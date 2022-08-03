British boxer Daniel Dubois sues iconic promoter Don King over his WBA 'regular' title fight purse - alleging he has still not been paid after knocking out Trevor Bryan in Florida

Daniel Dubois is suing legendary promoter Don King, alleging that he has still not been paid for his victory over Trevor Bryan in June.

The British heavyweight captured the WBA 'regular' title with a fourth-round knockout in Florida, on a show promoted by King.

Nearly two months on, Dubois' legal team have filed a lawsuit against Don King Productions.

Dubois, who was slated to earn $1.4million for the fight, is said to be suing for between $938,274.32 (£773,000) and $463,274.32 (£382,000).

King, who turns 91 this month, paid more than $3m to promote the show.

But now a messy legal battle awaits amid uncertainty over precisely how much Dubois, 24, is owed.

In response, King's lawyer said in a statement: 'DKP has made all requisite payments towards Mr Dubois' purse.'

Dubois has a professional record of 18-1, with 17 of his wins coming by knockout, and a 2020 knockout by Joe Joyce the only blemish on his record.

King famously promoted two of the biggest fights of all time, the 'Rumble in the Jungle' between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman, plus the 'Thrilla in Manila', the third bout between Ali and Joe Frazier.