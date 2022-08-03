State to use $3.3 million to train broadband, telecom industry workforce

Read on talkbusiness.net
Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board approves changes to ASU degrees, certificates
The Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board has approved proposed changes in the degree and certificate programs offered by Arkansas State University. Four programs were approved to be offered online: the B.S. in occupational and environmental safety and health; B.S.R.S. in radiologic sciences; M.S.W. in social work; and the certificate of proficiency in emergency medical technician-basic.
State of the State Mid-2022: Tourism sector continues post-pandemic rebound
Not only has Arkansas tourism bounced back from a pandemic that greatly impacted tourism dollars spent in the state, fiscal year 2022 was the best year ever for tourism in the state, said Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. “Arkansas tourism survived the COVID-19...
Gov. Hutchinson appoints 3 to fill vacancies at cabinet level, state posts
Gov. Asa Hutchinson has selected three men to fill state-level positions. Boyce Hamlet will assume the Drug Director’s role on August 29. He replaces Kirk Lane, drug director since July 2017, who has accepted a job as director of the newly created Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership. Hutchinson has appointed...
Governor to issue special session call on Friday; tax cuts, school safety only items allowed
Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday (Aug. 4) said he planned to issue the proclamation for a special session call on Friday, Aug. 5 with the commencement of the extraordinary session set to begin Tuesday, Aug. 9. The timing announcement was part of a lengthy interview Hutchinson conducted for this weekend’s...
State Board of Election Commissioners denies certification of recreational marijuana ballot measure
The State Board of Election Commissioners on Wednesday (Aug. 3) denied certification of a proposed constitutional amendment to legalize recreational marijuana for adults over the age of 21. The SBEC review is part of a new process for ballot petitions. The panel cited concerns regarding sufficient background checks for dispensary...
Smith ‘made it happen’ in Northwest Arkansas
In his heyday, Cameron Smith was among the world’s best professional fast-pitch softball pitchers. In the 1980s, he toured with the legendary Eddie Feigner and his barnstorming, four-person team known as the King and His Court. Sportswriters often described them as the Harlem Globetrotters of softball. “Cameron was an...
Drought disaster declared in parts of the state even as more rain falls
A second round of rain showers soaked many parts of the Arkansas Delta on Thursday (Aug. 4), but nearly two months of severe drought prompted the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue a drought disaster for parts of the state. Arkansas farmers and ranchers in 20 counties and 11 neighboring...
