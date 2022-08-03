ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Enhanced rain chances and tropical downpours stay in forecast

By Rob Perillo
KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=069T3J_0h3ldyt200

Enhanced chances of tropical showers and thunderstorms along with the threat of localized very heavy downpours will continue for Acadiana through the end of the week, with rain chances only easing slightly into the weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A weak upper disturbance just off the Southeast Louisiana coast is expected to drift slowly westward through Friday keeping our daily chance of showers and storms in the 60% or better range.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iJcUB_0h3ldyt200 Rob Perillo/KATC

And like Wednesday, some areas may get too much rain over a short period of time which will likely lead to some localized street flooding.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain totals will generally be near an inch or two or less for most, but isolated amounts up to 3-4" or more will be possible where storms are slow to move.

There were spots in Acadiana today that reached upwards of 5-7"!

Rob Perilo/KATC
Accumulated Rain Wednesday

Prime-time for storms over the next couple of days will be from mid-morning through the mid-afternoon...typical for a tropical environment that we have been in over the better part of the last week or two.

At least with the higher rain chances and more dark clouds, our daily highs temperatures should max-out in the mid-80s...or less.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D3ubQ_0h3ldyt200 Rob Perillo/KATC

As the upper disturbance moves into Texas this weekend, more daily deluges are expected with best rain chances possibly holding off a little later in the day into the afternoon hours.

There's really no end in sight to this pattern for now with enhanced daily rain chances remaining in the KATC 10 Day Forecas t.

While the tropics remain quiet across the entire Atlantic Basin, a tropical wave emerging off of the African Coast over the next day or two may cross the Atlantic and could develop as this system nears the Caribbean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lrf0A_0h3ldyt200 Rob Perillo/KATC

It is that time of year, as climatologically, tropical activity increases exponentially later this month...and we may indeed have something to track in the next week to 10 days.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The bottom line, busy season or not, 90% of all hurricanes and 95% of all major storms in the Atlantic Basin occur after August 1st.

Check out KATC's Hurricane Special "Weathering the Storm" airing Thursday and 5:30 pm on KATC for the latest on the upcoming "prime" of the season.

------------------------------------------------------------
