Paddy Pimblett: UFC star says it's important for everyone to talk about mental health

Read on www.bbc.com
Related
BBC
Depression myths: 'Stopping medication made me twice as bad'
Shock headlines suggesting anti-depressants don't work swept across social media recently. The reports have been challenged and some myths debunked. But what is like for people taking medication to read those stories?. "A $15bn hustle?" "Not based on science." Just two of the headlines after a medical study - based...
Voices: We’re eating ourselves to death – food addiction is real
We are all familiar with the idea that we can become dependent on alcohol and other drugs, but can we get addicted to food? Instinctively, it may seem implausible. After all, unlike drugs, we need food to survive so in that sense we are all dependent on food. But as with drugs, there are healthy and unhealthy foods.A new piece of research investigated the parallels between addiction to drugs and food. At a neurological level, there are similarities. Dopamine, the chemical in the brain involved in giving us a good feeling and reward for activities, is found both in...
Comments / 0