Bridgeport, CT

News 12

Missing Milford goldendoodle found safe in New Haven

A dog that went missing after he was left inside a stolen car in Milford has been found. Emanuel Castillo spent Friday putting up fliers for Leo, his 2-year-old goldendoodle. Castillo pulled into DiBella's Subs with Leo in the backseat to pick up a mobile order Thursday. Thinking he'd only...
MILFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Master of the Craft: My Favorite Stuffed Cherry Peppers Appear in Waterbury

One of my favorite snacks between lunch and dinner is hot cherry peppers stuffed with prosciutto and provolone cheese. My mouth is watering just thinking about the savory, sharp explosion of flavor you get from chowing those beautiful creations. You know what's even better? Fresh ones. If you hurry, you can buy jars of fresh stuffed cherry peppers, hand-made by Masters of the craft, in Waterbury.
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Communities Being Asked to Conserve Water

In response to continued drought conditions, some Connecticut communities are being asked to conserve water. Connecticut Water issued a conservation request to five shoreline towns, asking people to reduce their water usage by 15%. Clinton, Guilford, Old Saybrook, Madison and Westbrook are included in the request. “We can’t arrive at...
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: Postpone exits 16-17 project to protect Norwalk residents from pollution

An open letter to state Sen. Bob Duff; state Representatives Chris Perone, Stephanie Thomas, Lucy Dathan, Travis Simms, and Terrie Wood; Mayor Harry Rilling and the Norwalk Common Council:. The growing population in Fairfield County has resulted in increased passenger and truck volume on Interstate 95. East and Eastern Norwalk...
NORWALK, CT
New Haven Independent

There’s Gold In Them Thar Hill

As old logs and leaves sizzled in the 90-degree heat at the peak of Hamden’s transfer station, a fiery red milling machine moved between piles of debris, shooting sharp chips of wood high into the sky while churning the organic waste into something of value — the beginnings of top-quality compost Hamdenites refer to as ​“black gold.”
HAMDEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Tombstones Found At Splash Pad

VIDEO REPORT– 2022-08-04 #Bridgeport CT– A number of viewers have reached out to me to let me know about tombstones discarded just a couple of feet from the splash pad outside Luis Marin School on the Boston Avenue side. Lakeview Cemetery is across the street but it is not known if the two are connected. It is not known how long they have been there but they are behind a fenced-in area of a small building being demolished.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
06880danwoog.com

Friday Flashback #308

The other day, Ronnie Presha posted some very interesting memories on Facebook. They provide a fascinating look at Westport in the late 1960s and early ’70s, as seen through the eyes of a Black teenager in a neighboring town. Ronnie writes:. I was raised in Norwalk. But in my...
WESTPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Milford Police: four juveniles arrested after robbery spree

MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this morning at BJ’s in North Haven, a female was pumping gas when four suspects got into her vehicle, a Volkswagen Atlas, and drove off. An unmarked vehicle containing members of a regional task force located the Volkswagen a short time later and followed it into Milford, according to Police.
MILFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Connecticut State Police Launch Special Ops to Deter Aggressive Drivers

When I think about a Police Department's Special Operations Unit, I picture a group of highly trained officers going into a sketchy situation to take out a group of bad people. Has the way that people are driving around Connecticut lately turned a few aggressive drivers into criminals? One of our State Police Troops has announced a Special Operation plan to deter aggressive driving on two of the busiest roads in our state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
thebeveragejournal.com

Restaurant Trade Turns Out for Annual Golf Tournament

The Connecticut Restaurant Association (CRA) hosted its annual Golf Classic at Lyman Orchards Golf Club in Middlefield on June 27, presented by title sponsor Sysco. Participants were treated to lunch before teeing off to play 18 holes, courtesy of US Foods. Sponsors also included Datapay Payroll Services, Morgan Stanley, The Jorgensen Group at Morgan Stanley, Tanda Hospitality and FordHarrison. Tasting stations featured Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Lenny’s Lemonade through Murphy Distributors, Bad Sons Beer Co., Alvarium Beer Co., Litchfield Distillery, The Cocktail Chemist canned cocktail line and Cylinder Vodka. The beverage cart sponsor was Brescome Barton. Additional tournament support from the beverage trade included Connecticut Distributors, Inc.; Allan S. Goodman; Brown-Forman; Slocum & Sons; VerTerra; Pepsi; and the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of Connecticut. Cocktails and a farm-to-table-themed dinner followed the day of golf, led by a renowned lineup of local chefs, including Kristin Eddy from Millwright’s Restaurant in Simsbury, Jared Falco from Rosina’s in Greenwich, Lou Fiore from Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen in West Hartford, Manuel Romero from Olea in New Haven and David Standridge from The Shipwright’s Daughter in Mystic. Approximately 252 golfers took part in the event, with dozens of additional contributors and sponsors, which supports ProStart and culinary scholarships through CRA’s Connecticut Hospitality Educational Foundation, among charitable efforts.
MIDDLEFIELD, CT

