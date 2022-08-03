ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Mickelson, others sue PGA Tour over LIV Golf suspensions

By Associated Press
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O9dq3_0h3leLwG00

SAN FRANCISCO – Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and a group of players who defected to Saudi-funded LIV Golf filed an antitrust lawsuit Wednesday against the PGA Tour, the first step in a legal fight that could define the rules of where players can compete.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the filing in U.S. District Court in San Francisco. The complaint also includes an application for a temporary restraining order by Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones to compete in the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Six players who have competed in LIV Golf events are among the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings and would be eligible for the start of the PGA Tour’s postseason that starts next week.

The PGA Tour has suspended members for playing in LIV Golf events without a release to play in tournaments the same week of a PGA Tour event. The tour does not allow releases for tournaments held in North America. The last two LIV Golf events — with $25 million in prize money for 54 holes with no cut — were in Oregon and New Jersey.

The Journal reported that details of the lawsuit indicate the PGA Tour suspended Mickelson in March for allegedly recruiting players to LIV Golf. When he applied for reinstatement in June, the tour denied it because he had played in the first Saudi event held outside London.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Golf.com

Phil Mickelson suspended for attempting to lure players to LIV Golf, according to lawsuit

The PGA Tour-LIV Golf drama has entered its newest phase: litigation. Eleven players, including Phil Mickelson, filed an antitrust suit against the PGA Tour on Wednesday, alleging the Tour acted unlawfully by suspending LIV Golf players. The plaintiffs seek to have their suspensions overturned and playing privileges reinstated, with a smaller group hoping for a temporary restraining order so they can participate in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
GOLF
Golf.com

11 surprises from Phil Mickelson, other LIV players’ lawsuit against the PGA Tour

Much of the messaging between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour has been veiled to date, but not anymore. The war for men’s professional golf has officially reached the court room, with Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine others filing a lawsuit against the PGA Tour for anticompetitive practices and restraint of trade.
NFL
golfmagic.com

Masters boss told players NOT to play on LIV Golf Tour, claims lawsuit

A number of shocking revelations have come out of the antitrust lawsuit filed by 11 PGA Tour players including Phil Mickelson, none bigger than Lefty being suspended back in March by the PGA Tour following his links with LIV Golf. But another surprising leak that has emerged from the complaint...
GOLF
WGN News

Police change account of crash killing Indiana Rep. Walorski

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police have changed their description of the crash that killed Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, saying Thursday that it was the SUV in which she was a passenger that crossed a state highway’s centerline and caused the head-on collision. Walorski and two members of her congressional staff died in the Wednesday afternoon […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suspensions#Fedex Cup#Liv#Liv Golf#Saudi#The Wall Street Journal#District Court#Nexstar Media Inc
WGN News

Gary woman fatally shoots man after he attempts to break-in to her home

GARY, Ind. — A man was fatally shot after attempting to break-in to a woman’s home in Gary, Indiana. Police were dispatched around 5 a.m. Friday to the the 200 block of Roosevelt Street. According to police, a 36-year-old man attempted entry into a 56-year-old woman’s home by breaking through the window, and was shot by […]
GARY, IN
WGN News

Suburban couple frustrated after motorists keep crashing into home

LOCKPORT, Ill. — Cars and trucks keep crashing into a couple’s home in unincorporated Lockport — and they say nobody wants to help them. “We were actually in the living room watching and the whole house shook,” homeowner Kristy Howard said. Cars or SUV’s on several terrifying occasions have kept crashing into Howard’s home and […]
LOCKPORT, IL
Golf Channel

Cut Line: LIV Golf vs. PGA Tour lawsuit cuts deep, with anger and accusations

In this litigious edition, we break down the obvious and not-so-obvious elements of this week’s legal bombshell, brave the increasingly personal divide the antitrust lawsuit filed against the PGA Tour has created, and celebrate a much-needed distraction at the Wyndham Championship. Made Cut. The change you want. Before Wednesday’s...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

John Huh posts 61 to take lead at Wyndham Championship

John Huh ran in five straight birdies and added a long eagle putt to shoot a career-low, 9-under-par 61 and take the first-round lead Thursday at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C. Huh leads South Korea's Sungjae Im by two shots at the PGA Tour's regular-season finale. Peter Malnati and...
GREENSBORO, NC
NBC Sports

11 LIV golfers file antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour

Phil Mickelson and 10 other players from LIV Golf filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour on Wednesday over their suspensions for participating in the Saudi-funded breakaway series. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news of the lawsuit. Bryson DeChambeau, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones, Ian Poulter,...
GOLF
WGN News

WGN News

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy