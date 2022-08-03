'They're going to get caught': Citrus Park jewelry store owner recounts heist horror

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida teen will have an interesting story to tell his peers once the new school year starts this month after being bit in the lip by a shark. Thirteen-year-old Fischer Hricko from Oviedo says his family was on vacation in the Florida Keys out looking for lobsters last week when it happened. He says he was attacked by a nurse shark — a species usually known to be docile.

OVIEDO, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO