Paddy Pimblett: UFC star says it's important for everyone to talk about mental health

We are all familiar with the idea that we can become dependent on alcohol and other drugs, but can we get addicted to food? Instinctively, it may seem implausible. After all, unlike drugs, we need food to survive so in that sense we are all dependent on food. But as with drugs, there are healthy and unhealthy foods.A new piece of research investigated the parallels between addiction to drugs and food. At a neurological level, there are similarities. Dopamine, the chemical in the brain involved in giving us a good feeling and reward for activities, is found both in...

HEALTH ・ 41 MINUTES AGO