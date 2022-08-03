ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

For Restaurant Patrons, Loyalty Rewards and Subscription Programs Go Hand in Hand

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Here Are The Changes Coming To Walmart This Month–Shoppers, Take Note

Shopping for furniture and décor in stores like Walmart can certainly be exciting (especially thanks to all those low prices!) but it can also feel like a guessing game at times. How will that coffee table look with the rest of your furniture back at home? And will that lamp even fit between the couch and the wall? Luckily, with these new changes coming to the Walmart app this month, you’ll be able to find the answers to those questions with just a few clicks on your phone—technology is truly changing the game all around! The company recently spilled all the details in a blog post.
LIFESTYLE
pymnts

Restaurant Roundup: Shake Shack Leverages ‘Digital Daypart’ Promotions; Taco Bell Transforms Drive-Thrus

As restaurants continue to struggle with labor challenges, many are coming up against capacity constraints during the busiest day parts while finding their staff under-utilized at off hours. In an effort to get more bang for its labor buck, New York-based fast-casual chain Shake Shack, which has more than 350 locations across 10 countries, is incentivizing consumers to make purchases in between their usual mealtimes.
RESTAURANTS
pymnts

Capriotti’s Partners with Ghost Kitchen Company for Digital Expansion

As restaurants grow their digital footprint, larger chains are leveraging their name recognition to expand virtually without investing in costly new physical restaurants. Fast-casual brands Capriotti's Sandwich Shop and its subsidiary Wing Zone, which collectively have more than 200 locations in the U.S. and 30 abroad, announced Wednesday (Aug 3) a partnership with ghost kitchen management company RaaS (Restaurant as a Service) to grow its virtual presence.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loyalty Programs#Subscriptions#U S Consumers#Food Drink#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Restaurant Patrons#Digital Divide#The Data In Action
Kristen Walters

Major retailer plans to start opening smaller stores outside of shopping malls this fall

A popular department store chain recently announced plans to start opening smaller stand-alone stores that are not located inside shopping malls. Historically, if you wanted to shop at Macy's, you would typically need to travel to your local indoor shopping mall, with some exceptions. There you might find a large department store that took up multiple floors and was likely an anchor store for the shopping complex.
Footwear News

Mall Giant Simon Is Bullish on Large Retail Centers, Even as Major Retailers Move to Standalone Stores

Click here to read the full article. The largest U.S. mall owner is doubling down on the message that brick-and-mortar retail is here to stay. Speaking with analysts in a second-quarter conference call on Monday, David Simon, chairman, president and CEO of Simon Property Group, said that physical retail is outpacing e-commerce globally and that demand for space in his company’s malls is “extremely strong.” The bullish messaging comes as consumer prices have soared to a more than 40-year high and after the U.S. economy retracted for the second quarter in a row, sparking recession concerns. Despite these headwinds, Simon said he...
RETAIL
Daily Mail

Public warning issued about popular water filter company after hundreds of customers are burned with delays and dodgy products: ‘Avoid dealing with them’

An official consumer watchdog has warned people not to do business with a company selling water filters after receiving hundreds of complaints about goods not being sent, wrong orders arriving and difficulty in getting refunds. NSW Fair Trading Executive Director Valerie Griswold advised consumers not to buy from from Tru...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
pymnts

84% of Amazon Prime Members Subscribe for Free Shipping

Walmart+ and Amazon Prime have become leading ways for consumers to access everyday savings, special sales events and members-only deals. In fact, Walmart+ has an estimated 51 million subscribers in the United States and Amazon Prime has 171 million members, according to “Walmart+ Weekend,” a PYMNTS report based on a survey of 2,894 consumers.
INTERNET
Cadrene Heslop

Refurbished Electronics Coming To Stores In 2022

Do you buy electronics at Walmart? The company stocks products from well-known brands like Apple, KitchenAid, and Samsung. But the retailer wants to give shoppers greater variety in its offerings. The move will happen later this year. The company's focus right now is to reduce its excess clothing inventory.
Sourcing Journal

Not All Delivery Experiences Are Created Equal…Are They?

Click here to read the full article. Luxury brands with a global reputation for elegance must have a consistent, high-caliber image across all operations including store presentation, website performance and product quality. To meet this higher standard of client expectations, the same must be true for their last mile delivery experiences. A recent study by global retail bank Klarna demonstrated an uptick in online shopping within the luxury vertical, with two in five shoppers purchasing luxury products online in 2021. As the increase in online purchasing continues, clients need to see that their luxury experiences are being extended at the store...
RETAIL
pymnts

Amazon, Walmart Square off Over Same-Day Delivery

Until speed-of-thought delivery is innovated, the next best thing is same day, a concept that Amazon is pursuing aggressively at a time of increasing demand for speedier service. Amazon said in a Monday (Aug. 1) blog post it’s now offering same-day ordering and delivery for Prime members in more than...
BUSINESS
Cadrene Heslop

Discounts Planned By Major Retailers For 2022

Inflation is increasing the cost of living by record-high levels. People cannot live without food and gas. So, other items get cut from people's budgets as they try saving money. To ease the effect of new buying habits on profit margins, brands will offer discounts.
pymnts

DoorDash Takes Sting out of Delivery Costs With Subscription Offering

As food prices rise, DoorDash, the United States’ leading restaurant aggregator, is doing what it can to keep customers coming back despite the fees and higher menu prices associated with the channel. The company shared in an investor letter Thursday (Aug. 4) discussing its second-quarter 2022 financial results that...
ECONOMY
CBS News

Best bed frames at Amazon, Walmart and Wayfair

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Your bed is the centerpiece of your bedroom, so invest in one that's just your style. We scoured all the...
SHOPPING
goodmorningamerica.com

Shop 13 picks up to 65% off during Wayfair's 20th Anniversary Save-a-Thon

It's Wayfair's 20th Anniversary Save-a-Thon, which means major deals for shoppers all summer long. Right now, Wayfair is offering up to 50% off storage and organization supplies, up to 45% off outdoor furniture, up to 50% off bedding and more. Shop deals on small appliances, like air fryers, coffee makers and more as well.
SHOPPING
pymnts

CVS Moves Closer to Offering Primary Healthcare

CVS said it would either purchase or take a stake in a primary-care company before the year is over, part of a wave of pharmacy retailers strengthening their medical care offerings. As CNBC reported Wednesday (Aug. 3), company CEO Karen Lynch said CVS wants to work with a provider that...
HEALTH
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy