Nebraska unemployment rate continues to improve
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Unemployment claim numbers in Nebraska continue to remain some of the lowest in the country. A Wallet-Hub study ranks Nebraska 12th among states with the highest unemployment claims decrease. “We have so many essential businesses that our unemployment even during the pandemic was significantly less...
Agronomist says Mother Nature isn’t providing Southwest Nebraska farmers with many options
Agronomist says Mother Nature isn’t providing Southwest Nebraska farmers with many options. The first pockets of exceptional drought have developed in Nebraska and an agronomist says farmers could be waiting awhile for relief. Jeff Wessels with Frenchman Valley Coop tells Brownfield most hope is lost for this year’s crop...
Roadside babies, dangerous births part of risk in small town Nebraska
Jasmine Gutschow felt nauseous when she woke up a few days before Thanksgiving last year. She brushed it off as typical pregnancy symptoms. She told her fiance he should head into work – the baby, not due for six more weeks, wouldn’t be coming anytime soon. Three hours...
Nebraska’s rural health care crisis
KEARNEY — Nebraska’s battle against its critical shortage of rural health care professionals will likely center in Kearney. Next week the University of Nebraska Board of Regents will be asked to approve a broad training program so the University of Nebraska Medical Center can begin turning out physicians, pharmacists and more nurses at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Health Alert Issued for Three Nebraska Lakes
Lincoln – The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County are still on health alert. Samples...
Family loses ‘virtually everything’ when wildfire destroys historical Nebraska ranch
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A family ranch that had been around for generations was reduced to rubble during the wildfire near Gering. Josh Ewing, who once lived on the western Nebraska ranch, said his family all has deep connections to the ranch and the land it was built on.
New report: Social support is helping Nebraska inmates
Malcolm defeats DCB 11-3 to win the Class C Seniors Legion State Championship. Megan Whittaker sweeps the two major championships on the Nebraska Women's Golf circuit. Nebraska Cattlemen offering disaster relief following wildfires. Updated: 15 hours ago. The Nebraska Cattlemen is offering disaster relief for beef producers following wildfires across...
Most of Nebraska wildfire contained, despite lack of rain
GERING, Neb. (AP) — Fire crews made substantial headway in containing a western Nebraska wildfire that has destroyed some homes, despite getting significantly less rain than officials hoped for. Officials believed the Carter Canyon Fire south of Gering was about 85% contained by Wednesday morning after being only about 30% contained a day earlier, Ben Bohall with the Nebraska Forest Service said. Fire crews had hoped storms Tuesday would bring heavy rains to help douse the flames, but Bohall said the area instead only saw light showers and lightning strikes that sparked two additional fires. The first fire was sparked inside the wildfire parameters and was extinguished after burning a little more than 3 acres (12,140 square meters), Bohall said. The second fire erupted in Banner County south of the wildfire and was put out after burning about 5 acres (20,234 square meters), he said.
Crossroads Mission Avenue provides refuge to homeless from heat
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - As Central Nebraska stares down the possibility of triple-digit heat, concern grows for vulnerable populations, including for those who are homeless. The Associated Press reported in June that heat attributes to 1,500 deaths every year, and half of those deaths are people who are homeless.
Friday, August 5 weather update for Nebraska
Friday will be extremely hot across the state, but the heat looks even worse tomorrow in eastern Nebraska. Small chances of severe storms Saturday and Sunday as well. Full details in our weekend forecast.
Wyoming citizens may need to be on the lookout for motorcycles in coming weeks
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming citizens may have noticed a surge of motorcyclists on interstates and in towns recently. This is due to the motorcycle rally being held in Sturgis, South Dakota that begins August 5. This rally is huge, not only for Sturgis, but for surrounding states like Wyoming as well. The rally brings riders from all across the country through Wyoming on their way to South Dakota and this can have a significant impact on the economy.
Special season is called a success after eight elk are killed in western Nebraska
Nebraska Game and Parks wildlife administrator Alicia Hardin is calling Nebraska’s first special elk depredation season a success after the harvest of eight of the animals. Five bulls and three cows were killed during the July 1-31 season on private land in specific parts of Lincoln, Perkins, Keith, Deuel and Garden counties.
U.S., Nebraska flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Indiana Congresswoman
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts has ordered all state flags to be lowered to half-staff, in accordance with President Biden’s order for U.S. flags, to honor Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, who was among four people killed in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon. The order, effective immediately, expires...
Public Policy Center aiding in state’s transition to 988
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With the rollout of the new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline on July 16, the United States is moving toward a more cohesive and comprehensive behavioral health crisis response. The new three-digit 988 — modeled after 911 — connects people to the suicide hotline for 24/7...
Speaker Hilgers now pursuing 12-week abortion ban in Nebraska, according to Sen. Hunt
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska may be moving away from a proposed total abortion ban. State Sen. Megan Hunt said on social media late Wednesday night that Speaker of Legislature Mike Hilgers is currently calling each member to ask if they will sign a letter to support a special session for a 12-week abortion ban.
Lady A cancels tour, including Nebraska State Fair concert
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Lady A will not be performing at this year’s Nebraska State Fair after the group announced they are cancelling their Request Line Tour for 2022. The band had been scheduled to take the stage Saturday, Sept. 3. “We have decided to postpone our Request...
‘Everybody knows the one-legged lady’: Sedlak finds success on the links
GOTHENBURG, Neb. (KSNB) - Mandi Sedlak received incomprehensible news at 13-years-old. She had cancer. “I believe everything happens for a reason,” she said. Sedlak suffered from a rare form of cancer called plantar neurofibromatosis, which led to the amputation of her right leg at 21. “Prior to that, I...
ARREST MADE IN LAUREL NEBRASKA MURDERS
THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS ARRESTED A SUSPECT IN CONNECTION WITH FOUR HOMICIDES THAT OCCURRED IN LAUREL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. 42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES OF LAUREL IS CURRENTLY HOSPITALLIZED WITH SERIOUS BURNS IN A LINCOLN HOSPITAL. COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC SAYS OF THE PATROL SAYS JONES WAS ARRESTED BY A SWAT UNIT...
Bad Weather Coming For NE: Farmer's Almanac Predicts 'Hibernation Zone'
Many Americans should brace for a cold and snowy winter.
Nebraska’s ‘officer misconduct’ list won’t have active law enforcement
State Senator Terrell McKinney expected more from Nebraska's Officer Misconduct and Oversight Center.
