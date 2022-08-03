Read on www.sfgate.com
Related
Chicago Cubs roster after trade deadline moves
Even though the Chicago Cubs hung onto All-Stars Wilson Contreras and Ian Happ, they still made a couple of changes to the roster. They traded RHP David Robertson to Philadelphia Phillies for RHP Ben Brown. They also dealt RHP Mychal Givens to New York Mets for RHP Saul Gonzalez. They traded RHP Scott Effross to New York Yankees for RHP Hayden Wesneski. Finally, they got Zach McKinstry in return for reliever Chris Martin.
Cardinals rally in eighth inning, dump Yankees
Paul DeJong’s decisive two-run double rallied the St. Louis Cardinals past the visiting New York Yankees 4-3 Friday. Nolan Arenado
Yankees Minor League Player Suspended For 50 Games
On Friday, the MLB announced suspensions for five minor league players. One of them was Derek Dietrich of New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Dietrich has been suspended 50 games without pay. That's because he tested positive for DMPA. Prior to this suspension, Dietrich was batting .259 with nine home...
numberfire.com
Marcell Ozuna not in Braves' lineup for Game 1 Saturday afternoon
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Ozuna is being replaced at designated hitter by Travis d'Arnaud versus Mets starter David Peterson. In 420 plate appearances this season, Ozuna has a .219 batting average...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Nick Madrigal not in Cubs' Saturday lineup
Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Madrigal is being replaced at second base by Christopher Morel versus Marlins starter Pablo Lopez. In 121 plate appearances this season, Madrigal has a .230 batting average with a .532 OPS, 9 runs, 2...
Twins' bullpen implodes again, Blue Jays dominate series opener
Twins relievers gave up nine runs in four innings during a 9-3 loss.
Milwaukee Brewers place Omar Narvaez on IL
Milwaukee placed catcher Omar Narvaez on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left quad strain. The Brewers recalled backstop
numberfire.com
Patrick Wisdom not in Cubs' lineup Saturday afternoon
Chicago Cubs infielder Patrick Wisdom is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Wisdom is being replaced at first base by Frank Schwindel versus Marlins starter Pablo Lopez. In 410 plate appearances this season, Wisdom has a .222 batting average with a .770 OPS, 20 home runs,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Eddie Rosario not in Braves' Game 1 lineup Saturday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Rosario is being replaced in left field by Robbie Grossman versus Mets starer David Peterson. In 135 plate appearances this season, Rosario has a .184 batting average...
FOX Sports
Royals host the Red Sox to start 4-game series
Boston Red Sox (53-53, fifth in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (41-64, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (8-8, 4.47 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Royals: Kris Bubic (2-6, 5.45 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -134, Royals +113;...
Blue Jays turn to Mitch White seeking bounce-back win against Twins
Right-hander Mitch White will make his debut for Toronto on Saturday night when the Blue Jays face the American League
MLB Odds: Marlins vs. Cubs prediction, odds and pick – 8/6/2022
The Miami Marlins will meet the Chicago Cubs for the second game of a three-game set at Wrigley Field on the Northside. It’s time for us to keep our MLB odds series going with a Marlins-Cubs prediction and pick. The Cubs defeated the Marlins 2-1 on Friday. It was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Cubs Notes: Stroman Battles Cramps, Bote Optioned, and More
In the middle of Game 1 of Thursday’s doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs’ starting pitcher Marcus Stroman had a scary moment in the fifth inning. The typically energetic right-hander stepped off the mound and appeared to have suffered a leg injury. But according to Gordan...
Comments / 0