Big Sky, MT

The Federal Government Is Suing a Fishing Guide and His Employer for Allegedly Starting a Wildfire in Alaska

The federal government filed a lawsuit on July 8 that names salmon fishing guide Joshua McDonald and his employer, Grove’s Salmon Charters, as defendants. The suit alleges that a campfire started by McDonald in July of 2019 sparked the Klutina River Fire, which burned roughly 176 acres in total—30 of which are located on federally owned land. It asks the defendants to recoup the federal government for $1 million in wildfire suppression costs.
ALASKA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Yellowstone National Park Shares Insane New Footage of Devastating 2022 Flooding

Yellowstone National Park has released “compiled footage from the day of the flood and the resulting damage,” and it is intense, to say the least. Courtesy of their Minute Out In It: Flood Event June 13, 2022 feature, the public is seeing incredible in-park footage from the Yellowstone Flood Event for the first time. First up is a never-before-seen view from the Lamar River Canyon as the Lamar River churns with unimaginable force.
TRAVEL
Newsweek

Yosemite Wildfire Likely Caused By Humans, Authorities Say

A fire that has been burning in Yosemite National Park since July 7 was caused by human influence, according to the Yosemite superintendent. Also called the Washburne fire, the blaze now covers an area of over 3,500 acres, and, as of July 12, is 22 percent contained by firefighters. There has been a mandatory evacuation of the Wawona area, with Highway 41 being closed.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
960 The Ref

Scenic California river hamlet razed by deadly wildfire

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. — (AP) — The scenic Northern California hamlet of Klamath River was home to about 200 people, a community center where they gathered, a corner store and a post office. But the wildfire raging through the forested region near the Oregon state line jumped the river last weekend, killing four residents of the tiny community and turning most of its homes and businesses to ash.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Thousands evacuated as California wildfire grows

A fierce California wildfire expanded Sunday, burning several thousand acres and forcing evacuations as tens of millions of Americans sweltered through scorching heat. More than 2,000 firefighters backed by 17 helicopters have been deployed against the Oak Fire, which broke out Friday near Yosemite National Park, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) said in a report.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Wildfires burn in California, Montana and Idaho as firefighters contend with scorching heat

Wildfires in California, Montana and Idaho exploded in size overnight amid windy, hot conditions and were quickly encroaching on neighborhoods Saturday. In Northern California's Klamath National Forest, the fast-moving McKinney fire had burned an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 acres with zero containment by Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The fire started Friday in a largely rural area near the Oregon state line. Videos posted to social media showed a massive plume of smoke billowing hundreds of feet into the air.
MONTANA STATE
AFP

Receding floodwater lets police evacuate people trapped in US Death Valley

Hours after rare and intense flooding hit California's Death Valley, closing roads and stranding some 1,000 people, waters were receding Saturday and police escorted many of those trapped to safety. "Aerial searches are underway to ensure that there are no stranded vehicles in remote areas," the Death Valley National Park said on its website Saturday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

Photos: California wildfire near Yosemite National Park grows

A wildfire that broke out Friday near Yosemite National Park in California has burned several thousand acres and led to evacuations of 3,000 residents in the area, as an ongoing heat wave continued to bake much of the country over the weekend. (On Saturday, California's Death Valley reached 122 degrees Fahrenheit, and Palm Springs, Calif., hit 114 degrees.)
CALIFORNIA STATE
Alt 101.5 plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

