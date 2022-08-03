ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harney County, OR

Company scraps lithium project in Oregon’s Alvord Desert

By Bradley W. Parks
opb.org
 2 days ago
Guest
2d ago

The environmentalist used to scream bloody murder about how open pit mining was destroying the environment. Now, in an effort to promote their form of GREEN its suddenly not mentioned, and if you don't support it then you are anti environment. Electric cars are a scam. They are not developed to a point where the are practical for the average person. They cost too much, they take too long to recharge, and there is simply not sufficient infra structure to support them. Additionally the resale value of a used one is, or soon will be zip, because the battery is an unknown element, and unlike an engine it costs more than the car to replace.

Joe Murphy
2d ago

They want everyone to buy EV cars but don't want to mine what is needed for the batteries

CBS Sacramento

Two of largest U.S. reservoirs on brink of "dead pool status"

Millions of people in the Western U.S. are at risk of seeing reduced access to both water and power as two of the nation's biggest reservoirs continue to dry up inch by inch. The United Nations issued a warning on Tuesday that the water levels in Lake Mead and Lake Powell are at their lowest ever and are getting perilously close to reaching "dead pool status." Such a status means that the water levels are so low that water can't flow downstream to power hydroelectric stations. At Lake Mead, located in Nevada and Arizona, the country's largest artificial body of water, levels...
NEVADA STATE
Vice

Inside the Fight Over California’s Last Nuclear Power Plant

Just north of San Diego, sandwiched between a popular surf spot and the I-5 freeway, sits roughly 3.6 million pounds of nuclear waste. There are no leaky barrels of green goo like in The Simpsons; the real-life version occupies a space barely the size of a football field, with thousands of radioactive uranium fuel rods encased under tons of concrete and steel.
CALIFORNIA STATE
marketplace.org

Why aren’t oil companies drilling on their 9,000 land leases?

Back in March, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was sending the price of oil sky-high, President Joe Biden noted that the oil and natural gas industry has 9,000 permits to drill that it isn’t using. In other words, 9,000 chances to increase the supply of oil and gas — and drive down prices.
MIDLAND, TX
ScienceAlert

Deep Water Under The Colorado Plateau Reveals a Hidden Surprise

Earth's deepest sources of water may not be as old as we once assumed. Based on samples taken from deep below the Colorado Plateau, the briny remnants of ancient seas that make up the base of many groundwater systems might not be so perfectly isolated from the world above. When researchers attempted to date the region's Paradox Basin, between Colorado and Utah, they found 'young' water had been flushed down as deep as three kilometers (1.9 miles). The fresh influx would have been delivered by rainfall, snow melt or natural aquifers as recently as between 400,000 and 1.1 million years ago. While that might seem downright...
SCIENCE
Alina Andras

3 beautiful but underrated places in Oregon

Without a doubt, Oregon is one of the most beautiful states in the country and it's a perfect holiday destination for those who are more adventurous and like outdoor activities and spending time in nature. The best part about Oregon is that there is something for everybody here. No matter how you like to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in Oregon. Also, it's a great travel destination for families travelling with their children but it's also a good choice for a group of young friends, for example. Last but not least, you can easily travel around Oregon on your own, if you prefer to travel solo.
OREGON STATE
natureworldnews.com

Magnitude 2.6 Earthquake Shook Eastern Tennessee, While Swarm in South Carolina Remains Quiet

A shallow earthquake hit Tennessee on Wednesday morning, roughly 4 miles west of Pittman Center, not far from the border of North Carolina, according to USGS. The magnitude 2.6 event in Eastern Tennessee had a depth of only 0.6 km. Meanwhile, an ongoing swarm in South Carolina had gone quiet, Weatherboy reported. Last May, two earthquakes rattled western Tennessee contained within a regionally active seismic zone, according to the weather news website. It turns out that the active seismic zones were previously unknown. The said earthquakes struck just a week after a few had hit the eastern portion of the state.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Terrifying Lake Mead photos show how bad the drought has gotten

Drought continues to pummel the American West and shows little sign of relenting as the country heads deeper into another hot, dry summer.Nowhere is the drought more apparent than in Lake Mead, the country’s largest reservoir, located along the Colorado River in Arizona and Nevada behind the Hoover Dam.It’s just the latest turn in the decades-long “megadrought” that has decimated the region, and a symptom of the unfolding climate crisis.New and horrifying photos from the lake show just how bad conditions have become.This year, the lake has reached record low levels — currently at just 27 per cent of...
ARIZONA STATE
Mother Jones

Kids ATVing in a Nature Preserve Found One of the Biggest Ever Gas Pipeline Leaks

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. A gasoline spill from the Colonial Pipeline in North Carolina is now one the largest onshore spills from a pipeline in United States history, according to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality who published the updated figure last week. The new findings were previously reported on by E&E News and the Verge.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
Outdoor Life

The Federal Government Is Suing a Fishing Guide and His Employer for Allegedly Starting a Wildfire in Alaska

The federal government filed a lawsuit on July 8 that names salmon fishing guide Joshua McDonald and his employer, Grove’s Salmon Charters, as defendants. The suit alleges that a campfire started by McDonald in July of 2019 sparked the Klutina River Fire, which burned roughly 176 acres in total—30 of which are located on federally owned land. It asks the defendants to recoup the federal government for $1 million in wildfire suppression costs.
ALASKA STATE
105.5 The Fan

The State of Idaho Places a ‘Sin-Tax’ on These 7 Bad Habit Items

When Idaho gas prices started to rise at a disgusting rate earlier this summer, the words “gas-tax holiday” started getting thrown around. In June, Democrat state lawmakers asked Governor Little to call a special session where the legislature could consider suspending the state’s 32 cents per gallon excise tax on gas for six months. If you’re filling up an average commuter car from empty, that could save you $4-5 per visit. It was a nice thought since everyone’s wallets are feeling a little thinner thanks to high gas prices and inflation on other necessities.
IDAHO STATE

