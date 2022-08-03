Big win for abortion rights in Kansas

Kansas voted to decisively protect abortion rights in the first test after the fall of Roe v. Wade. Some may say COVID-19 is "over," but the weekly death toll paints a different picture. And we're taking a look at the future of comedy.

Kansas votes to protect abortion rights in first post-Roe referendum

In a surprisingly emphatic result in a deeply red state, voters in Kansas overwhelmingly upheld the right to an abortion Tuesday in the nation’s first test vote on abortion access since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. A state constitutional amendment on the primary ballot would have declared that there is no right to an abortion in Kansas, even though that right was protected in a state Supreme Court ruling in 2019. Activists on both sides expected the vote to be close, but the margin was so decisive – 61%-39% – that news outlets called the result less than two hours after polls closed. Keep reading .

Calley Malloy, left, of Shawnee, Kan.; Cassie Woolworth of Olathe, Kan.; and Dawn Rattan, right, of Shawnee, Kan., applaud during a primary watch party on Tuesday in Overland Park, Kan. Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star via AP

COVID deaths stuck in 'horrible plateau'

"COVID is over" might trend within social media circles, but weekly U.S. death tolls tell a different story. Despite a slight uptick in July, the pace of COVID-19 deaths has remained steady since May at about 400 a day, according to a USA TODAY analysis. Coronavirus deaths are similar to the number of influenza deaths normally reported during peak season, said epidemiologist David Dowdy — but peak flu season lasts only about three months. Other experts say the U.S. is stuck in a "horrible plateau." Here's why .

The Washington Monument is surrounded by white flags of the public art project "In America: Remember," commemorating the Americans who have died due to COVID-19. The concept by artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg was on the National Mall in the fall of 2021. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Pelosi departs Taiwan, gives strong backing for democracy

Nancy Pelosi has left Taiwan. After a trip that drew China’s wrath, a defiant Pelosi highlighted strong support for the self-governed island as she wrapped her visit Wednesday, while China announced it would conduct live-fire military drills in response. Before departing for South Korea, Pelosi repeated previous remarks about the world facing "a choice between democracy and autocracy." Pelosi was the first U.S. House speaker to visit the island in more than 25 years. Keep reading .

In this photo released by the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits a human rights museum in Taipei, Taiwan on Wednesday. Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP

In court, Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook was '100% real'

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones said Wednesday that the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, which he previously declared a hoax, was real. "It was … especially since I've met the parents. It's 100% real," Jones said at his trial to determine how much he owes for defaming the parents of a 6-year-old who was among the 20 students and six educators killed in the 2012 attack. But the parents said an apology wouldn't be enough, and the Infowars host needed to be held accountable for spreading falsehoods about the attack. They are seeking at least $150 million. Catch up with the latest from the trial .

🔮 Looking at the future of comedy

There's no doubt the world is changing – and comedy is evolving too. But is the future bright for the genre, or is it being diluted amid "cancel culture" and a more conscious society? There's been plenty to divide fans, yet comedy still resonates. So what does the future of comedy look like? The answer is complicated and subjective. We talked to dozens of comedians and industry experts to find out where comedy is today. Read all the stories in the USA TODAY series .

Short on time? A few of my favorites:

Jerrod Carmichael in his HBO special "Rothaniel." Courtesy of HBO

