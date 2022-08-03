ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Michigan Republicans refuse to concede after brutal primary losses

Two far-right candidates running for office in Michigan are taking pages out of Donald Trump’s playbook and crying fraud after suffering defeats in their respective primary elections on Tuesday.Their actions could be a sign of a new normal emerging for Republicans: The outright refusal to admit defeat, even in races against fellow Republicans.Ryan Kelley, a conservative Republican running for governor, wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday that he was “NOT CONCEDING” and blasted the election outcome as “predetermined”. He didn’t offer any evidence for that assertion.“NOT CONCEDING! Let’s see the GOP and the predetermined winner call for a...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
NBC News

Poll shows close GOP primary for Michigan governor

A new poll shows the GOP primary for governor in Michigan is a wide open race, with three Republicans battling for the top spot. Conservative commentator Tudor Dixon held a slight lead in the race, but just within the poll's margin of error, with 19% backing Dixon, 15% backing businessman Kevin Rinke, and 13 percent supporting chiropractor Garrett Soldano.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Peters
MSNBC

'I just worked my tail off': Michigan Democrat beats fellow incumbent

If you like to play Age of Empires, you'll love this game. No Install. Ohio Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes. If You Spend Time on Your Computer, this Vintage Game is a Must-Have. No Install. Happening Today /
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Legislative#The U S Senate#American
The Independent

Primary vote could mean no Black Detroit member in Congress

State Rep. Shri Thanedar won Michigan’s 13th Congressional Democratic primary, topping a field of nine candidates in a district that covers most of Detroit and potentially leaving the predominantly Black city next term without Black representation in Congress for the first time since the early 1950s.Results from Tuesday’s election show Thanedar, an immigrant from India, defeating state Rep. Adam Hollier and attorney Portia Roberson.Detroit has not been without a Black representative in Congress since before Charles Diggs Jr. took office in 1955. Diggs was joined in Congress in 1965 by Democrat John Conyers, who retained his congressional seat for...
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Advance

Tate resolution urges DOJ to investigate 11 Michigan GOP lawmakers for seditious conspiracy

Updated 3:16 p.m., 7/22/2022 with comment from Rep. Paquette A House resolution introduced by state Rep. Joe Tate (D-Detroit) on Wednesday calls for 11 of his Republican colleagues to be investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for the crime of seditious conspiracy. State Reps. Gary Eisen (R-St. Clair Twp.), John Reilly (R-Oakland), Julie […] The post Tate resolution urges DOJ to investigate 11 Michigan GOP lawmakers for seditious conspiracy appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NBC News

GOP rival dismisses Trump’s endorsement in Michigan race for governor

BRIGHTON, Mich. — Last Friday, former President Donald Trump endorsed Tudor Dixon in this week’s Republican gubernatorial primary in Michigan. And on Monday morning, her GOP rival Kevin Rinke downplayed the impact of that endorsement. “If President Trump was so convinced that Tudor was great, why didn’t he...
POLITICO

There’s high drama in today’s Michigan primary

With help from Ella Creamer, Alice Miranda Ollstein, Rishika Dugyala and Teresa Wiltz. Hello, Recast family! A U.S. drone strike kills al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri, a Capitol rioter is sentenced to 7¼ years in prison, and Kansas voters decide whether to nix the state’s constitutional right to an abortion. We’re kicking things off with a look at today’s primary in the Great Lake State.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy