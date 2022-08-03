Americans reveal their fondest memories of growing up – and certain chores feature much higher up than expected

A RECENT survey revealed how many hours Americans spend doing various home activities.

The kitchen, the survey of 2,000 people pointed out, truly is the heart of the home.

A total of 72percent of those surveyed mentioned that the best cook in their family could rival a celebrity chef Credit: Getty

Conducted for Bosch Home Appliances by OnePoll, the data revealed that Americans spend 400 annual hours in their kitchen.

That breaks down to about 67 daily minutes of kitchen time, on average.

A total of 77percent of those surveyed stated that they cooked with their family at least once weekly when they were growing up.

This, according to the majority, was one of their favorite formative memories.

A lucky 31percent said they did so every single day.

Eating meals together family-style was something to smile back on for 37percent, while 36percent loved learning how to cook with their relatives.

A solid three in ten enjoyed going food shopping and cleaning up the kitchen with their families when they were younger.

The survey questioned respondents about their childhood homes to gain insight into how families impact later relationships with the kitchen.

Results revealed that after mom (58percent), dad (57percent) and siblings (51percent), respondents also lived alongside their grandmother (34percent), cousins (32percent) and grandfather (31percent) during their coming-of-age.

Having a multi-generational home largely impacted many of their warmest memories, with 38percent saying listening to stories from their parents and grandparents was a favorite.

While breakfast (29percent), lunch (21percent) and dinner (23percent) were solo preparation activities for the surveyed, it was found that they frequently work alongside their partners to get food on the table for the family.

“Cooking in the heart of the home is often a sacred family activity,” said Cara Acker, Bosch Senior Brand Manager.

“The survey found that 56percent of Americans say they wish they didn't have to go to the grocery store so often for more food, ice or water, demonstrating the need for a kitchen that’s conducive to uninterrupted family time.”

A common response was that the person interviewed identified themselves as the top chef in their family, next in line being their mom and then their partner or spouse.

A total of 72percet said the chef in their family could easily rival a pro or celebrity chef.

Four in ten answered that five or more recipes they have on hand are considered "family recipes" that have survived generations.

In fact, 64percent shared that they continue to cook meals today that their parents or grandparents made for them when they were little.

Responding to what their favorite meals were growing up, the dishes were named alongside favored family members, from "Aunt Lydia's chicken" to "Grandma's arroz con pollo."

The survey is a pleasant suggestion that Americans love family recipes and keeping traditions alive.

For some, memory lane is not so simple a street to traipse down.

Three in five respondents say they can never quite master certain family recipes, and that they don't turn out quite “right,” largely due to a difference in kitchen tools and appliances from their family members, making a match in quality difficult (59percent).

Cooking skills aside, 56percent of all respondents agreed they have a sense of pride in having recipes connected to their roots, while 64percent are eager to learn more about the foods and customs associated with their family’s culture.

“There is an increased interest in connecting with our culture or somebody else's," Acker said. "In fact, 62percent of Americans say they are proud to know recipes from cultures other than their own.

"The key to bringing longevity to these family recipes is appliances that offer precision and repeatability.

"Nearly half (49percent) of Americans agree that a precise cooktop is the most important feature in their household when preparing a family meal.”

The results of the survey are as follows:

AMERICANS’ FONDEST MEMORIES GROWING UP

Listening to stories from my parents/grandparents – 38% Watching TV/movies with my family – 37% Eating meals at home with my family – 37% Learning how to make food/recipes with a relative – 36% Playing games with my family – 34% Going out to eat with my family – 33% Cooking with my family – 33% Going food shopping with my family – 31% Cleaning up in the kitchen – 29%