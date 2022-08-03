'Brain foods' empowering people of an advanced age

Read on www.komu.com
The Graceland Mansion in Mexico, Missouri is also known as the Ross House or Clark House and is over 160 years oldCJ CoombsMexico, MO
The Ravenswood estate near Bunceton, Missouri has six generations of a lot of history and mild rumors of hauntingsCJ CoombsBunceton, MO
The 94-year-old building housing the voco™ Tiger Hotel in Columbia, Missouri has seen its share of historyCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
939theeagle.com
MU Health: Governor Parson’s tobacco announcement will save millions in future health care costs
The Missouri governor’s announcement about the largest single investment into tobacco cessation in state history is being praised by mid-Missouri’s largest health care system. Columbia-based MU Health says the funding boost will save Missouri $21-million in future health care costs. MU Health associate professor in family and community...
KOMU
Boone County receives free back-to-school resources at annual health fair
COLUMBIA- Today the Voluntary Action Center (VAC) hosted Boone County students and their families at its back-to-school health fair. The fair ran from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Derby Ridge Elementary. Boone County students entering kindergarten through 12th grade received a backpack full of school supplies including: notebooks, folders,...
KOMU
Show Me The Heat campaign dives into climate change
COLUMBIA - On Saturday, volunteers drove in pairs around Columbia to predetermined routes with a specialized sensor to collect heat indices and location data. The city of Columbia says that every summer the city experiences about 10 days where the heat index exceeds 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Drivers were given predetermined...
KOMU
City of Refuge helps refugees in Columbia get ready for the school year
COLUMBIA - City of Refuge spent the week getting new pencils, notebooks, backpacks, clothes, and other school supplies to young students. The non-profit's school liaison, Candace Hulsizer, said they've given away supplies to over 300 kids in two days. "We've had about 300 students who have gone through already, and...
Rock the Community’s Back-to-School event ended two hours early
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Rock the Community held its annual back-to-school event on Saturday to supply members of the Columbia community with free school supplies and clothing. Vendors from across the city set up tents or donated supplies to the event. The supply drive was scheduled from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., but due to the The post Rock the Community’s Back-to-School event ended two hours early appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
How mid-Missourians could be affected as monkeypox is declared public health emergency
COLE COUNTY - The Biden administration declared monkeypox a public health emergency Thursday. Monkeypox cases are on the rise across the United States. As of Aug. 3, the CDC reports that Missouri currently has 12 Monkeypox cases in the state. The Biden administration's announcement came during a briefing with the...
kbia.org
For one Missouri drag queen, moving to Columbia helped her expand the definition of family
It’s rare that a week goes by without a drag show – or two – in Columbia. It keeps the mid-Missouri drag queens and kings busy, but their support systems help them keep up with the pace. Like most Midwestern drag queens, they have drag families, which...
An Iconic Restaurant Near Cole Camp IS Closing For Good This Fall
An iconic buffet restaurant voted Missouri's Best Buffet two years in a row by Missouri Magazine will open for the last time on October 1, 2022, according to a post on the buffet's Facebook Page. Charley's Buffet in Lincoln near Cole Camp will serve its last buffet on Saturday, October...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Aug. 6
The Voluntary Action Center is inviting Boone County students and their families to a health and supply fair. The fair is on Sat., Aug. 6 and will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Derby Ridge Elementary. Students in attendance can receive a backpack full of supplies, and will...
The Best Vineyard in Missouri is right in the middle of the State
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town called Smithton, but it is home to an award-winning winery that can boast the claim of being the Best Vineyard in Missouri in 2022, so what makes it so unique?. According to Missouri's Best Awards, the winner for the best...
KMOV
News 4 Investigates: How Missouri’s backlog is causing more heartache for a woman who just lost her husband
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Losing a spouse too soon can be one of the hardest heartbreaks to bare, but one local woman said the state of Missouri has been making it all so much worse because of a months-long delay in getting her husband’s death certificate. Now, staffing shortages are creating another big backlog and this one is causing serious stress for a woman who has already been through so much.
KOMU
Columbia Water & Light tweet
Over one thousand without power in southwest Columbia Friday. Columbia Water & Light is working to rectify the problem as several Columbia residents are without power.
KOMU
Some local businesses are still struggling amid new job growth report
COLUMBIA - The Bureau of Labor Statistics released jobs report data Friday, which showed a gain of 528,000 jobs in July. After sitting at 3.65% for the last four months, the unemployment rate nationwide shrunk to 3.5% last month. This rate actually matched the pre-pandemic rate in February 2020. "I...
FRIDAY UPDATES: Boone County moves back into high COVID-19 transmission
Check back for updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic in Mid-Missouri. The post FRIDAY UPDATES: Boone County moves back into high COVID-19 transmission appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia and Jefferson City opt out of back-to-school tax holiday
Columbia and Jefferson City are among the Missouri cities opting out of the back-to-school tax holiday again this year. The Missouri Department of Revenue posted a list on its website of all the cities and counties opting out this year. According to the Department of Revenue, Missouri’s back-to-school tax holiday started Friday morning and will run through The post Columbia and Jefferson City opt out of back-to-school tax holiday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
abc17news.com
Beyond Meat will lay off 40 people after multi-million dollar loss
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) Plant-based food company Beyond Meat announced it's laying off 40 people after a multi-million dollar loss, but the company didn't say if the layoffs would affect the company's Columbia plant. In a press release, the company reported its second largest quarter ever in terms of money made...
SFCC Closing Notices for August 11, 17
All State Fair Community College campuses will close at noon on Thursday, Aug. 11, for opening day of the Missouri State Fair and will reopen at 8 a.m. Aug. 12. On Wednesday, Aug. 17, all campuses will be closed from 8-11 a.m. for an all-college meeting. Offices will open at 11 a.m. These two closings affect campuses in Boonville, Clinton, Eldon, Lake of the Ozarks, Sedalia, and at Whiteman Air Force Base.
lakeexpo.com
KOMU
VIDEO: Back-to-school shoppers may not save the most money during state tax holiday
The state sales tax holiday is in effect, but some towns or counties in Mid-Missouri are still levying their own city or county sales taxes this weekend. The fair on Aug. 6 will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Derby Ridge Elementary. 1:40. The state sales tax holiday...
