Tudor Dixon's Chances of Beating Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan: Polls
Former President Donald Trump endorsed Dixon as his pick for the GOP's gubernatorial nomination on Friday, describing her as a "conservative warrior."
Rep. Haley Stevens Wins Hotly Contested Democratic Primary In Michigan
Stevens defeated Rep. Andy Levin, a Jewish progressive targeted by pro-Israel groups.
Paul Junge wins Republican nod to challenge Michigan Democratic Rep. Dan Kildee
Paul Junge, a former prosecutor and local news anchor, won the GOP nomination to take on Democratic Rep. Dan Kildee in Michigan’s 8th Congressional District, setting up an expensive showdown in a must-win race for Republicans as they seek to retake a majority in the House of Representatives. With...
Michigan Republicans refuse to concede after brutal primary losses
Two far-right candidates running for office in Michigan are taking pages out of Donald Trump’s playbook and crying fraud after suffering defeats in their respective primary elections on Tuesday.Their actions could be a sign of a new normal emerging for Republicans: The outright refusal to admit defeat, even in races against fellow Republicans.Ryan Kelley, a conservative Republican running for governor, wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday that he was “NOT CONCEDING” and blasted the election outcome as “predetermined”. He didn’t offer any evidence for that assertion.“NOT CONCEDING! Let’s see the GOP and the predetermined winner call for a...
More Stimulus Checks in 2022: These States Are Sending Out Payments in August
Last week, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's plan to send out a $250 tax rebate check cratered after legislators failed to come to a consensus. But, thanks to an obscure voter referendum, residents will likely get a payout anyway. According to the 1986 statute, once state tax revenue reaches a certain...
A Look at Rep. Jackie Walorski’s Career and Net Worth Upon Her Death
Known for her dedication to service and well-liked by her Democrat and Republican colleagues in the House, Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski died in a car accident on Wed., Aug. 3. She was 58...
Republicans' Chances of Beating Gretchen Whitmer With 3 Months to Election
Tudor Dixon scored the Republican nomination for Michigan's governor race. Here are her chances of unseating the governor.
Poll shows close GOP primary for Michigan governor
A new poll shows the GOP primary for governor in Michigan is a wide open race, with three Republicans battling for the top spot. Conservative commentator Tudor Dixon held a slight lead in the race, but just within the poll's margin of error, with 19% backing Dixon, 15% backing businessman Kevin Rinke, and 13 percent supporting chiropractor Garrett Soldano.
After beating Levin in 11th District primary, Stevens says she's 'willing to stand up to Betsy DeVos's agenda'
After Michigan lost a Congressional seat following the 2020 Census, the state’s 11th District turned into a race between two incumbents. Haley Stevens, of Waterford Township, has won that race.
'I just worked my tail off': Michigan Democrat beats fellow incumbent
'I just worked my tail off': Michigan Democrat beats fellow incumbent
Trump-backed congressional candidate John Gibbs pulls off upset victory in Michigan
John Gibbs has defeated incumbent Rep. Peter Meijer, R-MI, in the closely watched Republican primary for Michigan's 3rd Congressional District, the Associated Press called just after 3 a.m. Wednesday. The race pitted former President Donald Trump, who backed Gibbs, against one of only 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach...
Who is Tudor Dixon? 4 things to know about Michigan's GOP nominee for governor
Tudor Dixon, who on Tuesday won the Republican nomination for governor in Michigan, has worked in both the steel industry and in mass media.
Trump-backed Tudor Dixon criticizes Gretchen Whitmer over education policies, damage to students during COVID
EXCLUSIVE - Republican Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon said Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is responsible for a decline in the state's education system, due in large part to her strict COVID policies, and for vetoing a number of bills that Dixon said would have helped improve literacy. In an exclusive...
Primary vote could mean no Black Detroit member in Congress
State Rep. Shri Thanedar won Michigan’s 13th Congressional Democratic primary, topping a field of nine candidates in a district that covers most of Detroit and potentially leaving the predominantly Black city next term without Black representation in Congress for the first time since the early 1950s.Results from Tuesday’s election show Thanedar, an immigrant from India, defeating state Rep. Adam Hollier and attorney Portia Roberson.Detroit has not been without a Black representative in Congress since before Charles Diggs Jr. took office in 1955. Diggs was joined in Congress in 1965 by Democrat John Conyers, who retained his congressional seat for...
Tate resolution urges DOJ to investigate 11 Michigan GOP lawmakers for seditious conspiracy
Updated 3:16 p.m., 7/22/2022 with comment from Rep. Paquette A House resolution introduced by state Rep. Joe Tate (D-Detroit) on Wednesday calls for 11 of his Republican colleagues to be investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for the crime of seditious conspiracy. State Reps. Gary Eisen (R-St. Clair Twp.), John Reilly (R-Oakland), Julie […] The post Tate resolution urges DOJ to investigate 11 Michigan GOP lawmakers for seditious conspiracy appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Who won, who lost, who's up, who's down in Michigan's congressional races
Happy post-Election Day! It took awhile but we finally have a complete rundown on all the winners and what the fall elections for U.S. House seats in Michigan will look like. Here we go: 1st District (Upper Peninsula, northern Lower Peninsula) This one's easy: Incumbent U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, who lists Watersmeet as his home...
GOP rival dismisses Trump’s endorsement in Michigan race for governor
BRIGHTON, Mich. — Last Friday, former President Donald Trump endorsed Tudor Dixon in this week’s Republican gubernatorial primary in Michigan. And on Monday morning, her GOP rival Kevin Rinke downplayed the impact of that endorsement. “If President Trump was so convinced that Tudor was great, why didn’t he...
Incumbent Republican congressman Meijer concedes to Trump-endorsed Gibbs in Michigan primary
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Peter Meijer conceded to Trump-endorsed primary challenger John Gibbs for the Republican Party's nomination in a Michigan congressional district.
Michigan Town Defunds Tax-Funded Library Due to LGBTQ+ Book Fight
A Michigan town has voted to defund its tax-funded public library due to a fight that began over LGBTQ+ books. Jamestown Township, a historically conservative community in Ottawa County, Michigan, voted to defund Patmos Library on Tuesday, August 2.
There’s high drama in today’s Michigan primary
With help from Ella Creamer, Alice Miranda Ollstein, Rishika Dugyala and Teresa Wiltz. Hello, Recast family! A U.S. drone strike kills al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri, a Capitol rioter is sentenced to 7¼ years in prison, and Kansas voters decide whether to nix the state’s constitutional right to an abortion. We’re kicking things off with a look at today’s primary in the Great Lake State.
