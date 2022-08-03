Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare celebrates ‘clear the shelter’ with adoption discounts

Read on www.newschannel10.com
Clear the Shelters: Amarillo SPCA
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This August, the Amarillo SPCA is taking part in NBC’s initiative to clear the shelters. Debra Hall, the facility manager for the Amarillo SPCA, said their mission is to get as many animals adopted and into good homes as possible, while also rescuing animals in need. Each summer, shelters in Amarillo […]
Amarillo Zoo celebrating International Cat Day with activities this weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Family and friends are invited to celebrate International Cat Day at the Amarillo Zoo this weekend. The feline event is from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. at the zoo, located at 700 Comanchero Trail. From 9:30 a.m. to noon, the Amarillo Animal...
GOOD NEWS: Local project helps refugees in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A language barrier can make adjusting to life in a new place very difficult, but a local project is breaking down those barriers. Refugee Language Project is finding some new and exciting ways to help local refugees transition into society. Imagine being dropped in a place...
Rainbow Room of Amarillo asking community to help by donating school supplies to foster children
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Rainbow Room of Amarillo Back to School Supply Drive is now available for the community to help donate to the children in foster care. The drop-off location for the school supplies is, Texas DFPS, 3521 SW 15th Avenue. The deadline for these donations is Wednesday...
Ama-Con returns to Amarillo Civic Center after 2 years of scaled back events
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Ama-Con is back at Amarillo Civic Center after two years of canceled or scaled back events. Dozens of vendors are setting up today for the event this weekend, Optimus Prime and Bumblebee are already on site. “Ama-Con is a celebration of everything that’s geeky and awesome,”...
Get Your Summer Fun While You Can. It Ends In Amarillo Soon.
Yesterday, the announcement was made that Parks and Rec would be closing the pools for the season. Southeast and southwest pools close on August 7th for the season. Thompson Park's pool is open on the weekends through the end of the month. That's not all that's getting wrapped up for...
High Plains Food Bank Offering Food Program For Seniors
High Plains Food Bank will be offering a Commodity Supplemental Food Program on Wednesday, August 10th from 1 to 3 pm. The event will be held at Nazarene Family Church in Amarillo, located at 1410 La Plata Street. Seniors 60 and older who are eligible and meet the household income...
Warm Weekend
VIDEO: GOOD NEWS: Local project helps refugees in Amarillo. VIDEO: ‘Just showing that we appreciate them’: Beta Sigma Phi honors first responders in sweetest way. VIDEO: Golden Spread Farmers Market hosts grand opening tomorrow. Updated: 14 hours ago. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Updated: 14 hours ago.
Amarillo ISD hosts Stuff the Bus, provides school supplies to kids
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Independent School District (ISD) announced a “Stuff the Bus” with school supplies event, which is set for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Walmart Supercenters on Coulter, Grand, Georgia, and Tascosa Road will be accepting donated school supplies for students as the 2022-2023 school year is right […]
First-ever Iron Horse Shoot Out expected to raise $50K for 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The first-ever Iron Horse Shoot Out is expected to raise $50,000 for the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle. The three-day "motorcycle rodeo" is being held through Saturday at the Amarillo Civic Center. Officers and civilians from nine states and 26 cities in Texas are...
Downtown Restaurant Selected To Be In Upcoming Mural Festival
I love driving around Downtown Amarillo and catching a glimpse of all of the beautiful murals we have now. They are making their way to other parts of Amarillo as well. This is a great thing for our city. Our Downtown is really coming to life. Not only have we brought back the Barfield, but there's a good chance that we'll have the Herring once again. We're taking care of our historic buildings and adding some much-needed color to the area.
Golden Spread Farmers Market hosts grand opening tomorrow
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Golden Spread Farmers Market is hosting a grand opening tomorrow for the season. The market will have fresh produce, baked goods with sugar and gluten free options and more. It is held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. until sold out at 3701...
Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center expands hours
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle War Memorial will be expanding their hours to include Saturday mornings. With the help of volunteer staff, the museum is open six days a week, Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum admission is free for veterans and active-duty...
Panhandle Plains Historical Museum offering some free admission
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Plains Historical Museum is offering some free admission. This program applies to anyone who uses a Bank of America or Merrill Credit or Debit card. It’s a part of Bank of America’s “Museum On Us” program where over 225 museums across the country participate...
The Disturbing Disappearance of Steven Koecher from Amarillo, Texas
His name is Steven Koecher, he was a graduate of Amarillo High School in Texas back in 1998. Though when Steven went missing he was living in Utah. He was actively looking for work and had made a trip to Henderson, Nevada on December 13, 2009. His family thought he might be job hunting so he could make his rent.
German Shepherd Reuniting with Family 5-Years After Being Stolen
Every day on social media you read where a family has lost their beloved pet or had it stolen. Sometimes they are reunited and sometimes the outcome breaks your heart. However, one of the best things we can do as pet owners is to have our animals chipped. That chip helps them find their way home when they get lost.
APD: Missing elderly man located, returns home and is safe
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said the elderly man who went missing this morning has returned home and is safe. This morning, Amarillo Police Department had said 88-year-old Albert Willis Baker left his home on Duling Lane last night at around 9:30 p.m. He had been last seen on...
Texas woman charged with holding 17 immigrants hostage in home
A Texas woman has been accused of holding 17 undocumented immigrants hostage in her home.
Borger School Bus Drivers Walk Off The Job
The start of school all over the Texas Panhandle is in less than 2 weeks. What happens when kids don't have transportation to get to school? Most take the bus, so what happens when there's no one to drive the bus?. It looks like the Borger Independent School District is...
Fairly Gives Updates on Lawsuit
This week, local businessman Alex Fairly has given two updates on his ongoing lawsuit against the City of Amarillo regarding funding for improvements to the Civic Center. His first update, which was posted in the form of a written statement on social media on Tuesday evening, Fairly said that his legal team was “encouraged by Judge Sowder’s decision” regarding his denial of the city’s motion to require Fairly post a $6 million security against suit bond. As we reported earlier this week, the motion was made by the city on July 15th with arguments being made by both sides during a hearing on July 21st.
