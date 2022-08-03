Pinellas deputies investigate shooting in Palm Harbor

Read on iontb.com
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Will Isiah Pacheco Be RB2?Chiefs Focus News And More.Tampa, FL
Never stop for hitchhikers on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay, FLEvie M.Tampa, FL
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
fox13news.com
Shooting suspect surrenders to Tampa police following standoff
VALRICO, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department arrested four suspects they say shot and critically injured a young Black man before fleeing the scene and hiding in a Valrico home early Sunday morning. According to TPD, officers investigating a reported shooting in the area of 40th St. and E. Riverhills...
Clearwater man accused of threatening people with rifle over parking dispute arrested
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police have arrested a man they say threatened another person and his daughter with an assault rifle during an argument about parking. Detectives with the police department arrested 44-year-old David Berry in the aftermath of what went down last month. Chief Dan Slaughter reportedly called the family of the people involved Friday evening to let them know Berry was arrested.
Clearwater man arrested after allegedly pointing assault rifle at landscaper
A Clearwater man was arrested after allegedly pointing an assault rifle at a landscaper during a parking dispute.
Deputies search for men possibly connected to car burglaries at local gym parking lots
Hillsborough County deputies are searching for two men believed to be connected to car burglaries at two local gym parking lots.
alachuatoday.com
Driver Fleeing Traffic Stop Killed in Crash With Semi
HIGH SPRINGS ‒ One person is dead after a head-on crash in High Springs on Wednesday, July 27. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers say a semi-truck crashed head-on with a Mazda 6 on U.S. Highway 441 near High Springs around 9:30 a.m. killing a 35-year-old man. Troopers say a...
FHP: Truck catches fire after crashing into FDOT road ranger truck in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — A person driving in a pickup truck crashed into a road ranger's truck around 4 p.m. Saturday along northbound I-75 in Tampa, authorities say. The Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release a car had lost control and struck a concrete barrier wall and a Florida Department of Transportation road ranger arrived at the crash to set up a lane closure.
Man injured in shooting at Palm Harbor brewery
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that took place at a brewery in Palm Harbor Wednesday evening. Just before 5 p.m., deputies responded to the Local Brewing Company on U.S.-19 N on a report of a shooting, the sheriff's office said. A man suffering a gunshot wound was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
Two Teens Killed After Driver Crashes Into Power Pole In St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Two people have died of their injuries and a third person was critically injured in a crash that happened around 12:45 am, according to St. Pete Police. At 12:45 am, police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 4200 block
Crash severs power pole, knocks down power lines on Dunedin Causeway
DUNEDIN, Fla — A vehicle struck and severed a power pole early Saturday morning on Dunedin Causeway, causing significant traffic delays as crews fix downed power lines, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies responded to the scene at about 2:20 a.m. and assisted a woman who had non-life...
Inmate tried to choke Hillsborough County deputy, HCSO says
A Hillsborough County inmate faces additionally charges after he allegedly tried to choke a deputy at the Falkenburg Road Jail Sunday.
Tampa police make arrest after man’s body found in Ybor City park
Tampa police said they made an arrest in a homicide case on Thursday with the help of the community's assistance.
Missing Spring Hill man found safe
Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Hernando County Sheriff's Office cancelled a Silver Alert for a missing Spring Hill man.
Tampa Police searching for suspect who stole car with baby inside
Tampa Police said they are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole a car with an 11-month-old baby inside Friday afternoon.
Bradenton police find lost 5-year-old’s parents
Bradenton police are looking for the family of a 5-year-old girl who they said was found wandering barefoot around the city Sunday morning.
Hudson motorcyclist dies in Palm Harbor crash
A motorcyclist from Hudson was killed after hitting a car in Pinellas County on Wednesday.
10NEWS
FHP: 3 injured following crash involving semi, car on I-75 in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. — A major crash involving a semi-truck and a car in Sarasota clogged up part of southbound Interstate 75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Three people were rushed to the hospital. The crash was reported around 5 a.m. Friday on I-75 just before Exit 207 at...
Heads up, drivers: WB Roosevelt Boulevard to close every night for 2 weeks in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — All the drivers who use the westbound lane on Roosevelt Boulevard daily might have to find a different route for the next two weeks once the clock strikes 10 p.m. Starting on Sunday, the westbound lanes of the street will be closed from 10 p.m....
Pinellas Trail now extends 75 miles in a loop around county
Great news for walkers, runners and bicyclists in Pinellas County: You can now travel a whopping 75 miles on the Pinellas County Duke Energy Trail loop!
Clearwater lifeguard helps woman stuck in wheeled chair on beach
A Clearwater lifeguard was recently recognized for helping a woman who got stuck in a wheeled chair on the beach.
Video shows man rob credit union in Hillsborough County, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla — A bank robber threatened to shoot employees inside a Tampa Bay area credit union, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. It happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Suncoast Credit Union on West Waters Avenue near Pinehurst Drive in Tampa. Deputies say the thief jumped over...
