
Until they are four months old, kittens need to see a vet every three to four weeks. A typical adult cat should see the vet for a check-up at least once a year. Senior cats need to see the vet at least every six months. If you’re a cat owner,...
Do cats and dogs remember their past?
WHEN I MET my cat Pearlita, she lived in an alley between my apartment building and a gas station. She drank from puddles polluted by engine leaks and ate whatever she could find. Ten years later, with Pearlita curled up on my lap, making it hard to type, I can still remember how she wolfed down the food I put in the alley and how easy it was to lure her inside with more.
Doodle dogs: Popular breeds and do they make good pets?
‘Doodle dogs’ is a nickname for a whole range of different breeds, including Sproodles, Cockapoos, Labradoodles and many more. Doodles are more correctly known as Poodle mixes, meaning they’re a cross between Poodles and another breed. Such crosses have been around for decades but have gained popularity in...
One Green Planet
Woman Rescues Mama Cat and Kittens in Desperate Need of Love
When Boomer’s Buddies Rescue spotted this mama and her two babies in the medical ward of an animal shelter, they knew they had to take them home. Mama cat was so scared of human touch, most likely from her tough past, but it was also clear that she was craving love and affection and wanted the best for her babies. Instead of separating the family, the rescue decided to bring them all home together!
topdogtips.com
Most Expensive Mixed Breed Dogs
While only purebreds can be part of the American Kennel Club Registry, the world is beginning to welcome mixed breed dogs in dog history. These wonderful mixes are now rejoicing in their growing popularity. Although they have no national parent clubs, that has not stopped enthusiasts to promote awareness of these adorable designer dog breeds.
Do dogs get tired of barking? What dog breeds bark the most? Your pup’s behavior explained
Man's best friend sure can cause a ruckus sometimes. But do they ever tire of their own barking? When should you be concerned? Here's what to know.
I’m a dermatologist & have tested hundreds of anti-aging face serums – here are 5 that actually work including a $23 buy
YOU can't stop the aging process, but you can keep your skin looking great year after year. One dermatologist said there are five anti-aging serums she loves best out of the hundreds she's tested, and they all share a common ingredient. "Over the years, I've been lucky enough to try...
buzzsharer.com
Know About Different Kinds of Dog Breeds
If you are interested to know about different kinds of dog breeds, then you should understand that AKC has broadly divided dogs into 7 groups. Who doesn’t love dogs? After all, they are so adorable and also the most loyal friends. If you are considering bringing a dog home, then you must be aware of the different kinds of dog breeds, and choose one which fits your personality and lifestyle. A lot of people want the Sandlot dog, which is an English mastiff, but it may not be the best fit for every home. Let us find out more about the different types of dog breeds.
I’m a budget pro – 10 items you didn’t know you can freeze to save cash and you don’t need a lot of space
YOU just looked at the date and are panicking that your item is about to expire, but you might be able to freeze it and preserve it. Freezing products is often a method used by consumers to prolong the shelf life of food to avoid disposing it. But odds are...
Watch: Tiny French Bulldog pup chases large Rottweiler around the room
When a large Rottweiler began kissing a tiny French Bulldog, it threatened to melt many hearts. But that was before the small dog decided to chase the Rottie around the room which caused the Internet to melt down with laughter instead. In an hilarious video posted on Instagram (opens in...
I’m an Amazon super fan – my 10 must-buy items to organize your small kitchen for as little as $17
MAKING the most of a small kitchen is all about savvy storage. Amazon has a secret treasure trove of kitchen organization products, and the best items on the website sell for as little as $17. The experts at Food & Wine shared the great buys, which are part of Amazon's...
