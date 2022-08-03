ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Harbor, FL

Pinellas deputies investigate shooting in Palm Harbor

By Steven Hirschfield
iontb.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on iontb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

Shooting suspect surrenders to Tampa police following standoff

VALRICO, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department arrested four suspects they say shot and critically injured a young Black man before fleeing the scene and hiding in a Valrico home early Sunday morning. According to TPD, officers investigating a reported shooting in the area of 40th St. and E. Riverhills...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Clearwater man accused of threatening people with rifle over parking dispute arrested

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police have arrested a man they say threatened another person and his daughter with an assault rifle during an argument about parking. Detectives with the police department arrested 44-year-old David Berry in the aftermath of what went down last month. Chief Dan Slaughter reportedly called the family of the people involved Friday evening to let them know Berry was arrested.
CLEARWATER, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinellas County, FL
Crime & Safety
Palm Harbor, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Palm Harbor, FL
County
Pinellas County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
alachuatoday.com

Driver Fleeing Traffic Stop Killed in Crash With Semi

HIGH SPRINGS ‒ One person is dead after a head-on crash in High Springs on Wednesday, July 27. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers say a semi-truck crashed head-on with a Mazda 6 on U.S. Highway 441 near High Springs around 9:30 a.m. killing a 35-year-old man. Troopers say a...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
10 Tampa Bay

FHP: Truck catches fire after crashing into FDOT road ranger truck in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A person driving in a pickup truck crashed into a road ranger's truck around 4 p.m. Saturday along northbound I-75 in Tampa, authorities say. The Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release a car had lost control and struck a concrete barrier wall and a Florida Department of Transportation road ranger arrived at the crash to set up a lane closure.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Man injured in shooting at Palm Harbor brewery

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that took place at a brewery in Palm Harbor Wednesday evening. Just before 5 p.m., deputies responded to the Local Brewing Company on U.S.-19 N on a report of a shooting, the sheriff's office said. A man suffering a gunshot wound was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
PALM HARBOR, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Pcso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy