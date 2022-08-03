ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Cubs roster after trade deadline moves

Even though the Chicago Cubs hung onto All-Stars Wilson Contreras and Ian Happ, they still made a couple of changes to the roster. They traded RHP David Robertson to Philadelphia Phillies for RHP Ben Brown. They also dealt RHP Mychal Givens to New York Mets for RHP Saul Gonzalez. They traded RHP Scott Effross to New York Yankees for RHP Hayden Wesneski. Finally, they got Zach McKinstry in return for reliever Chris Martin.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Yankees Minor League Player Suspended For 50 Games

On Friday, the MLB announced suspensions for five minor league players. One of them was Derek Dietrich of New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Dietrich has been suspended 50 games without pay. That's because he tested positive for DMPA. Prior to this suspension, Dietrich was batting .259 with nine home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Marcell Ozuna not in Braves' lineup for Game 1 Saturday afternoon

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Ozuna is being replaced at designated hitter by Travis d'Arnaud versus Mets starter David Peterson. In 420 plate appearances this season, Ozuna has a .219 batting average...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Nick Madrigal not in Cubs' Saturday lineup

Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Madrigal is being replaced at second base by Christopher Morel versus Marlins starter Pablo Lopez. In 121 plate appearances this season, Madrigal has a .230 batting average with a .532 OPS, 9 runs, 2...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Patrick Wisdom not in Cubs' lineup Saturday afternoon

Chicago Cubs infielder Patrick Wisdom is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Wisdom is being replaced at first base by Frank Schwindel versus Marlins starter Pablo Lopez. In 410 plate appearances this season, Wisdom has a .222 batting average with a .770 OPS, 20 home runs,...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario not in Braves' Game 1 lineup Saturday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Rosario is being replaced in left field by Robbie Grossman versus Mets starer David Peterson. In 135 plate appearances this season, Rosario has a .184 batting average...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Royals host the Red Sox to start 4-game series

Boston Red Sox (53-53, fifth in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (41-64, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (8-8, 4.47 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Royals: Kris Bubic (2-6, 5.45 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -134, Royals +113;...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Cubs Notes: Stroman Battles Cramps, Bote Optioned, and More

In the middle of Game 1 of Thursday’s doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs’ starting pitcher Marcus Stroman had a scary moment in the fifth inning. The typically energetic right-hander stepped off the mound and appeared to have suffered a leg injury. But according to Gordan...
CHICAGO, IL

