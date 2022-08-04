ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
App version numbers return to the Play Store after temporarily going missing

By Nickolas Diaz
 5 days ago

Update (August 4, 12 pm ET): Google says it was just an error.

What you need to know

  • App version numbers seemed to have disappeared from the Google Play Store.
  • It's unclear whether or not this was intentional by Google as the web version of the Play Store still displays app version numbers.
  • This is quite similar to Google's previously removed and now returned permissions list for apps on the Play Store.

Everything about an app is useful information, especially its version number, in case there are issues with that particular build. Right now, it looks like Google's removed the version number from Play Store app entries, as pointed out by 9to5Google . The first option now appearing is "Updated On," which lets users know when the last update came through for the app they're interested in.

It seems the desktop version of the Play Store still displays this information, so it looks like this removal is only impacting those viewing the store from their Android phones . It also appears to show the version number for related devices like smartwatches related to your account.

Image 1 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22m6ou_0h3leRzO00

(Image credit: 9to5Google)
Image 2 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v9Zod_0h3leRzO00

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

This isn't the first instance where Google has removed something from its Play Store. Recently, the Play Store lost the permissions list . This was seemingly done as a result of the new Data Safety section on the Play Store, which lets developers disclose information about how their apps collect and use data. However, the company retracted the decision to remove the permissions list, stating that it would return to the Play Store.

The company also experimented with hiding the date that an app was last updated.

Still, it's a curious move to remove the app version from the Play Store, as some users find this information helpful for various reasons. It's unclear whether this is an intentional decision or a simple bug with the Play Store, as 9to5Google speculates, given the presence of version numbers on the web version.

Android Central has reached out to Google and will update this article when we hear back.

Update

A Google spokesperson confirmed with us that the disappearing version number was just an error and that a fix should be rolling out to bring it back.

A cursory glance at the Play Store shows that the version number should already be back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aFCgu_0h3leRzO00

(Image credit: Android Central)

