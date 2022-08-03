'They're going to get caught': Citrus Park jewelry store owner recounts heist horror

Read on www.wtsp.com
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Never stop for hitchhikers on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay, FLEvie M.Tampa, FL
$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
The Tampa Bay Bucs Keep Up With the Jones - Julio Jones That IsThe Veracity ReportAtlanta, GA
Deputies search for men possibly connected to car burglaries at local gym parking lots
Hillsborough County deputies are searching for two men believed to be connected to car burglaries at two local gym parking lots.
Tampa Police Searching For Suspect Who Stole Car With Baby Inside
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police are currently looking the suspect who stole a 2011 black Kia Optima 4-door with an 11-month-old child inside from the 2500 block of Siesta Ct. after the mother exited the car. The child was recovered minutes later, unharmed, inside
Tampa police searching for person accused of stealing car with baby inside
TAMPA, Fla — Police in Tampa said Friday afternoon a person drove off in a stolen car with an 11-month-old baby inside. It happened around 4 p.m. by Siesta Court and N. Armenia Avenue. Police found a 2011 black Kia Optima about a mile away near N. Jamaican Street and W. Wilder Avenue with the infant still inside. The baby appeared hot but in good shape, a spokesperson for Tampa Police Department said.
Clearwater man accused of threatening people with rifle over parking dispute arrested
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police have arrested a man they say threatened another person and his daughter with an assault rifle during an argument about parking. Detectives with the police department arrested 44-year-old David Berry in the aftermath of what went down last month. Chief Dan Slaughter reportedly called the family of the people involved Friday evening to let them know Berry was arrested.
Clearwater police arrest man who showed gun during parking dispute
The Clearwater man caught on camera brandishing a rifle during an argument was arrested on Friday.
2 teens killed, 1 injured after SUV hits pole in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police said two people died Saturday morning after a crash on 11th Avenue. Police said they responded to the incident at 12:45 a.m. when an SUV hit a pole. According to a release, a 17-year-old was driving the SUV east on the avenue when he went off-road and […]
'I just started screaming': 13-year-old bit by shark while on family vacation in Florida Keys
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida teen will have an interesting story to tell his peers once the new school year starts this month after being bit in the lip by a shark. Thirteen-year-old Fischer Hricko from Oviedo says his family was on vacation in the Florida Keys out looking for lobsters last week when it happened. He says he was attacked by a nurse shark — a species usually known to be docile.
Family remembers Tampa rapper shot and killed outside apartment
TAMPA, Fla. — Family members of a Tampa rapper shot and killed held a vigil for Ari Williams Friday night at Rowlett Park in Tampa. Ari Williams was also known by his rapper name as Rollie Bands. On July 22, Ari was shot and killed at his apartment complex in Tampa. Investigators arrested a man in Southwest Florida named Darren Day.
Florida Cold Case Solved After 15 Years With Fingerprint Technology
In January 2007, Felix Paguada-Lopez was the victim of a brutal home invasion where he was shot and killed. The case remained unsolved for 15 years. This month, detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Cold Case Unit secured an arrest warrant for Cameron
Clearwater lifeguard helps woman stuck in wheeled chair on beach
A Clearwater lifeguard was recently recognized for helping a woman who got stuck in a wheeled chair on the beach.
Video shows man rob credit union in Hillsborough County, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla — A bank robber threatened to shoot employees inside a Tampa Bay area credit union, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. It happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Suncoast Credit Union on West Waters Avenue near Pinehurst Drive in Tampa. Deputies say the thief jumped over...
Sheriff: 3 masked men steal $100K in jewelry during Citrus Park Town Center smash-and-grab
TAMPA, Fla. — The search is on for three masked men who made off with more than $100,000 in jewelry from a store inside the Citrus Park Town Center. Deputies responded just before 2 p.m. Tuesday to the mall, located at 8021 Citrus Park Town, where the suspects had just robbed the Diamond Galleria store, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Two dead after teen driver crashes vehicle into a pole pole in St. Petersburg
Officers from the St. Peterburg Police Department (SPPD) are investigating a double fatality crash that occurred at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Officers responded to the single vehicle crash in the 4200 block of 11th Avenue South where an SUV hit a pole. According to SPPD, a...
Hillsborough County Sheriff Searching For Tampa Bank Robbery Suspect
TAMPA, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a male suspect who stole an undisclosed amount of money from a local credit union. On August 3, 2022, at approximately 8:30 a.m., a black male suspect entered
Tampa Mall Jewelry Store ‘Smash & Grab’ Thieves Take $100,000 In Watches
Three masked armed thieves walked into the Citrus Park Mall yesterday (Tuesday) into the Diamond Galleria jewelers in a brazen robbery. The three masked men walked in and immediately smashed several display cases with high-end watches inside worth more than $100,000 before running out of the mall. They ran to...
WATCH: Pinellas deputies save 6-foot shark stuck in crab trap
A video from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office showed deputies wrestle with a a nearly 6-foot long shark as they struggled to cut it free from a crab earlier in the week.
Inmate tried to choke Hillsborough County deputy, HCSO says
A Hillsborough County inmate faces additionally charges after he allegedly tried to choke a deputy at the Falkenburg Road Jail Sunday.
Florida Man Says “I Feel Free. Crazy And Stupid” After Leading Troopers On 130 Mph Chase
A Florida man may lose his motorcycle after a leading Florida Highway Patrol Troopers on a high-speed chase. On the morning of July 4th, 2022, 63-year-old William Figueroa exercised his own kind of freedom, riding a 2016 BMW S1000RR motorcycle northbound on I-275 at a
Man bitten in the face by alligator while swimming in Lake Thonotosassa
Following three fatal gator attacks in Florida earlier this year, including an 80-year-old women in Englewood and Frisbee-searching man in Largo, another incident has now been recorded. A man was bitten in the face by an alligator while swimming along the northern shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa yesterday, according to WTVT.
Two suspects in custody for local murders
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects in connection to a pair of homicides in Dover and Thonotosassa. Deputies took Fatima Garcia Avila, 20, into custody on July 30 and Daniel Negrete, 27, on Aug. 1. On July 18, Garcia Avila and Negrete drove together to the home...
