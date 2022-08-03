Changing Boundaries But a Familiar Candidate for 104th State House

Redistricting is also impacting the 104th State House District. Right now it’s just Grand Traverse County, but the winner this fall will represent people in parts of six different counties.

In the GOP Primary, incumbent John Roth narrowly defeated Republican challenger Katie Kniss by a margin of 52-48.

Roth says losing a large part of Grand Traverse County (geographically) through redistricting presents several challenges. “Five new counties. Six total. It is a big district. It is 2.5 hours from the bottom in Manistee all the way to Antrim County. I have a lot of work to do. 66% new territory to meet and greet people.”

As far as vote totals, Roth won a majority of the counties in the district. But with a slim victory he says there’s always room for improvement. “I won five out of six counties. And in the one county, I think I need to meet more with them just to understand them a bit better. We won Manistee, we won Benzie. We won Wexford. Southern Grand Traverse we won. We won Antrim. Kalkaska we didn’t win this time so we’ll go spend more time there,” he says. “I need to meet more of them. There’s no doubt. My opponent worked hard out there. I’m not going to take away from that.”

Roth says the issues haven’t changed for this fall: Jobs, housing, child care, and mental health are top priorities for the district. He’ll take on democrat Cathy Albro who ran unopposed in the primary.