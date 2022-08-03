ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Daycare Deserts: Oklahoma parents struggling to find childcare

By Sharon Phillips
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XyYOo_0h3lcnO400

It’s an all too common problem here in Oklahoma — parents that can’t find childcare.

Oklahoma has what are considered childcare deserts in which a county doesn’t have enough licensed childcare facilities for working families. A recent survey found more than half of Oklahomans live in one of these deserts.

Aunt Jackie’s Childcare Home sits in a daycare desert in north Tulsa. Owner, Jackie Evans has been in the daycare business for 42 years.

“I fell in love with the children and saw a need in my community to help mothers and fathers become better parents,” Evans says.

As a daycare provider, Jackie has a front-row seat to the struggles many parents face in finding childcare.

"It's very difficult for them, especially the infants. There's not a lot of slots for infants in our community,” she says.

Along with the lack of available slots is the cost.

"For a facility like mine, infants are $200 a week and for [ages] 2-4 it's basically $180. Most of my children are from single-parent homes."

There are 12 children at Aunt Jackie’s Childcare Home and the children range in age from 3 months to 4 years. Oklahoma’s Department of Human Services is currently working with the Center for American Progress to get a more accurate picture of childcare deserts in Oklahoma.

Current data from 2019 shows that 55% of the state’s population lived in a childcare desert at that time.

“As we look at Tulsa, you might recognize that there are family care homes and family childcare centers as you turn every corner, but when you think about working parents and the number of children that they have, we need more space for those children to go too,” says Brittany Lee, Director of Childcare Services.

For families needing support, OK-DHS has an application for a childcare subsidy. In addition, there will soon be money available for those looking to start their own childcare facility.

“OKDHS will be starting up a childcare desert startup grant. With that startup grant, we are going to provide funding and startup capital for people to go into those deserts and those spaces and open and provide childcare,” Lee said.

Back at Aunt Jackie’s, magnetic blocks, books and imaginative play keep the children entertained until mom, dad or their caregiver can take them home.

“My philosophy is daycare is my business, but my passion is these children," Evans said. "That works for me and that's why I've been successful in what I do."

OK-DHS anticipates launching the Childcare Desert startup grant this month. Find more information on the startup grant here .

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 3

Related
KRMG

State of Oklahoma sues Florida company over management of federal COVID relief money for students

The state of Oklahoma filed a lawsuit against ClassWallet, a company they contracted to provide emergency federal education funds during the COVID-19 pandemic, earlier Friday. The named plaintiffs in the lawsuit are Oklahoma’s Office of Management and Enterprise Services and the Office of Educational Quality and Accountability. They filed against Florida-based Kleo Inc., ClassWallet’s parent company.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Education
Tulsa, OK
Education
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
bartlesvilleradio.com

Oklahoma Abortion Advocates Want State to Copy Kansas

Oklahoma abortion advocates cheered this week when Kansas voters stated their decision to protect abortion rights by disallowing a state constitution amendment to be considered that would restrict abortion access. Nearly 60% of voters said NO to the amendment. Because Oklahoma and Kansas share a border and some political values,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa students get new backpacks ahead of school year

TULSA, Okla. — With the school year approaching for Tulsa students, La Cosecha/The Harvest teamed up with Joy in the Cause and other organizations to hand out more than 1,000 backpacks to students and their families. The event took place at Iglesia Hispana Victory Thursday. “We serve low income...
TULSA, OK
KXII.com

Mercy ER stays busy as COVID cases rise in Southern Oklahoma

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Mercy Ardmore’s ER director said they’ve seen a big increase of COVID cases lately. But it’s not a repeat of last year- Doctor Harold Claver said most of the covid patients are healthy enough to go home. “We’ve definitely had a big uptick...
ARDMORE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Daycare Deserts#Oklahomans#Childcare Home
KOCO

More than three dozen Oklahoma inmates graduate from community college

HOMINY, Okla. — More than three dozen men at an Oklahoma prison just graduated from community college. Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials said the incarcerated men at Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy received diplomas and certificates from Tulsa Community College on Thursday. Authorities said 600 men have completed...
HOMINY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

California Governor Insults Oklahoma

California Governor Gavin Newsom is guilt-tripping Hollywood over its use of Oklahoma was a film location. In a full-page advertisement in the latest VARIETY Trade Magazine, Newsom chided Hollywood production companies and directors for choosing economics and authentic locations over California’s values of protecting abortion and LGBTQ rights. Newsom...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
publicradiotulsa.org

A state investigation found Tulsa schools didn’t directly violate a law on race and gender teachings

An Oklahoma State Department of Education investigation found that Tulsa Public Schools didn’t directly break a law on teaching race and gender issues before a state board voted to downgrade the district’s accreditation status. But an attorney for the Education Department still recommended punishment for the district, finding that an online teacher training course was based on “outlawed concepts,” according to a letter obtained by The Frontier.
TULSA, OK
Z94

Oklahoma’s Biggest Pow Wow Is Coming Up Soon

Summer in Oklahoma is many things. It's brutally hot. It's a great excuse to float the river. There's a rodeo nearly every weekend and peak pow wow season across the state. If you don't know what a pow wow is, it is definitely something you should experience at least once in your lifetime, but spoilers... you'll go back time and time again.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101

Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!

Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
ENID, OK
Z94

Anheuser-Busch Is Delivering Water To SW Oklahoma Fire Dept’s

Oklahoma is so dry right now that it literally only takes the smallest of sparks to ignite a devastating blaze. We've watched small fires quickly become huge fires for months now, and our various fire departments, most of which consist entirely of volunteers, deserve the utmost recognition for limiting the potential destruction so far.
OKLAHOMA STATE
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kjrh.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy