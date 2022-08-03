ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After 57 years, NBC's 'Days of Our Lives' moves to Peacock streaming service

By Erin Jensen, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

The "sands through the hourglass" are moving to streaming.

NBC announced Wednesday that its long-running soap opera “ Days of Our Lives ” will move to the network's struggling streaming platform Peacock on Sept. 12. It will be replaced on the network's lineup by “NBC News Daily.”

Peacock is already the digital home for old episodes of the series, which debuted in 1965. Last September, a "Days" spinoff “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem," premiered on Peacock.

The move is partly designed to boost the fortunes of the struggling streaming service, a distant competitor to the much larger Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+ and Hulu. Comcast says just 13 million households pay for the service's premium tier, which costs $4.99 a month, or $9.99 for an ad-free version.

Disney made a similar play to draw older audiences to Disney+ and fuel subscriber growth by announcing in April that the next season of "Dancing with the Stars" would leave ABC for its streaming service .

'Days of our Lives' renewed: Long-running soap will return for Season 56

The 35 best TV shows to watch on Peacock right now: 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' 'Downton Abbey'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46uzfg_0h3le41A00
NBC's long-running soap "Days of Our Lives" is moving to the streaming platform Peacock. NBC Photo

“This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our portfolio to maximize reach and strengthen engagement with viewers,” Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCUniversal television and streaming, said in a statement. “With a large percentage of the ‘Days of Our Lives’ audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show’s loyal fanbase on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network daytime offering with an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers.”

The hourlong “NBC News Daily,” anchored by Aaron Gilchrist, Vicky Nguyen, Morgan Radford and Kate Snow, "will provide viewers with up-to-the-minute national and international news, with the option for NBC stations to add local news," according to Wednesday's announcement. The program will also be available for viewing on Peacock and NBC News NOW.

Camila Cabello joins 'The Voice'; 'Quantum Leap' returns to NBC's lineup this fall

Streaming shocker: 'Dancing With the Stars' moves from ABC to Disney+

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: After 57 years, NBC's 'Days of Our Lives' moves to Peacock streaming service

