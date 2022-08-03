Peak Alerts will be the primary alert system for Teller County Residents

Effective August 30, Peak Alerts will be the primary way residents in Teller County can expect to receive emergency and non-emergency alerts.

Teller County Sheriff’s Office will no longer be using the current NIXLE platform and will be switching to Peak Alerts for burn restrictions, road closures, smoke visible, and general information.

With Peak Alerts, users can register for up to 5 locations including home, work, school, relative or a friend’s address and can receive notifications via phone, call, text, app, email, web or fax.

The switch will allow for more information to be sent to users.

Residents can register for Peak Alerts here or for more information call (719) 785-1900 .

If you have questions you can also email info@elpasoteller911.org .

After action reports from some of the biggest and most devastating wildfires in our state’s history, show in many cases the effort to get emergency alerts out to people in danger areas came up short.

News5 talked to emergency response experts about the challenges facing emergency alert systems and how we can make sure to get the alerts you need.

Click here to read Patrick Nelson's full story.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.