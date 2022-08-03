‘Welcome to Plathville’: Olivia Accuses Kim of Stealing From Ethan in Season 4 Finale

TL;DR:

In the Welcome to Plathville Season 4 finale, Olivia Plath opened up about her tense relationship with her husband Ethan’s mom Kim Plath.

Olivia revealed that Kim used to pay for things with Ethan’s credit card and then not pay him back.

Kim and Olivia had their first face-to-face encounter in years in the show’s August 2 episode.

Olivia Plath in ‘Welcome to Plathville’ | TLC via YouTube

It’s no secret that TLC star Olivia Plath has a difficult relationship with her mother-in-law Kim Plath. The two have not been on speaking terms for years, with Olivia refusing to have any contact with her husband Ethan’s mom. In the past, the 24-year-old wedding photographer has pointed to Kim’s controlling ways as one reason for the tension. But in the Welcome to Plathville Season 4 finale , she shed more light on why she and Kim didn’t get along.

Olivia accuses Kim of stealing from Ethan in ‘Welcome to Plathville’ Season 4 finale

Olivia’s fraught relationship with her in-laws has been an ongoing theme over Welcome to Plathville ’s four-season run. In the show’s season 4 finale, which aired on August 2, Olivia shed some more light on one of the factors that led to their poor relationship.

In a confessional interview, Olivia said at first, she and Kim got along well. But after Olivia and Ethan got married in 2018, things took a turn for a worse.

“I started to realize that I was just being used,” Olivia said. “I felt like I was only of value to her if I did what she wanted me to do.”

She added: “I will never forget marrying a 20-year-old man who his mom was using his credit card and buying things for herself and not paying him back.”

Olivia says Kim turned on her when she refused to give her access to Ethan’s credit card

RELATED: ‘Welcome to Plathville’: Olivia Has a ‘Meltdown’ Over Memorial for Joshua Plath

Once Olivia realized Kim was essentially stealing from Ethan, she took charge of the situation.

“I changed his password for him and she’s like, ‘Oh, can you send it to me?’ And I was like, ‘No. That’s his password now,’” Olivia shared. “And that was the first time she ever blew up and yelled at me and slammed the door on me when she had me come meet her in town over that.”

Things have not improved between Olivia and Kim since that blow-up. At the end of Welcome to Plathville ’s third season, Olivia and Ethan fled his hometown of Cairo, Georgia, to start a new life in Florida, in part to put more space between themselves and his parents. In season 4, Olivia was finally able to begin patching things up with Ethan’s father Barry. But she refuses to budge when it comes to Kim, a stance that led to an unpleasant “meltdown” at a recent memorial for Ethan’s younger brother Joshua Plath.

Olivia and Kim speak for the first time in years in the ‘Welcome to Plathville’ season finale

Olivia’s negative feelings about Kim almost threatened to derail another family activity in the Welcome to Plathville Season 4 finale. The entire Plath family came together for a tubing excursion. But Olivia was torn on whether to participate. While she wanted to maintain her boundaries with Kim, she also wanted to preserve her relationship with Ethan’s siblings.

“I feel like I’m sitting at this place where I either ‘get over it’ and go and see their mom or my relationship with them is not okay,” she said. “I kind of feel like my back is against the wall.”

Ultimately, Olivia decided she owed it to her husband and his siblings to give the activity a chance. The result was a rare moment of communication between Olivia and Kim. The older woman greeted her daughter-in-law with a wave and a “hi.” Olivia responded by saying “hi” back.

“I mean I don’t have any desire to talk to her but she said hi to me,” Olivia said. “Especially in front of all the kids, it would be rude to say nothing back so just say hi and move on.”

Kim was shocked she even got a response from her daughter-in-law.

“It’s amazing,” Kim said to the camera. “Olivia’s here, I said hi to her and she said hi back. I mean, like, that’s huge. That’s never happened.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

RELATED: ‘Welcome to Plathville’: Why Isn’t Hosanna Plath on the TLC Series? Moriah and Isaac Weigh In