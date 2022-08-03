ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teller County, CO

Peak Alerts will be the primary alert system for Teller County Residents

By Ariel Flatt
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e4sYQ_0h3lduM800

Effective August 30, Peak Alerts will be the primary way residents in Teller County can expect to receive emergency and non-emergency alerts.

Teller County Sheriff’s Office will no longer be using the current NIXLE platform and will be switching to Peak Alerts for burn restrictions, road closures, smoke visible, and general information.

With Peak Alerts, users can register for up to 5 locations including home, work, school, relative or a friend’s address and can receive notifications via phone, call, text, app, email, web or fax.

The switch will allow for more information to be sent to users.

Residents can register for Peak Alerts here or for more information call (719) 785-1900 .

If you have questions you can also email info@elpasoteller911.org .

After action reports from some of the biggest and most devastating wildfires in our state’s history, show in many cases the effort to get emergency alerts out to people in danger areas came up short.

News5 talked to emergency response experts about the challenges facing emergency alert systems and how we can make sure to get the alerts you need.

Click here to read Patrick Nelson's full story.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Overnight closure of Purcell Blvd. at US 50

PUEBLO, Colo. — On Sunday, August 7, motorists will encounter an overnight closure of Purcell Boulevard at the intersection of US 50. The closure is needed so crews can complete the pouring of concrete on the new bridge structure. From the hours of 7 p.m. on Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday, motorists are advised to use […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Construction of fiber optic network underway in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Metronet announced on Monday that construction of their new high speed fiber optic network has officially begun. Metronet’s fully funded $130 million investment in Colorado Springs will provide residents and businesses throughout the city with access to Metronet’s 100% fiber optic internet. Once the two-year construction process is complete, Colorado Springs will join […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Teller County, CO
Government
County
Teller County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
KKTV

New red-light camera added to Colorado Springs active starting today

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Today, a new red-light camera added to the intersection of Fillmore Street and Union Boulevard in Colorado Springs has gone live. For the next 30 days, motorists captured by the camera running a red-light at the intersection will be issued a written warning by mail. After this warning period, it will be a $75 fine for those who run the red-light, but no driving points will be assessed.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Daily Record

Cañon City officials outline next phase of 2A streets projects

Now more than halfway through 2022, city officials are looking toward 2023 and beyond when it comes to future 2A street repairs across Cañon City. When the voter-approved 2A streets project began in 2017, a map outlining the conditions of city streets with color-coded lines — with red being the worst and green being the best — was pretty red.
CANON CITY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Peak Alerts#Info Elpasoteller911 Org#Roku#Appletv#Koaa News5
FOX21News.com

Drug sales, violence close off entrance to Dorchester Park

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday morning, members of the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) blocked off the parking lot to Dorchester Park on South Nevada. A spokesperson for the city confirmed the closure happened at CSPD’s request and mentioned there is no timeline to reopen...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Newly remodeled Fountain Walmart Supercenter reopens Friday

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A celebratory ribbon-cutting event is happening at the Fountain Walmart Supercenter on Friday to show off “new features, department expansions, and an overall refreshed look to better serve customers”. The event will have a presentation by Mayor Sharon Thompson and special appearances by Tony...
FOUNTAIN, CO
KKTV

2 fire departments north of Colorado Springs combine services to form the Monument Fire Department

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - The Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District has joined forces with the Donald Wescott Fire Protection District to form Monument Fire. The fire chief, Andy Kovacs, states the integration will better serve the Tri-Lakes region by integrating administrative, training, fire prevention, and other critical internal support functions to support field operations.
MONUMENT, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KRDO

Report: Colorado Springs has 3rd largest gender homeownership gap in the U.S.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to a new report by Porch, Colorado Springs has the third largest gender homeownership gap out of all midsize metros in the U.S. Because of combined financial resources, married couples tend to have higher rates of homeownership and can afford more expensive homes. For singles though, the U.S. sees a gap between homeownership rates by gender.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Woodland Park school board recall organizer arrested for attempting to influence a public official

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- A committee member working to recall multiple Woodland Park School board members was arrested Tuesday for allegedly influencing a public official and making a false report for an arrest. Samantha Peck, 41, was booked into the Teller County Jail and bonded out Wednesday. According to a press release from the The post Woodland Park school board recall organizer arrested for attempting to influence a public official appeared first on KRDO.
WOODLAND PARK, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy