Brad Pitt Says Ana de Armas Is ‘Phenomenal’ as Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’

Last week, Netflix dropped the first trailer for Blonde , which features Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. The internet was rather divided on this, unsure if de Armas is the best pick to be playing the Hollywood icon. However, Brad Pitt, a producer for Blonde , defends casting Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, saying her performance is “Phenomenal.”

The internet is divided on Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe | Netflix

The first full trailer for Blonde was recently released by Netflix. The movie stars de Armas as Monroe and features plenty of shots recreating classic moments of Monroe’s legacy . While Monroe is a celebrated figure, the movie is going to look at the uglier side of her career and the disturbing side effects of fame.

De Armas is a skyrocketing actor right now but viewers are polarized on her portrayal of Monroe. While many acknowledge the actor captures the mannerisms and look of Monroe, some can’t get over how heavily her Cuban accent seems to be coming through. She doesn’t have many speaking lines in the trailer but some have heard enough to voice their disapproval.

Brad Pitt defends casting de Armas as Monroe

Blonde director Andrew Dominik has worked with Pitt in two films: Killing them Softly and The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford . The two are collaborating again on Blonde, this time with Pitt as a producer. During the premiere for Pitt’s new action movie, Bullet Train , the actor stood up for Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, saying it’s a “tough dress to fill.”

“She is phenomenal in it,” Pitt told Entertainment Tonight . “That’s a tough dress to fill. It was 10 years in the making. It wasn’t until we found Ana that we could get it across the finish line.”

Pitt’s defense comes shortly after Monroe’s estate shared similar sentiments with Variety . Marc Rosen, president of entertainment at Authentic Brands Groups, which owns the Monroe estate, called de Armas a “great casting choice” in a statement.

“Marilyn Monroe is a singular Hollywood and pop culture icon that transcends generations and history. Any actor that steps into that role knows they have big shoes to fill. Based on the trailer alone, it looks like Ana was a great casting choice as she captures Marilyn’s glamour, humanity, and vulnerability. We can’t wait to see the film in its entirety!”

De Armas is not the first actor to portray the Hollywood icon

Since Monroe is such a legendary figure in Hollywood, she has been portrayed by other actors on screen. Misty Rowe played her in Goodbye, Norma Jean and Susan Griffiths played her in 12 different projects. The most acclaimed portrayal of Monroe is Michelle Williams, who received an Academy-Award nomination for playing her in My Week With Marilyn .

Ana de Armas may not be the first actor to play Marilyn Monroe but she could be under more scrutiny because Blonde is trying to be an accurate portrayal of the actor. De Armas did say that Dominik chose her after only one audition, so she has confidence from the director and from other producers. We will have to wait to watch Blonde to see if they’re right.

Blonde arrives on Netflix on September 28.

