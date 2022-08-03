Read on www.mainstreetdailynews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersStarke, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Parking, restrooms, new trails planned for Four Creeks Preserve.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Clay County Sheriff’s Office reopening substation in Keystone HeightsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
WCJB
Gainesville town hall meeting regarding single-family zoning scheduled for August 8th
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville City Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut is set to host a town hall meeting on Monday, August 8th, from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss issues with the recent vote on exclusionary zoning. Andrew Persons, the Department of Sustainable Development...
WCJB
WHAT’S NEXT: Gainesville commissioners respond to passing controversial single-family zoning plan
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A split Gainesville city commission passed the controversial proposal to end single-family zoning throughout most of the city. Hours of public comment and hundreds of opposing residents could not keep the controversial zoning proposal from moving forward. Only three, that’s Cynthia Chestnut, Desmon Duncan-Walker and Harvey Ward...
alachuachronicle.com
Road and Traffic Impacts for August 5-12, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Below are the updated City of Gainesville traffic impacts scheduled for August 5-12, 2022. Depot roundabout closure: The roundabout at South Main Street and Depot Avenue has had a stormwater pipe failure. In order to repair the pipe, the roads leading to the roundabout will be closed to northbound and eastbound traffic from Monday, Aug. 8-Friday, Aug. 19. Traffic will be detoured via Southeast 10th Avenue and Southeast Fourth Street.
mainstreetdailynews.com
GNV votes to keep part of Streatery pedestrian-only
Presented with two staff options for the future of the downtown Gainesville Streatery program, the Gainesville City Commission chose a third – committing to making some parts of downtown permanently pedestrian-only. Initially, the Streatery program was launched in 2020 to close parts of SW 1st Avenue and a section...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mainstreetdailynews.com
GNV approves zoning, density ordinances 4-3
After five hours of public comment, the Gainesville City Commission voted Thursday night to approve three ordinances that will combine four single-family zoning categories into a unified zoning category allowing higher density and multifamily units. The split votes came just before midnight with each ending 4-3 with Commissioners Desmon Duncan-Walker,...
mycbs4.com
Homeowners react to single-family zoning changes
"I was you know very disappointed. I was hopeful right up until the last minute,” Johnsen said. Kurt Johnsen said he had hoped commissioners would change their minds. "That they would at least postpone or one of them would decide to align themselves with the overwhelming majority against this plan."
WCJB
Temporary housing center plan approved for Haile Plantation area
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “Nobody wants to turn their back on someone in need.”. The Alachua developmental review committee meeting voted in favor of the 11,000 square foot “Family Life Center”. “It’s a wonderful way to say to the community, we’re with you,” said pastor Al Esposito....
mainstreetdailynews.com
Ballot station to be available on Monday
Alachua County voters can return vote-by-mail ballots to an intake station at the Supervisor of Elections office starting on Monday. The ballots can be left anytime from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the station, located outside the building, from now until election day on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The office opens at 8:30 a.m., so residents can also head to the third floor in that half hour gap before the drop-off box opens.
RELATED PEOPLE
WCJB
Gainesville Neighborhood Voices will hold a rally
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Neighborhood Voices will have a rally on Wednesday. It will happen at 12 p.m. at the Shady Grove Primitive Church. The purpose of the rally is to influence the outcome of the August 4th decision that could eliminate single-family zoning in the city. They will...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville Neighborhood Voices to host rally tomorrow to protest elimination of single-family zoning
Press release from Gainesville Neighborhood Voices. GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Neighborhood Voices, Inc. (GNVoices) is joining forces with residents and church leaders from historically black communities to hold a rally opposing the City’s proposed elimination of single-family land use zoning throughout Gainesville. Invited speakers include GNVoices President Casey Fitzgerald, Faye Williams, Porters Quarters Community Organizer, Kim Tanzer, Architect, N’Kwanda Jah, Alachua County NAACP Environmental and Climate Justice Committee Chair and GNVoices Director, and the following church leaders: Pastor Ronald Foxx of Shady Grove Primitive Baptist Church, Pastor Ronald Rawls of Greater Bethel AME Church, Pastor Mary Mitchell of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, and Doctor Reverend Mayberry of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.
