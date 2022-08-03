ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Welcome to Plathville’: Olivia Accuses Kim of Stealing From Ethan in Season 4 Finale

By Megan Elliott
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

TL;DR:

  • In the Welcome to Plathville Season 4 finale, Olivia Plath opened up about her tense relationship with her husband Ethan’s mom Kim Plath.
  • Olivia revealed that Kim used to pay for things with Ethan’s credit card and then not pay him back.
  • Kim and Olivia had their first face-to-face encounter in years in the show’s August 2 episode.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J5Kpj_0h3leDsS00
Olivia Plath in ‘Welcome to Plathville’ | TLC via YouTube

It’s no secret that TLC star Olivia Plath has a difficult relationship with her mother-in-law Kim Plath. The two have not been on speaking terms for years, with Olivia refusing to have any contact with her husband Ethan’s mom. In the past, the 24-year-old wedding photographer has pointed to Kim’s controlling ways as one reason for the tension. But in the Welcome to Plathville Season 4 finale , she shed more light on why she and Kim didn’t get along.

Olivia accuses Kim of stealing from Ethan in ‘Welcome to Plathville’ Season 4 finale

Olivia’s fraught relationship with her in-laws has been an ongoing theme over Welcome to Plathville ’s four-season run. In the show’s season 4 finale, which aired on August 2, Olivia shed some more light on one of the factors that led to their poor relationship.

In a confessional interview, Olivia said at first, she and Kim got along well. But after Olivia and Ethan got married in 2018, things took a turn for a worse.

“I started to realize that I was just being used,” Olivia said. “I felt like I was only of value to her if I did what she wanted me to do.”

She added: “I will never forget marrying a 20-year-old man who his mom was using his credit card and buying things for herself and not paying him back.”

Olivia says Kim turned on her when she refused to give her access to Ethan’s credit card

RELATED: ‘Welcome to Plathville’: Olivia Has a ‘Meltdown’ Over Memorial for Joshua Plath

Once Olivia realized Kim was essentially stealing from Ethan, she took charge of the situation.

“I changed his password for him and she’s like, ‘Oh, can you send it to me?’ And I was like, ‘No. That’s his password now,’” Olivia shared. “And that was the first time she ever blew up and yelled at me and slammed the door on me when she had me come meet her in town over that.”

Things have not improved between Olivia and Kim since that blow-up. At the end of Welcome to Plathville ’s third season, Olivia and Ethan fled his hometown of Cairo, Georgia, to start a new life in Florida, in part to put more space between themselves and his parents. In season 4, Olivia was finally able to begin patching things up with Ethan’s father Barry. But she refuses to budge when it comes to Kim, a stance that led to an unpleasant “meltdown” at a recent memorial for Ethan’s younger brother Joshua Plath.

Olivia and Kim speak for the first time in years in the ‘Welcome to Plathville’ season finale

Olivia’s negative feelings about Kim almost threatened to derail another family activity in the Welcome to Plathville Season 4 finale. The entire Plath family came together for a tubing excursion. But Olivia was torn on whether to participate. While she wanted to maintain her boundaries with Kim, she also wanted to preserve her relationship with Ethan’s siblings.

“I feel like I’m sitting at this place where I either ‘get over it’ and go and see their mom or my relationship with them is not okay,” she said. “I kind of feel like my back is against the wall.”

Ultimately, Olivia decided she owed it to her husband and his siblings to give the activity a chance. The result was a rare moment of communication between Olivia and Kim. The older woman greeted her daughter-in-law with a wave and a “hi.” Olivia responded by saying “hi” back.

“I mean I don’t have any desire to talk to her but she said hi to me,” Olivia said. “Especially in front of all the kids, it would be rude to say nothing back so just say hi and move on.”

Kim was shocked she even got a response from her daughter-in-law.

“It’s amazing,” Kim said to the camera. “Olivia’s here, I said hi to her and she said hi back. I mean, like, that’s huge. That’s never happened.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

RELATED: ‘Welcome to Plathville’: Why Isn’t Hosanna Plath on the TLC Series? Moriah and Isaac Weigh In

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person

TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
TV & VIDEOS
In Touch Weekly

Gone Too Soon! ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Whose Loved Ones Died

Gone but never forgotten! 90 Day Fiancé documents long-distance lovers as they pack their bags and ditch everything they have to be thousands of miles away with the one they love. While some romantic connections find happy endings in their love stories, TLC stars have experienced some sad deaths in the franchise, and the international travel rules can be a headache when a loved one dies.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
HollywoodLife

‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Reveals Daughter, 17, Is Why She Didn’t Move Back To Coyote Pass

Janelle Brown opened up on why she and her daughter Savannah didn’t move into their RV at the family’s land plot this summer, in an Instagram Live on Saturday, July 9. While the video was mostly a gardening update, the Sister Wives star also explained that Savannah had asked for them not to go for the whole summer, especially as she gets ready for her final year of high school.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tlc
SheKnows

From Leading Man to Married Man, General Hospital Vet Ties the Knot

A former ABC soap actor created some fireworks of his own over the previous holiday weekend. Soaps.com sends General Hospital alum Ronnie Marmo (ex-Lt. Ronald “Ronnie” Dimestico) and his new bride congratulations! Marmo married actress Janelle Gaeta, who shared a series of Instagram stories over the Fourth of July weekend from their wedding. The stories detailed various photos leading up to the event, as well as a video of their first kiss as husband and wife, plus the happy couple dancing the night away.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
RadarOnline

Ex-'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton Demands Pregnant Estranged Wife Not Be Awarded Spousal Support

Ex-General Hospital star Steve Burton has slapped his estranged wife Sheree Gustin with divorce papers months after she revealed she was pregnant with another man’s child, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Steve filed the petition for dissolution on July 8 in Orange County Court. He listed the date of marriage as January 16, 1999 and the date of separation as March 1, 2022. The marriage lasted 22 years and 1 month. The former couple share two minor children: 16-year-old Jack and 7-year-old Brooklyn. Steve listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The soap...
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
CANCER
digitalspy.com

Married At First Sight star debuts new boyfriend after husband split

Married at First Sight star Samantha Moitzi has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend after split from her TV husband. The fashion brand manager, known for taking part in the ninth season of the Aussie dating series, showed off her new boyfriend in some cute Instagram snaps with the caption: "My honey so sweet."
BEAUTY & FASHION
realitytitbit.com

Do Zach and Jeremy Roloff speak in 2022?

Little People, Big World fans may be wondering if brother Zach and Jeremy Roloff speak in 2022. The questions surrounding whether the twins are on speaking terms come after there has been a very public rift in the Roloff family in recent years. A portion of the Roloff Farm was...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

152K+
Followers
110K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy