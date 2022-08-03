ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeside, MT

Donations helping crews battling Elmo Fire

By Sean Wells
KPAX
KPAX
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g4T95_0h3ldqpE00

LAKESIDE - Neighbors in Northwest Montana are coming together to make sure the more than 300 fire personnel fighting the Elmo Fire have enough resources moving forward.

Glacier Perks in Lakeside has been taking anywhere between five to 10 truckloads a day of bottled water, Gatorade, non-perishable snacks and more to the Elmo Fire camp.

Mission Valley Elks Club in Polson has also started their second annual water drive hoping to collect 500 cases of water for firefighters through next Tuesday.

Glacier Perks Assistant Manager Marisal Jennings says businesses and community members from all across Flathead County are dropping off donations.

She says they plan to keep dropping off truckloads as long as the donations keep trickling in.

“For the foreseeable future, as long as we need, as much as we can do, we’re willing to do it, until the demand is no longer in demand, we got it going. We’d love to expand and give as much as possible, we’ve seen it from everybody, and it just keeps coming.” - Glacier Perks Assistant Manager Marisal Jennings

Comments / 1

Related
mtpr.org

Firefighters make progress on Matt Staff, Elmo fires

Firefighters are working to contain the Matt Staff Fire burning east of Helena. The fire broke out in a grassy area off Highway 12 Thursday afternoon. The fire has burned over 1,500 acres and is still active but suppressed, according to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff. Evacuations remain in...
HELENA, MT
Flathead Beacon

Firefighters, Aided by 600,000 Gallons of Water Air Drops, Slow the Elmo Fire

Despite red flag warning conditions on Thursday, the human-caused Elmo fire grew just 566 acres by Friday and is estimated to be 21,182 acres in size and 15% contained. By 8:30 p.m. Thursday firefighters had been able to hold the fire south of Lake Mary Ronan with the assistance of scooper planes that dropped an estimated 600,000 gallons of water over the fire to slow its progression forward as it backed downhill toward the lake. The slowed progress of the fire also gave firefighters more time to work on mitigating and preparing structures, and improving lines in the area.
ELMO, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elmo, MT
City
Polson, MT
State
Montana State
City
Lakeside, MT
Local
Montana Society
Polson, MT
Society
montanarightnow.com

Family watches Elmo 2 fire burn through their dream home

"We got out of car and looked onto the hill and by the time we looked up the flames were already in our back yard and we could see it creeping towards the house. And so, we stood right here and watched it go up into flames, that was the hard part, i couldn't watch, I had to leave,” said the Holetts.
ELMO, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Fire Camp#Charity#Lakeside Neighbors#The Elmo Fire#Glacier Perks#Mission Valley Elks Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
eastidahonews.com

Montana wildfire destroys 4 houses, threatens lakeside homes

ELMO, Montana (AP) — A fire in northwestern Montana that has destroyed at least four homes and forced the evacuation of about 150 residences west of Flathead Lake continued to be pushed north by winds on Wednesday, fire officials said. Crews had to be pulled off the lines on...
ELMO, MT
Flathead Beacon

Winds on Elmo Wildfire Predicted to Drive Growth

Gusting winds fanned the Elmo fire on Monday afternoon, fueling its continued growth along the west shore of Flathead Lake. The increased fire activity caused structure losses, threatened homes, spurred a new round of evacuations, temporarily closed Highway 93, and led to the opening of a second Montana Red Cross evacuation center.
ELMO, MT
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Sheriff investigating the start of 5 small fires in Flathead County

KALISPELL, Mont. - The sheriff is investigating the ignition of five small fires that were burning in Flathead County Sunday and Monday. The Flathead County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) is looking for any possible information related to the fires. FCSO said in a release all five fires were extinguished. Fire A...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Fire crews put out fire along Highway 93 Wednesday

LOLO, Mont. - A fire was reported early Wednesday morning along Highway 93. Missoula Rural Fire District (MRFD) tells Montana Right Now the fire was first called in by someone passing by. MRFD and DNRC responded to the fire, which burned a small part of the land. Fire crews were...
MISSOULA, MT
KPAX

KPAX

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy