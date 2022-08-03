Month-long MBTA Orange Line shutdown means longer, more complex commutes for community college students

Read on www.masslive.com
Orange Line shutdown: Commuters despair over longer commutes, lack of notice
On Wednesday, the MBTA decided to shut down the Orange line from Aug. 19 until Sept. 19 for maintenance and repairs. The drastic move came less than two weeks after the Orange line broke down and caught on fire over the Mystic River in Somerville. For the first time in...
Green Line extension shutdown: MBTA announces second 4-week shutdown days after Orange Line announcement
On Friday, MBTA announced that part of the Green Line extension will close for four weeks and another new branch will be delayed in opening. From August 22 through September 18, the Green Line service in both directions between Government Center and Union Square will be replaced by free shuttle buses, according to WCVB.
MBTA shutting down Green Line Extension for 4 weeks
MEDFORD, Mass. — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority on Friday announced that the newly opened Green Line Extension will close later this month for four weeks to help facilitate the opening of the new Medford branch and allow for final-phase construction work. Shuttle buses will replace Green Line Union...
nbcboston.com
MBTA Bus Catches Fire in Boston
An MBTA bus caught fire in Boston Thursday, the latest safety incident for the beleaguered transit agency. Images on social media showed the bus on fire near the MBTA bus yard in Forest Hills, then fire trucks putting the blaze out inside the yard. Hours after the incident, the back of the bus remained charred and paneling was dangling from the vehicle.
Orange Line shutdown: MBTA confirms plan to shut down entire Orange Line for a month, closing off access to 20 stations
The MBTA will shut down the entire Orange Line for a month starting in mid-August to give maintenance crews unfettered access to train tracks in one of the most drastic moves the agency has taken in response to an aging system that has drawn the ire of the public and federal government.
whdh.com
City officials consider making new bus lanes to help with added Orange Line shuttles
BOSTON (WHDH) - As Boston prepares for the upcoming Orange Line shutdown, city officials are considering making new temporary lanes on the streets just for shuttle buses. Starting August 19, while the Orange Line is shut down, there will be at least 160 more buses on the road until September 19 to replace it. Transportation officials are considering creating temporary bus lanes that would resemble the permanent bus lanes along Columbus Avenue in Roxbury. The added lanes would allow bus drivers to avoid car traffic and parked vehicles.
universalhub.com
Some Orange Line machinery that's been obsolete for years but is still plugged in and still kind of works
Our own Ron Newman reports on the continued existence of this transfer dispenser at the Back Bay Orange Line stop that once spit out tickets you could use to get on the 39 bus:. I don't think this machine has served a useful purpose since the MBTA introduced the CharlieCard...
Boston Globe
Developer aims to build a skyscraper near North Station
Newton-based developer is floating a 700-foot office tower on Causeway Street; some neighbors worry it’s too tall. Newton-based real estate firm The RMR Group is planning its first foray into Boston development with what would be one of the city’s tallest buildings: a 700-foot office and hotel tower on a plot of land near North Station.
whdh.com
Boston to hold Open Streets event Saturday
BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston will host its second Open Streets event on Roxbury’s Blue Hill Avenue. The event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Dudley Street and Warren Street, and events onsite will include local musicians and poets, a roller rink with a live band, Caribbean food trucks and more.
Worcester apartment collapse: Hotel stay for displaced tenants of collapsed Mill Street building extended until Aug. 25
After uncertainty surrounding how long tenants of a partially collapsed Worcester apartment building would be put up in a hotel, the Department of Housing and Community Development has extended their stay until Aug. 25. On July 15, the roof of 267 Mill Street collapsed into the second and third floors...
WCVB
Monday, August 8: Changing Boston Harbor
NEEDHAM, Mass. — As the summer heat sizzles, we’re seeking relief! Tonight it’s a tour of Boston Harbor -- today a draw for boaters, a backdrop for outdoor dining, and a destination for tourists and residents alike. But it took decades, billions, and enormous political will to clean up the harbor and spark its economic potential. We check out the progress (a dog bakery on the Fish Pier!) and problems (flood risk); visit Spectacle Island; and meet a third-generation fisherman still making it on the working waterfront.
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Brockton (MA)
One of the windiest cities in the country, Brockton is a blue collar community of 100,000, about 20 miles south of Boston. In keeping with its hardscrabble character, Brockton has produced a couple of the greatest boxers of all time, Marvin Hagler and Rocky Marciano. Marciano is remembered with a...
nbcboston.com
Outdoor Festivals Happening in Boston This Weekend as Heat Drags on
A heat record was broken Thursday in Boston, as sweltering weather only persists through the weekend. Despite the high temperatures, there are a lot of outdoor activities throughout the City of Boston this weekend. The Boston Seafood Festival is being held on Sunday over at the Boston Fish Pier, in...
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Center traffic light fail gives rise to snarled evening commute traffic #mayorkoch #cityofquincy #tpal #quincypolice
Quincy Center traffic light fail gives rise to snarled evening commute traffic. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Wednesday evening commute hopelessly koch-blocked when traffic signals go out. Per a Citizen Traffic Monitor, the traffic signals at the intersection of Coddington Way, Temple Street, and Washington Street...
Boston police investigating double stabbing in Mission Hill
Police in Boston are investigating a double stabbing that took place in Mission Hill early Saturday morning. Officers responded to Shepherd Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday where they found one victim suffering from injuries considered to be life-threatening, WCVB reported. The second victim was brought to a local hospital and...
Medical Helicopter Flies Burn Victim to Boston Hospital
FRAMINGHAM – A medical helicopter flew a burn victim, 36, to a Boston hospital on Thursday night, said Framingham Police Chief Michael Dutcher. Framingham Fire Engine 1 and Brewster Ambulance 2 responded to Chautauqua Avenue last night, August 4. The road is located off of Dudley Road in South Framingham.
Some tenants of a collapsed Mill Street apartment in Worcester able to reach agreement with landlords on belongings, others have to return to court
Samuel Okai hasn’t been able to sleep since the roof of the building he lived in collapsed into his apartment building on July 15. He wakes up in the middle of the night anxious that the roof is collapsing in on him again. Okai lived in one of the...
wgbh.org
'We worry a lot about the heat': Pine Street Inn leader on homelessness in Boston
As yet another heat wave begins in Boston this week, people who work with homeless individuals are worried about the dangers posed by excessive heat. “For people who stay out, that don't come in [to shelters], it obviously can be really serious,” said Lyndia Downie, president and executive director of Pine Street Inn. She added that many of the people her organization supports are older and have pre-existing conditions. “We worry a lot about the heat. Dehydration mostly, but heat stroke as well. We did take quite a few people to the emergency room last week.”
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Walter Baxter
BPD Remembers: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember Officer Walter Baxter who died in the line of duty 85 years ago. On Wednesday, August 4, 1937, Officer Baxter died as a result of injuries sustained in the line of duty when he was struck by a motor vehicle while manning a traffic box.
Taunton Family Frustrated After Being Hit with Waste Violation Warning
A Taunton woman was left fuming after she says the city refused to take her trash and instead left her with a citation that claimed her trash weighed over 50 pounds, more than the acceptable amount. Carla Bazalar, however, says the city was mistaken and Fun 107's Michael Rock predicts...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
Comments / 0