Nebraska State

KSNB Local4

Nebraska unemployment rate continues to improve

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Unemployment claim numbers in Nebraska continue to remain some of the lowest in the country. A Wallet-Hub study ranks Nebraska 12th among states with the highest unemployment claims decrease. “We have so many essential businesses that our unemployment even during the pandemic was significantly less...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska’s rural health care crisis

KEARNEY — Nebraska’s battle against its critical shortage of rural health care professionals will likely center in Kearney. Next week the University of Nebraska Board of Regents will be asked to approve a broad training program so the University of Nebraska Medical Center can begin turning out physicians, pharmacists and more nurses at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
KEARNEY, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Beaver City, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
sunflowerstateradio.com

Health Alert Issued for Three Nebraska Lakes

Lincoln – The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County are still on health alert. Samples...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

New report: Social support is helping Nebraska inmates

Malcolm defeats DCB 11-3 to win the Class C Seniors Legion State Championship. Megan Whittaker sweeps the two major championships on the Nebraska Women's Golf circuit. Nebraska Cattlemen offering disaster relief following wildfires. Updated: 15 hours ago. The Nebraska Cattlemen is offering disaster relief for beef producers following wildfires across...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Associated Press

Most of Nebraska wildfire contained, despite lack of rain

GERING, Neb. (AP) — Fire crews made substantial headway in containing a western Nebraska wildfire that has destroyed some homes, despite getting significantly less rain than officials hoped for. Officials believed the Carter Canyon Fire south of Gering was about 85% contained by Wednesday morning after being only about 30% contained a day earlier, Ben Bohall with the Nebraska Forest Service said. Fire crews had hoped storms Tuesday would bring heavy rains to help douse the flames, but Bohall said the area instead only saw light showers and lightning strikes that sparked two additional fires. The first fire was sparked inside the wildfire parameters and was extinguished after burning a little more than 3 acres (12,140 square meters), Bohall said. The second fire erupted in Banner County south of the wildfire and was put out after burning about 5 acres (20,234 square meters), he said.
GERING, NE
Person
Amanda Becker
KSNB Local4

Crossroads Mission Avenue provides refuge to homeless from heat

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - As Central Nebraska stares down the possibility of triple-digit heat, concern grows for vulnerable populations, including for those who are homeless. The Associated Press reported in June that heat attributes to 1,500 deaths every year, and half of those deaths are people who are homeless.
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

Friday, August 5 weather update for Nebraska

Friday will be extremely hot across the state, but the heat looks even worse tomorrow in eastern Nebraska. Small chances of severe storms Saturday and Sunday as well. Full details in our weekend forecast.
NEBRASKA STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming citizens may need to be on the lookout for motorcycles in coming weeks

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming citizens may have noticed a surge of motorcyclists on interstates and in towns recently. This is due to the motorcycle rally being held in Sturgis, South Dakota that begins August 5. This rally is huge, not only for Sturgis, but for surrounding states like Wyoming as well. The rally brings riders from all across the country through Wyoming on their way to South Dakota and this can have a significant impact on the economy.
CASPER, WY
#Disaster Relief#Emergency Fund#Disaster Management#The Nebraska Cattlemen#Fsa
KSNB Local4

Public Policy Center aiding in state’s transition to 988

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With the rollout of the new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline on July 16, the United States is moving toward a more cohesive and comprehensive behavioral health crisis response. The new three-digit 988 — modeled after 911 — connects people to the suicide hotline for 24/7...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Lady A cancels tour, including Nebraska State Fair concert

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Lady A will not be performing at this year’s Nebraska State Fair after the group announced they are cancelling their Request Line Tour for 2022. The band had been scheduled to take the stage Saturday, Sept. 3. “We have decided to postpone our Request...
NEBRASKA STATE
Weather
Weather
Politics
Politics
Agriculture
Agriculture
Environment
Environment
kscj.com

ARREST MADE IN LAUREL NEBRASKA MURDERS

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS ARRESTED A SUSPECT IN CONNECTION WITH FOUR HOMICIDES THAT OCCURRED IN LAUREL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. 42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES OF LAUREL IS CURRENTLY HOSPITALLIZED WITH SERIOUS BURNS IN A LINCOLN HOSPITAL. COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC SAYS OF THE PATROL SAYS JONES WAS ARRESTED BY A SWAT UNIT...
LAUREL, NE

