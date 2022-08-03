ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, MD

Train In Maryland Strikes Tractor-Trailer, Passenger Vehicle: Reports

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
The crash was reported at 201 S. Maple Ave. in Brunswick. Photo Credit: Twitter/@JamesPowers

First responders have been dispatched to a reported train versus tractor-trailer crash in Frederick County, initial reports stated.

Alerts were issued shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, regarding a train that struck at least one passenger vehicle, and a tractor-trailer on South Maple Avenue in Brunswick, according to the initial and unconfirmed reports.

At least two patients suffered undisclosed injuries, and the train conductor reportedly called for paramedics to respond to the scene, though he was unable to leave the train as a precaution.

No major injuries were reported to train-goers.

The initial report found that a tractor-trailer pulled in front of the train and got stuck, pushing a pickup truck into a MARC train building.

A building inspector has been called to the scene to investigate potential damage to the building, according to the reports. The crash may have also caused a fuel leak that will require cleanup.

The crash led to lengthy delays on the Brunswick Line Train due to police activity near the station. Initial delays were reported to be between 20 and 25 minutes.

This is a developing story.

Check Daily Voice for new information as it is released.

