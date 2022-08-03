Donations helping crews battling Elmo Fire

LAKESIDE - Neighbors in Northwest Montana are coming together to make sure the more than 300 fire personnel fighting the Elmo Fire have enough resources moving forward.

Glacier Perks in Lakeside has been taking anywhere between five to 10 truckloads a day of bottled water, Gatorade, non-perishable snacks and more to the Elmo Fire camp.

Mission Valley Elks Club in Polson has also started their second annual water drive hoping to collect 500 cases of water for firefighters through next Tuesday.

Glacier Perks Assistant Manager Marisal Jennings says businesses and community members from all across Flathead County are dropping off donations.

She says they plan to keep dropping off truckloads as long as the donations keep trickling in.

“For the foreseeable future, as long as we need, as much as we can do, we’re willing to do it, until the demand is no longer in demand, we got it going. We’d love to expand and give as much as possible, we’ve seen it from everybody, and it just keeps coming.” - Glacier Perks Assistant Manager Marisal Jennings