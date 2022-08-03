For Restaurant Patrons, Loyalty Rewards and Subscription Programs Go Hand in Hand

Read on www.pymnts.com
Here Are The Changes Coming To Walmart This Month–Shoppers, Take Note
Shopping for furniture and décor in stores like Walmart can certainly be exciting (especially thanks to all those low prices!) but it can also feel like a guessing game at times. How will that coffee table look with the rest of your furniture back at home? And will that lamp even fit between the couch and the wall? Luckily, with these new changes coming to the Walmart app this month, you’ll be able to find the answers to those questions with just a few clicks on your phone—technology is truly changing the game all around! The company recently spilled all the details in a blog post.
Walmart plans to start selling used goods from companies including Apple and Samsung to help customers save money
The retailer will sell products including headphones, tablets and sewing machines for low prices as part of its "Walmart Restored" program.
Restaurant Roundup: Shake Shack Leverages ‘Digital Daypart’ Promotions; Taco Bell Transforms Drive-Thrus
As restaurants continue to struggle with labor challenges, many are coming up against capacity constraints during the busiest day parts while finding their staff under-utilized at off hours. In an effort to get more bang for its labor buck, New York-based fast-casual chain Shake Shack, which has more than 350 locations across 10 countries, is incentivizing consumers to make purchases in between their usual mealtimes.
Capriotti’s Partners with Ghost Kitchen Company for Digital Expansion
As restaurants grow their digital footprint, larger chains are leveraging their name recognition to expand virtually without investing in costly new physical restaurants. Fast-casual brands Capriotti's Sandwich Shop and its subsidiary Wing Zone, which collectively have more than 200 locations in the U.S. and 30 abroad, announced Wednesday (Aug 3) a partnership with ghost kitchen management company RaaS (Restaurant as a Service) to grow its virtual presence.
Major retailer plans to start opening smaller stores outside of shopping malls this fall
A popular department store chain recently announced plans to start opening smaller stand-alone stores that are not located inside shopping malls. Historically, if you wanted to shop at Macy's, you would typically need to travel to your local indoor shopping mall, with some exceptions. There you might find a large department store that took up multiple floors and was likely an anchor store for the shopping complex.
Mall Giant Simon Is Bullish on Large Retail Centers, Even as Major Retailers Move to Standalone Stores
Click here to read the full article. The largest U.S. mall owner is doubling down on the message that brick-and-mortar retail is here to stay. Speaking with analysts in a second-quarter conference call on Monday, David Simon, chairman, president and CEO of Simon Property Group, said that physical retail is outpacing e-commerce globally and that demand for space in his company’s malls is “extremely strong.” The bullish messaging comes as consumer prices have soared to a more than 40-year high and after the U.S. economy retracted for the second quarter in a row, sparking recession concerns. Despite these headwinds, Simon said he...
Burger King, Popeyes Parent Cuts App Load Times 52% to Boost Digital Orders
Driving digital sales is about more than just offering a range of fulfillment options and incentivizing purchases with loyalty rewards — it is also about consumers’ experience in the app itself. And one thing consumers like is speed. Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Burger King, Tim...
Public warning issued about popular water filter company after hundreds of customers are burned with delays and dodgy products: ‘Avoid dealing with them’
An official consumer watchdog has warned people not to do business with a company selling water filters after receiving hundreds of complaints about goods not being sent, wrong orders arriving and difficulty in getting refunds. NSW Fair Trading Executive Director Valerie Griswold advised consumers not to buy from from Tru...
Seniors And Low-Income Shoppers Spend More As Coupons Move Online
Coupons help shoppers get discounted prices. Most coupon users enjoy clipping and redeeming the slips at supermarkets. But the number of coupon books sent out decreases each month. These deals have moved online, thus lowering some users' access to the offerings.
84% of Amazon Prime Members Subscribe for Free Shipping
Walmart+ and Amazon Prime have become leading ways for consumers to access everyday savings, special sales events and members-only deals. In fact, Walmart+ has an estimated 51 million subscribers in the United States and Amazon Prime has 171 million members, according to “Walmart+ Weekend,” a PYMNTS report based on a survey of 2,894 consumers.
Refurbished Electronics Coming To Stores In 2022
Do you buy electronics at Walmart? The company stocks products from well-known brands like Apple, KitchenAid, and Samsung. But the retailer wants to give shoppers greater variety in its offerings. The move will happen later this year. The company's focus right now is to reduce its excess clothing inventory.
Not All Delivery Experiences Are Created Equal…Are They?
Click here to read the full article. Luxury brands with a global reputation for elegance must have a consistent, high-caliber image across all operations including store presentation, website performance and product quality. To meet this higher standard of client expectations, the same must be true for their last mile delivery experiences. A recent study by global retail bank Klarna demonstrated an uptick in online shopping within the luxury vertical, with two in five shoppers purchasing luxury products online in 2021. As the increase in online purchasing continues, clients need to see that their luxury experiences are being extended at the store...
Amazon, Walmart Square off Over Same-Day Delivery
Until speed-of-thought delivery is innovated, the next best thing is same day, a concept that Amazon is pursuing aggressively at a time of increasing demand for speedier service. Amazon said in a Monday (Aug. 1) blog post it’s now offering same-day ordering and delivery for Prime members in more than...
Discounts Planned By Major Retailers For 2022
Inflation is increasing the cost of living by record-high levels. People cannot live without food and gas. So, other items get cut from people's budgets as they try saving money. To ease the effect of new buying habits on profit margins, brands will offer discounts.
DoorDash Takes Sting out of Delivery Costs With Subscription Offering
As food prices rise, DoorDash, the United States’ leading restaurant aggregator, is doing what it can to keep customers coming back despite the fees and higher menu prices associated with the channel. The company shared in an investor letter Thursday (Aug. 4) discussing its second-quarter 2022 financial results that...
Best bed frames at Amazon, Walmart and Wayfair
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Your bed is the centerpiece of your bedroom, so invest in one that's just your style. We scoured all the...
Amazon vs Walmart Weekly: Delivery Takes Center Stage in Omnichannel Retail Fight
The week started with a simple blog post from Amazon. “Get Same-Day Delivery from your favorite retail stores,” the eCommerce giant said in a blog post, as it outlined its latest effort to get more in-stock goods, from more stores, into the hands of more people. On its own,...
These are our favorite store credit cards for 2022
Some store credit cards are better than others, and if you find yourself shopping at a particular retailer often, you might be surprised to see how much money you can save if you have one.
Shop 13 picks up to 65% off during Wayfair's 20th Anniversary Save-a-Thon
It's Wayfair's 20th Anniversary Save-a-Thon, which means major deals for shoppers all summer long. Right now, Wayfair is offering up to 50% off storage and organization supplies, up to 45% off outdoor furniture, up to 50% off bedding and more. Shop deals on small appliances, like air fryers, coffee makers and more as well.
CVS Moves Closer to Offering Primary Healthcare
CVS said it would either purchase or take a stake in a primary-care company before the year is over, part of a wave of pharmacy retailers strengthening their medical care offerings. As CNBC reported Wednesday (Aug. 3), company CEO Karen Lynch said CVS wants to work with a provider that...