WCJB
Lake City proposes new city manager candidate
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City leaders have searched far and wide for a new city manager and it turns out he might have been in town all along. At Thursday night’s city council meeting, Mayor Steven Witt mentioned he had talked with Interim Manager Paul Dyal about taking the permanent position.
WCJB
Gov. DeSantis makes several appointments made to school trustee board
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis is also announcing new appointments, for the Florida School for the Deaf and Blind Board of Trustees, and some have ties to North Central Florida. The governor named Christine Chapman, Ralph Hadley, Owen McCaul, and Thomas Zavelson to the board. Zavelson is a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
alachuatoday.com
New High Springs Postmaster
It is a great honor to serve High Springs as your new Postmaster. In my years with the United States Postal Service, I have seen firsthand the role the Postal Service plays connecting neighbors and our community to the nation. Our Post Offices serve as a lifeline for our small...
Our Florida rental assistance not showing up, recipients worry about eviction
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are people right now on the edge of eviction because the Our Florida Rental Assistance they were approved for hasn’t showed up. Our Florida is still running, but as for the delays the Florida Department of Children and Families services has yet to answer questions about the program's status.
WCJB
Queen of Peace leaders say they are not building a homeless shelter near Haile Plantation
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials are clarifying that plans to expand the Queen of Peace Catholic Church do not include building a homeless shelter. Church leaders sent a letter Friday to “neighbors” to clarify their intentions after concerns were raised that the church was building a temporary housing center for the homeless in the Haile Plantation neighborhood.
villages-news.com
Florida Turnpike extension halted due to heavy community backlash
Bowing to community pressure, the Florida Department of Transportation announced Thursday it will halt the northern turnpike extension project at least temporarily. The department announced it has completed an alternative corridor evaluation study without a recommendation for a specific corridor and “will not pursue the project any further until options can be reassessed to address concerns of the department and the community.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alachuachronicle.com
Animal Resources and Care Annual Summer Lovin’ Event
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County Animal Resources and Care (AR&C) is hosting their annual “Summer Lovin’ Adoption Event” sponsored by the Student Chapter of the Association of Shelter Veterinarians. The Summer Lovin’ event is on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Alachua County Animal Resources and Care headquarters (3400 N.E. 53rd Avenue, Gainesville). All adoption fees are waived for this event. It is free and open to the public. There will be music, food trucks, goody bags for adopters, giveaways, and more.
alachuachronicle.com
FDOE tells school districts that federal guidance on transgender access to bathrooms can be disregarded
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A memo from Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. was recently sent to all public school districts, private schools, and charter schools in Florida to provide guidance in response to recent efforts from the federal government to expand the application of Title IX to include discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. The guidance from Diaz states that allowing biological males who identify as female to use female bathrooms (as Alachua County Public Schools currently do), locker rooms, or dorms or to compete on female sports teams may “jeopardize the safety and wellbeing of Florida students and risk violating Florida law.”
WCJB
Starke will have a temporary suspension of electric and water disconnections on balances less than $300
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Starke also announced the temporary suspension of electric and water disconnections. Effective through the end of September, Starke will suspend customer disconnections of electric, water, and gas services of balances less than $300. It’s an effort to help customers with increased costs.
WCJB
Columbia County Report: FGC welcomes new students, FDOT prepares to build roundabout
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gateway College is hosting a one-stop enrollment day on Thursday and the Florida Department of Transportation is changing traffic patterns on a major road. FGC Enrollment Day. The Fall 2022 One-Stop Enrollment Day event at FGC is aimed at helping prospective students do everything...
Comments / 0