Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
News 12
Missing Milford goldendoodle found safe in New Haven
A dog that went missing after he was left inside a stolen car in Milford has been found. Emanuel Castillo spent Friday putting up fliers for Leo, his 2-year-old goldendoodle. Castillo pulled into DiBella's Subs with Leo in the backseat to pick up a mobile order Thursday. Thinking he'd only...
Master of the Craft: My Favorite Stuffed Cherry Peppers Appear in Waterbury
One of my favorite snacks between lunch and dinner is hot cherry peppers stuffed with prosciutto and provolone cheese. My mouth is watering just thinking about the savory, sharp explosion of flavor you get from chowing those beautiful creations. You know what's even better? Fresh ones. If you hurry, you can buy jars of fresh stuffed cherry peppers, hand-made by Masters of the craft, in Waterbury.
NBC Connecticut
Connecticut Communities Being Asked to Conserve Water
In response to continued drought conditions, some Connecticut communities are being asked to conserve water. Connecticut Water issued a conservation request to five shoreline towns, asking people to reduce their water usage by 15%. Clinton, Guilford, Old Saybrook, Madison and Westbrook are included in the request. “We can’t arrive at...
Rockland nursery must adjust to the heat
One Rockland businesses has to adjust how it operates when temperatures get as high as today's.
Connecticut breweries facing cutbacks with nationwide carbon dioxide shortage
HARTFORD, Conn. — Curt Cameron, president of Thomas Hooker Brewing Company, said they are noticing cutbacks. He recently found out they will be getting 70% of their typical allotment of CO2 from their supplier due to a plant failure, but he's hoping they'll be able to make due. Carbon...
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Postpone exits 16-17 project to protect Norwalk residents from pollution
An open letter to state Sen. Bob Duff; state Representatives Chris Perone, Stephanie Thomas, Lucy Dathan, Travis Simms, and Terrie Wood; Mayor Harry Rilling and the Norwalk Common Council:. The growing population in Fairfield County has resulted in increased passenger and truck volume on Interstate 95. East and Eastern Norwalk...
There’s Gold In Them Thar Hill
As old logs and leaves sizzled in the 90-degree heat at the peak of Hamden’s transfer station, a fiery red milling machine moved between piles of debris, shooting sharp chips of wood high into the sky while churning the organic waste into something of value — the beginnings of top-quality compost Hamdenites refer to as “black gold.”
Wahlburgers returning to Connecticut, but not in Fairfield County
The fast casual restaurant chain Wahlburgers, which closed its sole Connecticut eatery in Trumbull during the pandemic, is returning to the state but will not operate in Fairfield County. Wahlburgers’ first foray into the Connecticut dining scene was a restaurant at the Westfair Trumbull Mall, which opened in October 2017...
Newburgh family struggles with rat infestation in apartment
The city of Newburgh and a housing agency say they’re trying to figure out what’s causing a sudden infestation of giant rats at an apartment building in the city.
Register Citizen
How someone sold a Newtown property without the owner knowing, warrant shows
NEWTOWN — A Connecticut man was able to sell a lakefront property he didn’t own to an unsuspecting buyer because his name was strikingly similar to the rightful owner’s, investigators said in an arrest warrant. In a court filing, Newtown police allege that Edwin Robert Lewis III...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Tombstones Found At Splash Pad
VIDEO REPORT– 2022-08-04 #Bridgeport CT– A number of viewers have reached out to me to let me know about tombstones discarded just a couple of feet from the splash pad outside Luis Marin School on the Boston Avenue side. Lakeview Cemetery is across the street but it is not known if the two are connected. It is not known how long they have been there but they are behind a fenced-in area of a small building being demolished.
Potato shortage spurs spud rationing and price spikes
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — To the New York City deli owner and chef, a sourcing situation in the supply chain is no small potatoes. Indeed, a tuber shortage in the United States has prompted massive price spikes and rationing among some wholesalers. Spud sparseness became evident to purveyors shopping...
06880danwoog.com
Friday Flashback #308
The other day, Ronnie Presha posted some very interesting memories on Facebook. They provide a fascinating look at Westport in the late 1960s and early ’70s, as seen through the eyes of a Black teenager in a neighboring town. Ronnie writes:. I was raised in Norwalk. But in my...
WRGB
Diversity czar for Connecticut school district slammed for retweets attacking White people
FAIRFIELD, CONN. (TND) — Digna Marte, the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) director at Fairfield Public Schools (FPS) in Connecticut, is in hot water over controversial retweets about White people. There were two retweets in particular, including one that said the U.S. "is coming apart at the seams" and...
Eyewitness News
Milford Police: four juveniles arrested after robbery spree
MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this morning at BJ’s in North Haven, a female was pumping gas when four suspects got into her vehicle, a Volkswagen Atlas, and drove off. An unmarked vehicle containing members of a regional task force located the Volkswagen a short time later and followed it into Milford, according to Police.
Stolen dog returned to owner after first being bought by New Haven woman
A stolen dog named Leo was reunited with its owner after first being bought by a a woman in New Haven, who reunited it with its owner.
Connecticut State Police Launch Special Ops to Deter Aggressive Drivers
When I think about a Police Department's Special Operations Unit, I picture a group of highly trained officers going into a sketchy situation to take out a group of bad people. Has the way that people are driving around Connecticut lately turned a few aggressive drivers into criminals? One of our State Police Troops has announced a Special Operation plan to deter aggressive driving on two of the busiest roads in our state.
thebeveragejournal.com
Restaurant Trade Turns Out for Annual Golf Tournament
The Connecticut Restaurant Association (CRA) hosted its annual Golf Classic at Lyman Orchards Golf Club in Middlefield on June 27, presented by title sponsor Sysco. Participants were treated to lunch before teeing off to play 18 holes, courtesy of US Foods. Sponsors also included Datapay Payroll Services, Morgan Stanley, The Jorgensen Group at Morgan Stanley, Tanda Hospitality and FordHarrison. Tasting stations featured Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Lenny’s Lemonade through Murphy Distributors, Bad Sons Beer Co., Alvarium Beer Co., Litchfield Distillery, The Cocktail Chemist canned cocktail line and Cylinder Vodka. The beverage cart sponsor was Brescome Barton. Additional tournament support from the beverage trade included Connecticut Distributors, Inc.; Allan S. Goodman; Brown-Forman; Slocum & Sons; VerTerra; Pepsi; and the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of Connecticut. Cocktails and a farm-to-table-themed dinner followed the day of golf, led by a renowned lineup of local chefs, including Kristin Eddy from Millwright’s Restaurant in Simsbury, Jared Falco from Rosina’s in Greenwich, Lou Fiore from Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen in West Hartford, Manuel Romero from Olea in New Haven and David Standridge from The Shipwright’s Daughter in Mystic. Approximately 252 golfers took part in the event, with dozens of additional contributors and sponsors, which supports ProStart and culinary scholarships through CRA’s Connecticut Hospitality Educational Foundation, among charitable efforts.
Officials introduce new bill to fight back deer overpopulation on East End
Officials say proposed legislation would help alleviate things like tickborne illnesses, damage to woodlands and crops, and hazards to drivers.
Register Citizen
Police: Thieves steal car in North Haven, lead police on crime spree
MILFORD — Police have arrested four people — all of them minors — who they said stole a woman’s car Friday morning while she was pumping gas before going on a multi-town crime spree of snatching people’s belongings. The spree finally ended after the car...
