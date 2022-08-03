Peppertree Apartments cited by code enforcement after walkway collapse

Read on www.actionnews5.com
Meryl Strickland is just showboat about these apartments how come he's not down there complaining about them old people in that high-rise mayor Strickland is a joke
actionnews5.com
Memphis highway crime down 1 year into Slow Down Memphis operation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the start of the 2022-2023 school year in Memphis and Shelby County, there’s going to be a bit of an uptick in traffic on city/county highways, what with bus routes, parents, and carpoolers going to and from school in the mornings and afternoons. Memphis...
actionnews5.com
1 dead after drowning at Parkway Village apartment complex
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported drowning in Parkway Village. Memphis Police Department says an adult accidentally drowned at the Verano Townhomes on Willow Creek Drive Tuesday morning. We are working to learn more information from MPD.
Teen dies after drowning reported at Parkway Village apartments, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is dead after drowning early Tuesday morning at a pool in Parkway Village. Memphis Fire officials responded to a report of a drowning at an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Willow Creek Drive at 6:10 a.m. The person was pronounced dead, MFD...
One killed, one injured in Whitehaven shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person was killed in a double shooting in Whitehaven Monday night. Memphis police responded to a shooting at Millbranch and Crimson at 8:26 p.m. Two men were found at the scene. Police said the victims were meeting up with the suspects when the shooting happened. One man was found dead inside a […]
actionnews5.com
One dead, another critical after shooting in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has confirmed that a shooting in Whitehaven left one man dead and another in critical condition on Monday night. The shooting occurred at Millbranch Road and Crimson Road, police say. The surviving victim has been transported to Regional One Hospital. No arrests...
actionnews5.com
Robbery, carjacking results in injured MPD officer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer was injured after attempting to pull over an 18-year-old carjacking suspect on Monday. Police say that a man was carjacked while sitting inside his 2014 Mercedes C-Class at Lamar Crossing Apartments. He told police that several armed men surrounded the car and...
MPD release photos of alleged suspects in Beale Street shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have released security photos of the men they believe were involved in a shooting in Downtown Memphis over the weekend. The shooting left a man fighting for his life. Police released pictures of men they want to talk to about the shooting. Detectives say four men were caught on surveilance […]
actionnews5.com
MPD will host Hiring Expo
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for new officers. The Hiring Expo will be Saturday, August 27 at 170 North Main Street from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. According to the website, there is a $15,000 sign-on bonus, and they are offering $10,000 for relocation assistance. Attendees...
actionnews5.com
17-year-old shot overnight in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 17-year-old girl is in the hospital after a shooting in South Memphis. Memphis Police Department dispatch says the teen was shot on Simpson Avenue near Latham Street. She was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition. No suspect information has been released...
actionnews5.com
MPD officer hit in crash after suspects fire shots at SCSO deputy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer was involved in an accident overnight Monday after shots were fired at a Shelby County sheriff’s deputy. Memphis Police Department says around 4 a.m. officers and deputies responded to a prowler call on Covington Pike when three suspects fired shots at a deputy from a vehicle.
Man found dead on bench in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead on a bench Sunday afternoon at a Whitehaven intersection of East Brooks Road and Elvis Presley Boulevard. Officers responded to a “man-down” call around 4:30 p.m. where they found an unresponsive man on the bench. They pronounced the man dead on the scene. The cause of death […]
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting Monday night, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another injured after a shooting Monday night in Memphis. Memphis Police (MPD) officers responded to Millbranch and Crimson around 8:30 p.m. They found two male victims. One was pronounced dead at the scene; the other was taken to Regional One in...
actionnews5.com
Downtown shooting victim flags down officers for help
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after Memphis police say they were flagged down by a shooting victim downtown at 5:26 p.m. on Saturday evening. The man was discovered at the intersection of Hernando Street and Vance Avenue. The known suspect fled on foot into a nearby wooded area, police say.
actionnews5.com
Man arrested after he shot girlfriend, stood by her side as emergency services revived her
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Covington Police Department arrested a man who shot his girlfriend in the chest and stood by her side as emergency responders revived her, police say. Officers responded to the shooting last Thursday night after receiving a call about a woman who was shot in her...
actionnews5.com
Carjacking victim hangs on to car as suspect leads police on chase
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 46-year-old-man is accused of holding three people at knifepoint and stealing their car Friday night but one of the victims decided to fight back. Memphis police say the suspect, Tommy Cochran, forced two of the victims out of their car at the Exxon gas station on Park Avenue at knifepoint.
Man allegedly carjacked vehicle, led police on chase while owner clung to window
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after allegedly carjacking a vehicle with the owner inside. On Aug. 6, a Memphis Police officer responded to a carjacking at Quince Road/Mt. Moriah Road around 12:15 a.m. The officer was en route to a call on Getwell Road when they saw...
Woman allegedly pointed gun at 4 kids while threatening them, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at four children and threatening them. Memphis Police responded to an armed party call on Aug. 8 in the 4400 block of Suncrest Street. Four children at the home told police that Christy Neely accused them of...
Fox Meadows apartment complex set to lose utilities in days
UPDATE: The bills have now been paid, according to a spokesperson for Multi-South Management Services’ CEO. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A termination of utilities services notice has left hundreds of tenants at a Fox Meadows apartment complex scrambling, as they prepare for their utilities to be cut off. In less than a week, tenants living at […]
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug. 2-8
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: American Wings – 872760 […]
Robber steals cash in Waffle House hold-up
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man who they say is responsible for robbing a Waffle House at gunpoint on July 12. Police posted photos and video of the suspect who police said pointed a gun at the staff immediately after entering the Waffle House on the 8000 block of Varnavas Drive […]
