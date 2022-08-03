Deputies, turtle volunteers rescue dozens of lost sea turtle hatchlings

Read on www.wtsp.com
'Live to see another day': Shark caught in crab trap set free by deputies
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Earlier this week, a lucky shark was set free by Pinellas County deputies after getting caught in a crab trap. The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post they were flagged down by a citizen who reported the shark had been caught in the trap.
'He has some fight in him': Young dolphin rescued from crab trap improving at SeaWorld
ORLANDO, Fla — A baby dolphin rescued from a crab trap in late July at Clearwater Beach is still in critical condition, but improving, SeaWorld announced in a social media video Thursday. The rescue and rehabilitation team has been working around the clock to see the dolphin's health get...
2 children, 1 adult rescued from St. Pete house fire and sent to hospital
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two children and an adult were taken to the hospital after being rescued from a burning house Thursday evening, St. Petersburg Fire & Rescue reports. At around 5 p.m., fire crews responded to a two-story house off of 13th Avenue S. with an ongoing fire in the garage, the agency explains in a media alert.
Brandon man hospitalized after being bitten by alligator in Lake Thonotosassa
THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — A 34-year-old man was transported to the hospital after being bitten by an alligator in Lake Thonotosassa Wednesday afternoon, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. At around 3:45 p.m., FWC, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and Fire Rescue responded to a call of an...
Hernando County deputies searching for missing 17-year-old boy
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old runaway who has not been seen since May. According to the sheriff's office, Jacob Bedson was last seen on May 17 at a business in Spring Hill when he was out shopping with a Youth and Family Alternative (YFA) member.
USCG transports 2 people to hospital after boat crashes in McKay Bay
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Petersburg assisted two people in a boat crash near McKay Bay on Tuesday. Sector St. Pete command center watchstanders were alerted of a 18-foot boat colliding with a concrete piling at the 41 Bridge in McKay Bay, the Coast Guard said in a news release.
Man injured in shooting at Palm Harbor brewery
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that took place at a brewery in Palm Harbor Wednesday evening. Just before 5 p.m., deputies responded to the Local Brewing Company on U.S.-19 N on a report of a shooting, the sheriff's office said. A man suffering a gunshot wound was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
Tampa police searching for person accused of stealing car with baby inside
TAMPA, Fla — Police in Tampa said a young woman drove off in a stolen car with an 11-month-old baby inside of it Friday afternoon. It happened around 4 p.m. by Siesta Court and N. Armenia Avenue. Police found a 2011 black Kia Optima about a mile away near N. Jamaican Street and W. Wilder Avenue with the infant still inside. The baby appeared hot but in good shape, a spokesperson for Tampa Police Department reports.
ZooTampa makes sure to keep the animals cool in the summer heat
TAMPA, Fla. — While we humans are certainly feeling the heat in Florida, we sometimes forget that animals are feeling it just as much. And no, we're not just talking about pets. Animals at ZooTampa at Lowry Park are feeling the rays from the Sunshine State in full force...
Missing 90-year-old Spring Hill man found safe
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Update: Michael Ricci was found safe parked in an area in Brooksville. The sheriff's office says his car had run out of gas. He was returned home safely to his family. The previous story is down below. --- Have you seen Michael?. The Hernando County...
Clearwater man accused of threatening people with rifle over parking dispute arrested
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police have arrested a man they say threatened another person and his daughter with an assault rifle during an argument about parking. Detectives with the police department arrested 44-year-old David Berry in the aftermath of what went down last month. Chief Dan Slaughter reportedly called the family of the people involved Friday evening to let them know Berry was arrested.
Clearwater is home to largest Coast Guard air station in the US. How they protect our country
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard was established in 1790 with ten vessels called cutters to enforce federal tariff and trade laws and to prevent smuggling. That role has changed over the last 232 years. Some like to refer to the Coast Guard as the "Swiss Army Knife"...
2 dead, 1 injured after SUV hits pole in St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two people died and one was critically injured after an SUV hit a pole early Saturday morning in St. Petersburg, police said. Police closed 11th Avenue South at 42nd St. for investigation. No details on the cause of the crash were immediately available. No other...
Family remembers Tampa rapper shot and killed outside apartment
TAMPA, Fla. — Family members of a Tampa rapper shot and killed held a vigil for Ari Williams Friday night at Rowlett Park in Tampa. Ari Williams was also known by his rapper name as Rollie Bands. On July 22, Ari was shot and killed at his apartment complex in Tampa. Investigators arrested a man in Southwest Florida named Darren Day.
Fire rescue: House in Town 'N' Country erupts in flames after lightning strike
TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue was called to the scene of a house fire following storms that rolled through the area Thursday evening. The dispatch center received a 911 call at 6:25 p.m. on reports of flames and smoke visible from the roof of their house in the Twelve Oaks Subdivision in Town 'N' Country. They said everyone from inside the house made it safely outside.
Crash severs power pole, knocks down power lines on Dunedin Causeway
DUNEDIN, Fla — A vehicle struck and severed a power pole early Saturday morning on Dunedin Causeway, causing significant traffic delays as crews fix downed power lines, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies responded to the scene at about 2:20 a.m. and assisted a woman who had non-life...
Flag raising ceremony held for Purple Heart Day
TAMPA, Fla — The city of Tampa held a flag-raising ceremony in honor of Purple Heart Day. While the official day is Aug. 7, Tampa Councilman Luis Viera and Hillsborough County Commissioner Harry Cohen joined the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter at 10 a.m. Friday in front of Tampa City Hall. The ceremony honored veterans who have been wounded or killed due to enemy action while serving in the U.S. Military.
Heads up, drivers: WB Roosevelt Boulevard to close every night for 2 weeks in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — All the drivers who use the westbound lane on Roosevelt Boulevard daily might have to find a different route for the next two weeks once the clock strikes 10 p.m. Starting on Sunday, the westbound lanes of the street will be closed from 10 p.m....
Manatee deputies search for missing 67-year-old man
BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say went missing early Wednesday morning. Elmer Westbrooks, 67, was reportedly last seen at his home early Wednesday morning in the Trade Winds Mobile Home Park off of 14th Street in Bradenton. According to the...
10 Tampa Bay partners with education foundations for back-to-school supply drive
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On Friday, 10 Tampa Bay teamed up with the Education Foundations from both Pinellas and Hillsborough counties as part of an effort to collect school supplies to help students and teachers. Our team showed up to collect donations from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug....
