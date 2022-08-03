Your Health: A more personalized approach to treating depression

Read on www.wilx.com
Your Health: Brittle bone treatment for children
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of children have bones so weak that the slightest tumble or fall can break them. Unicameral bone cysts are noncancerous bone tumors. It’s unknown why they form and the surgery to get rid of them can be painful - until now. Life is pretty...
Summer Reading keeps Eaton Rapids kids ready for school
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Children of all ages celebrated the end of Summer Reading Friday at Eaton Rapid’s Playground of Dreams. Children enjoyed some fun after their hard work by running around the park and having a water balloon fight. They were even treated with an Kona Ice truck.
Lansing School District: Bus provider, high school start time changing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing School District is dropping the traditional bus routes in exchange for a new deal with CATA. Superintendent Ben Shuldiner announced plans Friday for busing changes for Lansing High School Students, beginning in the upcoming school year. “The Lansing School District is incredibly excited to announce...
Lansing schools to offer CATA passes, gas cards to qualifying families
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - High school students in the Lansing School District will no longer be able to ride the yellow school bus to classes this fall. The Lansing School District made the decision to offer one unlimited CATA bus pass or gas card to qualifying families. The district said this move helps eliminate issues with students who miss vital learning time due to a lack of transportation.
Local Farmer Provides Unique Prizes for 4-H Livestock Competition at Ingham County Fair
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The 2022 Ingham County Fair opens Monday, August 1 and runs through Saturday August 6 at the Ingham County Fairgrounds in Mason, MI. Starting Monday morning, hundreds of local 4-Hers will be competing their beef and dairy cattle, pigs and sheep in market and showmanship classes showcasing up to a year of hard work of feeding, grooming, conditioning and shoveling manure for a chance to be grand champion for their species.
Internet outages cause issues in Onondaga Township
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many people in Onondaga haven’t been able to use the internet for a week and others say they’ve been having problems since early July. For some Frontier customers, the internet outage in Onondaga has been an inconvenience. For others, it’s been a huge financial problem.
Eaton County Sheriff’s Office sees staff shortages due to low pay
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich said the county needs to pay its deputies more money or serious cuts could jeopardize public safety. “I need deputies, my deputies are leaving for other departments who pay,” Reich said. The chair of the Eaton County Public Safety Committee...
Tigers Assign Jung to West Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers have signed their top choice from the amateur draft held earlier this month and assigned him to the West Michigan Whitecaps. Jace Jung is an infielder who played in college at Texas Tech. The Whitecaps are playing a six game series this week in Lansing against the Lugnuts and Jung reportedly will report to his new team for Friday night’s game.
MSP First District investigating after Flint trooper shoots armed man in Owosso
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) from the First District Special Investigation Section are investigating after a trooper from the MSP Flint Post shot a man in Mid-Michigan. Late Thursday night the Owosso City Police Department was called to The Avenue Bar and Grill on reports of a...
Jackson hit heavily by Wednesday night storms
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People in the City of Jackson woke up Thursday to fallen trees, scattered branches and broken power lines from the harsh Wednesday night storms. “My nephew texted me a picture of the tree ending up across the street and he said we didn’t have any power,” said David Goolsby, who lives in Jackson.
Video: First responders revive 3 found unconscious in Ingham County bar
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Dramatic body camera footage captured Ingham County officials revive three people who were found unconscious in Delhi Township bar. Background: ‘A very chaotic scene’ -- Possible mass overdose in Holt bar. The incident happened July 22 at Rocky’s Roadhouse, located on Cedar Street. When...
23-year-old dead in I-96 crash, Lansing police investigating
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A rollover crash Thursday night shut down the I-96 off-ramp at South Pennsylvania Avenue. Friday, the Lansing Police Department (LPD) said one person died in that incident. Background: I-96 exit ramp in Lansing sees closure due to crash. “When officers arrived on the scene, they found...
Jackson Ward 1 meeting Thursday to shape MLK Corridor Improvement project with public
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Happening Thursday: People living in Jacksons’ first ward will have the opportunity to meet with their City Council representative, Arlene Robinson, in order to help shape the future of the MLK Corridor. If Robinson’s name sounds familiar, it may be because she has extensive experience...
Lansing police: Missing 15-year-old boy found safe
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for a missing teenage boy who was reported missing by his family. According to authorities, Jacob Michael Wilson-Wagoner is a 15-year-old who stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. Police said he was last seen near the...
Lansing police investigate Tuesday night shooting
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night on Lansing’s north side. According to authorities, it happened just before 11 p.m. near the intersection of Delta River Drive and Gatsby Court. Police said they found a victim who had been shot twice. The victim...
NASCAR returns to Michigan International Speedway, bringing business to Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of people set up camp at Michigan International Speedway for NASCAR Weekend. It’s the only race weekend at the Michigan International Speedway and fans have been waiting for it all summer long. Some said they came as far as Toronto. Campers still have two...
Police investigate mid-day shooting on Lansing’s south side
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting that occurred in Lansing. According to authorities, it happened just before 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Jolly Road. Police said the victim was transported to a hospital by the Lansing Fire Department. The victim is expected to survive.
Watermain break causes lane closures in Downtown Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A watermain break in Downtown Lansing has shut St. Joseph Street down to one lane Thursday afternoon. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the watermain break occurred on Capitol Avenue. In addition to the closures on St. Joseph Street, the watermain break will close down the Cedar and Larch streets to westbound I-496.
I-96 exit ramp in Lansing sees closure due to crash
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The exit ramp from westbound I-96 to Cedar Street and Pennsylvania Avenue was closed Thursday night due to a collision. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the crash happened just before 9:45 p.m. News 10 cameras captured multiple emergency vehicles at the scene, including police...
Staudt’s Rising Stars: Liam Vandermoere
POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Liam Vandermoere from Potterville. Liam is 7 years old and goes to St Mary’s School in Charlotte. He plays 8-under travel baseballfor the Hawks out of Howell. He also loves football, basketball and golf. If you know...
