Midland County, TX

Fiery crash in Midland leaves two dead

By Erica Miller
 2 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were killed early Wednesday morning in a fiery crash in Midland County. James William Featherston, 38, of Oglesby, and Jose Alferez Castillo, 55, of Midland, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a news release, around 5:00 a.m. on August 3, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash on SH 349, about three miles south of Midland. At the scene, troopers found both vehicles engulfed in flames.

Investigators said Castillo was driving a semi-truck and trailer south on SH 349, approaching the CR 140 intersection when he was hit by Featherston, who was driving a Dodge Ram 2500 east on CR 140, approaching the same intersection. Troopers said Featherston failed to yield the right of way. Both vehicles caught fire after impact.

KCEN

Mill Creek Fire: 10 acres burned, 15 Salado homes threatened

SALADO, Texas — Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting a fire in Salado. Named the Mill Creek Fire, it's located off of Royal Ridge Drive. As of now, authorities say over ten acres have burned with 15 homes threatened in the area. The fire hasn't progressed but so far...
SALADO, TX
